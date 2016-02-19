Alcohol and Opiates
1st Edition
Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms
Description
Alcohol and Opiates: Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms contains the proceedings of the 1976 conference, ""The Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms of Alcohol and Opiate Dependence"", held in New York. The papers focus on the commonalities and distinctions of alcohol and opiates in terms of neurochemical and behavioral mechanisms. It also highlights key research findings on alcohol and drug dependence as well as advances in the understanding of opiate neurochemistry and the nature of alcoholism. Organized into two sections comprised of 22 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of the various techniques used to produce and to measure alcohol dependence using animal models. It then discusses the neurochemical components of ethanol dependence, the pharmacogenetics of alcoholism, and the effects of alcohol on behavioral performance. The remaining chapters examine the pharmacology of isoquinoline alkaloids and ethanol interactions, the neurochemical aspects of opiate dependence, the pharmocological heterogeneity of narcotic receptors, and the pharmacology of endogenous opiate-like peptides. The book also introduces the reinforcement of behavior by morphine injections and the metabolic stereospecificity of opiate agonist and antagonist drugs. It concludes with an assessment of future research directions concerning opioid peptides (endorphins). This book is a valuable source of information for those seeking to build clinical programs designed to alleviate the sociological and medical ills associated with alcohol and opiate abuse and drug dependency.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword— Part I—Alcohol
Foreword—Part II— Opiates
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I-Alcohol
1. A Critical Review of Progress towards an Animal Model of Alcoholism
2. Neurochemical Aspects of Ethanol Dependence
3. Actions of Ethanol on Neuronal Membrane Properties and Synaptic Transmission
4. Tolerance as Adaptation: Interactions with Behavior and Parallels to Other Adaptive Processes
5. Alcohol Effects on Behavioral Performance
6. Teratogenic Effects of in Utero Ethanol Exposure
7. Pharmacogenetics of Alcoholism
8. A Mechanism for Altered Adrenergic Activity in Alcoholism
9. Identification of Isoquinoline Alkaloids during Alcohol Intoxication
10. Pharmacology of Isoquinoline Alkaloids and Ethanol Interactions
11. Opiate-Ethanol Interaction Studies
12. Alcohol and Opiates: A Review of Common Neurochemical and Behavioral Mechanisms
Part II-Opiates
13. Neurochemical Aspects of Opiate Dependence: An Overview
14. Opiate Receptors: Isolation and Mechanisms
15. Ions, Opiates and Cellular Adaptation
16. Role of Phosphatidyl Serine in the Opiate Receptor
17. Opiates and Cyclic AMP
18. Pharmocological Heterogeneity of Narcotic Receptors
19. Pharmacology of Endogenous Opiate-Like Peptides
20. Reinforcement of Behavior by Morphine Injections
21. Metabolic Stereospecificity of Opiate Agonist and Antagonist Drugs
22. Future Research on Opioid Peptides (Endorphins): A Preview
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150804