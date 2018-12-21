Alcoholic Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-1

Alcoholic liver disease has once again entered our collective conscience. A paper in 2012 showed the utility of orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT) in acute alcoholic hepatitis. As expected, this opened the floodgates. Every liver transplant program in the USA is now under pressure to list and transplant patients with alcoholic liver disease (ALD), resulting n a shift in the type of patients to admit and list for OLT. In consultation with Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Norman Sussman and Dr. Michael Lucey have put together a collection of articles on current practices and future trends in the management of alcohol-related diseases. Expert authors from top institutions have contributed articles on the following topcs: Histopathology; Alcohol and the Law; Alcoholic Liver Disease in Children; Alcohol Use Disorder; Pathogenesis of ALD; Acute Alcoholic Hepatitis; Nutrition and Malnutrition in ALD; Alcoholic Cirrhosis; Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Liver Disease; CNS effects of Alcohol; and Will Studies in NASH Help to Manage AS. Readers will come away with current clinical information to help them to make clinical decisions that will improve patient outcomes.