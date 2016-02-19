Solubility Data Series, Volume 15: Alcohols with Water is part of a series of books that provides a critical and comprehensive evaluation of solubility data on chemical systems. This volume covers only the binary systems that contain water and a monohydroxy alcohol. This book presents precise data on data sheets in a uniform format preceded for each system by a critical evaluation if there are more than one set of data available. For systems where data from different sources agree sufficiently, recommended values are proposed. This volume will be of great use to scientists such as chemists, who deal with chemical solutions and properties.