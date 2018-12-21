Alcoholic Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654517, 9780323654524

Alcoholic Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Norman Sussman Michael Lucey
eBook ISBN: 9780323654524
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654517
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2018
Table of Contents

Histopathology

Alcohol and the Law

Alcoholic Liver Disease in Children

Alcohol Use Disorder

Pathogenesis of ALD

Acute Alcoholic Hepatitis

Nutrition and Malnutrition in ALD

Alcoholic Cirrhosis

Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Liver Disease

CNS effects of Alcohol

Will Studies in NASH Help to Manage AS

Description

Alcoholic liver disease has once again entered our collective conscience. A paper in 2012 showed the utility of orthotopic liver transplantation (OLT) in acute alcoholic hepatitis. As expected, this opened the floodgates. Every liver transplant program in the USA is now under pressure to list and transplant patients with alcoholic liver disease (ALD), resulting n a shift in the type of patients to admit and list for OLT. In consultation with Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Norman Sussman and Dr. Michael Lucey have put together a collection of articles on current practices and future trends in the management of alcohol-related diseases. Expert authors from top institutions have contributed articles on the following topcs: Histopathology; Alcohol and the Law; Alcoholic Liver Disease in Children; Alcohol Use Disorder; Pathogenesis of ALD; Acute Alcoholic Hepatitis; Nutrition and Malnutrition in ALD; Alcoholic Cirrhosis; Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Liver Disease; CNS effects of Alcohol; and Will Studies in NASH Help to Manage AS. Readers will come away with current clinical information to help them to make clinical decisions that will improve patient outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654524
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654517

About the Authors

Norman Sussman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Abdominal Transplantation, Michael E. DeBakey Dept of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Michael Lucey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI

