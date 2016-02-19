Alcoholic Korsakoff's Syndrome
1st Edition
An Information-Processing Approach to Amnesia
Description
Alcoholic Korsakoff's Syndrome: An Information-Processing Approach To Amnesia presents an overview of one of the theories of amnesia, namely, the extent to which it represents an information-processing deficit. The book discusses the clinical symptoms, neuropathology, and etiology of the alcoholic Korsakoff's syndrome; the influence of the original memory model on the research in amnesia; and the functional differences among long-term memory, short-term memory, and sensory memory. The text also describes encoding deficits; the depth of encoding and visuoperceptive deficits; as well as alternative theories of amnesia. Sensory capacities and the memory and cognitive disorders of chronic alcoholics are also considered. The book further reviews the differences among various amnesic and dementing populations. Neurologist, neuropsychologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Clinical Symptoms, Neuropathology, and Etiology
Neuropathology
Etiology
2 The Original Memory Model
Functional Differences among Long-Term Memory, Short-Term Memory, and Sensory Memory
Short-Term-Long-Term-Memory Paradigms Frequently Used in Amnesia Research
3 Long-Term Memory
Paired-Associate Learning
Serial Learning
Remote Memory
Semantic Memory
Motor Memory
4 Short-Term Memory
Recency in Serial Learning
Distractor Task Recall
Rate of Retrieval from Short-Term Memory
Sensory Memory
Short-Term Motor Memory
5 Encoding Deficits
6 Depth of Encoding and Visuoperceptive Deficits
Analyses of the Alcoholic Korsakoff Patient's Deficits on the Digit-Symbol Test
Limited Encoding and the Alcoholic Korsakoff Patient's Deficits in Face Perception
7 Alternative Theories of Amnesia
Consolidation
Retrieval-Interference Theory
Contextual Theory
Other Theoretical Approaches
Theoretical Conclusions
8 Are All Amnesics Alike
Memory Disorders of Postencephalitic Patients
Individual Case Studies
Comparisons of Alcoholic Korsakoff and Dementing Patients
9 Sensory Capacities
10 Memory and Cognitive Disorders of Chronic Alcoholics
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216867