Alcohol and Opiates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121084509, 9780323150804

Alcohol and Opiates

1st Edition

Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms

Editors: Kenneth Blum
eBook ISBN: 9780323150804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 428
Description

Alcohol and Opiates: Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms contains the proceedings of the 1976 conference, ""The Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms of Alcohol and Opiate Dependence"", held in New York. The papers focus on the commonalities and distinctions of alcohol and opiates in terms of neurochemical and behavioral mechanisms. It also highlights key research findings on alcohol and drug dependence as well as advances in the understanding of opiate neurochemistry and the nature of alcoholism. Organized into two sections comprised of 22 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of the various techniques used to produce and to measure alcohol dependence using animal models. It then discusses the neurochemical components of ethanol dependence, the pharmacogenetics of alcoholism, and the effects of alcohol on behavioral performance. The remaining chapters examine the pharmacology of isoquinoline alkaloids and ethanol interactions, the neurochemical aspects of opiate dependence, the pharmocological heterogeneity of narcotic receptors, and the pharmacology of endogenous opiate-like peptides. The book also introduces the reinforcement of behavior by morphine injections and the metabolic stereospecificity of opiate agonist and antagonist drugs. It concludes with an assessment of future research directions concerning opioid peptides (endorphins). This book is a valuable source of information for those seeking to build clinical programs designed to alleviate the sociological and medical ills associated with alcohol and opiate abuse and drug dependency.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword— Part I—Alcohol

Foreword—Part II— Opiates

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I-Alcohol

1. A Critical Review of Progress towards an Animal Model of Alcoholism

2. Neurochemical Aspects of Ethanol Dependence

3. Actions of Ethanol on Neuronal Membrane Properties and Synaptic Transmission

4. Tolerance as Adaptation: Interactions with Behavior and Parallels to Other Adaptive Processes

5. Alcohol Effects on Behavioral Performance

6. Teratogenic Effects of in Utero Ethanol Exposure

7. Pharmacogenetics of Alcoholism

8. A Mechanism for Altered Adrenergic Activity in Alcoholism

9. Identification of Isoquinoline Alkaloids during Alcohol Intoxication

10. Pharmacology of Isoquinoline Alkaloids and Ethanol Interactions

11. Opiate-Ethanol Interaction Studies

12. Alcohol and Opiates: A Review of Common Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms

Part II-Opiates

13. Neurochemical Aspects of Opiate Dependence: An Overview

14. Opiate Receptors: Isolation and Mechanisms

15. Ions, Opiates and Cellular Adaptation

16. Role of Phosphatidyl Serine in the Opiate Receptor

17. Opiates and Cyclic AMP

18. Pharmocological Heterogeneity of Narcotic Receptors

19. Pharmacology of Endogenous Opiate-Like Peptides

20. Reinforcement of Behavior by Morphine Injections

21. Metabolic Stereospecificity of Opiate Agonist and Antagonist Drugs

22. Future Research on Opioid Peptides (Endorphins): A Preview




Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150804

Kenneth Blum

