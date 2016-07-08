Alcoholic Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323459730, 9780323459747

Alcoholic Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: Stanley Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780323459747
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323459730
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2016
Description

Alcohol abuse remains a significant problem world-wide. The most commonly affected organ remains the liver with a risk of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) which can range from asymptomatic to alcoholic hepatitis to alcoholic cirrhosis. In 2010, alcohol-attributable cirrhosis was responsible for 0.9% of all global deaths. Given the sheer magnitude of alcohol abuse and alcoholic liver disease, an update on this topic is pertinent and relevant. This issue will focus on a variety of topics including alcoholism, the pathogenesis of ALD, the spectrum of ALD, the pathology of ALD, and the long-term management of patients with ALD. Alcoholic hepatitis is a particular type of ALD with a high mortality. This issue will explore the syndrome of alcoholic hepatitis, its prognostic markers, and the available therapies. Because alcohol intake can influence so many other conditions of the liver (especially hepatitis C), articles in this issue will also explore the impact of alcohol abuse on other liver conditions. In addition, several other topics such as nutritional therapy for ALD, ALD and liver cancer, and ALD and infection risk will be explored. Also, even though it is quite controversial, we will also explore liver transplant as a therapy for alcoholic liver disease including alcoholic hepatitis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323459747
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323459730

About the Authors

Stanley Cohen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

