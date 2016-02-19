Alcohols with Water
1st Edition
Solubility Data Series
Editors: A. F. M. Barton
eBook ISBN: 9781483150147
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 458
Description
Solubility Data Series, Volume 15: Alcohols with Water is part of a series of books that provides a critical and comprehensive evaluation of solubility data on chemical systems. This volume covers only the binary systems that contain water and a monohydroxy alcohol. This book presents precise data on data sheets in a uniform format preceded for each system by a critical evaluation if there are more than one set of data available. For systems where data from different sources agree sufficiently, recommended values are proposed. This volume will be of great use to scientists such as chemists, who deal with chemical solutions and properties.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Liquid-Liquid Solubility: Introductory Information
1 Three-Carbon Alcohols
1.1 1-Propanol
1.2 2-Propanol
2 Four-Carbon Alcohols
2.1 2-Methyl-1-Propanol
2.2 2-Methyl-2-Propanol
2.3 1-Butanol
2.4 1-Butanol-d
2.5 2-Butanol
2.6 2-Butanol-d
3 Five-Carbon Alcohols
3.1 1-Penten-3-ol
3.2 3-Penten-2-ol
3.3 4-Penten-1-ol
3.4 2,2-Dimethyl-1-Propanol
3.5 2-Methyl-1-Butanol
3.6 2-Methyl-2-Butanol
3.7 3-Methyl-l-Butanol
3.8 3-Methyl-2-Butanol
3.9 1-Pentanol
3.10 2-Pentanol
3.11 3-Pentanol
4 Six-carbon Alcohols
4.1 Cyclohexanol
4.2 4-Methyl-1-Penten-3-ol
4.3 l-Hexen-3-ol
4.4 4-Hexen-3-ol
4.5 2,2-Dimethyl-1-Butanol
4.6 2,3-Dimethyl-2-Butanol
4.7 3,3-Diraethyl-2-Butanol
4.8 2-Ethyl-1-Butanol
4.9 2-Methyl-1-Pentanol
4.10 2-Methyl-2-Pentanol
4.11 2-Methyl-3-Pentanol
4.12 3-Methyl-2-Pentanol
4.13 3-Methyl-3-Pentanol
4.14 4-Methyl-1-Pentanol
4.15 4-Methyl-2-Pentanol
4.16 1-Hexanol
4.17 2-Hexanol
4.18 3-Hexanol
5 Seven-Carbon Alcohols
5.1 2,3,3-Trimethyl-2-Butanol
5.2 2,2-Dimethyl-1-Pentanol
5.3 2,2-Dimethyl-3-Pentanol
5.4 2,3-Dimethyl-2-Pentanol
5.5 2,3-Dimethyl-3-Pentanol
5.6 2,4-Dimethyl-l-Pentanol
5.7 2,4-Dimethyl-2-Pentanol
5.8 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Pentanol
5.9 4,4-Dimethyl-1-Pentanol
5.10 3-Ethyl-3-Pentanol
5.11 2-Methyl-2-Hexanol
5.12 2-Methyl-3-Hexanol
5.13 3-Methyl-3-Hexanol
5.14 5-Methyl-2-Hexanol
5.15 1-Heptanol
5.16 2-Heptanol
5.17 3-Heptanol
5.18 4-Heptanol
6 Eight-Carbon Alcohols
6.1 2,2,3-Trimethyl-3-Pentanol
6.2 2-Ethyl-1-Hexanol
6.3 2-Methyl-2-Heptanol
6.4 3-Methyl-3-Heptanol
6.5 1-Octanol
6.6 2-Octanol
7 Nine-carbon Alcohols
9.1 2,2-Diethyl-1-Pentanol
9.2 2,6-Dimethyl-4-Heptanol
9.3 3,5-Dimethyl-4-Heptanol
9.4 7-Methyl-1-octanol
9.5 1-Nonanol
9.6 2-Nonanol
9.7 3-Nonano1
9.8 4-Nonanol
9.9 5-Nonanol
8 Ten-Carbon and Higher Alcohols
8.1 1-Decanol
8.2 1-Undecanol
8.3 1-Dodecanol
8.4 1-Tetradecanol
8.5 1-Pentadecanol
8.6 1-Hexadecanol
8.7 1-Heptadecanol
8.8 1-Octadecanol
System Index
Registry Number Index
Author Index
About the Editor
A. F. M. Barton
