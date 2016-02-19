Alcoholic Korsakoff's Syndrome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121483807, 9781483216867

Alcoholic Korsakoff's Syndrome

1st Edition

An Information-Processing Approach to Amnesia

Authors: Nelson Butters Laird S. Cermak
eBook ISBN: 9781483216867
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 204
Description

Alcoholic Korsakoff's Syndrome: An Information-Processing Approach To Amnesia presents an overview of one of the theories of amnesia, namely, the extent to which it represents an information-processing deficit. The book discusses the clinical symptoms, neuropathology, and etiology of the alcoholic Korsakoff's syndrome; the influence of the original memory model on the research in amnesia; and the functional differences among long-term memory, short-term memory, and sensory memory. The text also describes encoding deficits; the depth of encoding and visuoperceptive deficits; as well as alternative theories of amnesia. Sensory capacities and the memory and cognitive disorders of chronic alcoholics are also considered. The book further reviews the differences among various amnesic and dementing populations. Neurologist, neuropsychologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Clinical Symptoms, Neuropathology, and Etiology

Neuropathology

Etiology

2 The Original Memory Model

Functional Differences among Long-Term Memory, Short-Term Memory, and Sensory Memory

Short-Term-Long-Term-Memory Paradigms Frequently Used in Amnesia Research

3 Long-Term Memory

Paired-Associate Learning

Serial Learning

Remote Memory

Semantic Memory

Motor Memory

4 Short-Term Memory

Recency in Serial Learning

Distractor Task Recall

Rate of Retrieval from Short-Term Memory

Sensory Memory

Short-Term Motor Memory

5 Encoding Deficits

6 Depth of Encoding and Visuoperceptive Deficits

Analyses of the Alcoholic Korsakoff Patient's Deficits on the Digit-Symbol Test

Limited Encoding and the Alcoholic Korsakoff Patient's Deficits in Face Perception

7 Alternative Theories of Amnesia

Consolidation

Retrieval-Interference Theory

Contextual Theory

Other Theoretical Approaches

Theoretical Conclusions

8 Are All Amnesics Alike

Memory Disorders of Postencephalitic Patients

Individual Case Studies

Comparisons of Alcoholic Korsakoff and Dementing Patients

9 Sensory Capacities

10 Memory and Cognitive Disorders of Chronic Alcoholics

References

Subject Index


No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216867

About the Author

Nelson Butters

Laird S. Cermak

