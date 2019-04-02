Alcoholic Beverages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152690, 9780128157015

Alcoholic Beverages

1st Edition

Volume 7: The Science of Beverages

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu Alina-Maria Holban
eBook ISBN: 9780128157015
Paperback ISBN: 9780128152690
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 2nd April 2019
Page Count: 549
Description

Alcoholic Beverages, Volume Seven in The Science of Beverages series, is a multidisciplinary resource for anyone who needs deeper knowledge on the most recent approaches in beverage development, technology, and engineering, along with their effects on beverage composition, quality, sensory and nutritional features. The book discusses main alcoholic beverages, such as spirits and wines that are thoroughly analyzed in terms of production, sustainability, and future perspectives. It offers examples of the new trends and the most recent technologies and approaches in the industry of alcoholic drinks.

Key Features

  • Includes a variety of trending ingredients for novel beverage production
  • Provides different approaches for the identification of adulterations and contaminants in alcoholic beverages
  • Includes research examples and applications of different products, such as beer, wine, and spirits

Readership

Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector(R&D, Gov. and academia)

Table of Contents

  1. The Threat to Quality of Alcoholic Beverages by Unrecorded Consumption
    2. Technology of Vermouth Wines
    3. New Trends in Spirit Beverages Production
    4. Mescal an Alcoholic Beverage From Agave spp. With Great Commercial Potential
    5. Sotol, an Alcoholic Beverage With Rising Importance in the Worldwide Commerce
    6. Medicinal Fungus Ganoderma lucidum as Raw Material for Alcohol Beverage Production
    7. Application of a Two-Stage System With Pressurized Carbon Dioxide Microbubbles for Inactivating Enzymes and Microorganisms in Unpasteurized Sake and Unfiltered Beer
    8. Electromagnetic Characterization of Beers: Methodology, Results, Limitations, and Applications
    9. Tapping Into Health: Wine as Functional Beverage
    10. The Evolution and the Development Phases of Wine
    11. New Trends in Sparkling Wine Production
    12. Schizosaccharomyces pombe and Lachancea thermotolerans: Joint Use as an Alternative to the Traditional Fermentations by Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Oenococcus oeni in Oenology
    13. Emerging Trends in Fortified Wines: A Scientific Perspective
    14. Emerging Functional Beverages: Fruit Wines and Transgenic Wines

Details

No. of pages:
549
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128157015
Paperback ISBN:
9780128152690

About the Editor

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

Alina-Maria Holban

Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania

