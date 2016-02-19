Alcohol and Aldehyde Metabolizing Systems
1st Edition
Enzymology and Subcellular Organelles
Description
Alcohol and Aldehyde Metabolizing Systems, Volume II: Enzymology and Subcellular Organelles contains some of the papers presented at the Second International Symposium on Alcohol and Aldehyde Metabolizing Systems, held at the University of Pennsylvania in October 1976. Experts in the field from a wide variety of backgrounds tackled the problems of alcohol and aldehyde metabolism, discussed research findings, and examined controversial issues ranging from the molecular structure of enzymes to the clinical actions of alcohol in humans.
Comprised of 43 chapters, this volume begins by comparing the enzymatically catalyzed oxidation of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate and lactate, followed by an analysis of liver alcohol dehydrogenase and its mechanism of action. The reader is methodically introduced to the kinetics and mechanism of activated liver alcohol dehydrogenase; structural and functional changes in different alcohol dehydrogenases during evolution; and localization and properties of aldehyde reductase. Subsequent chapters deal with the correlation between the activity of acetaldehyde dehydrogenase and the structure of mitochondria; the distribution of subcellular organelles; and peroxisomes and microsomes.
This book will be of value to practitioners and researchers from a variety of disciplines, including biochemistry, physiology, cell biology, and pharmacology.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Enzyme Structure and Mechanism
A Comparison of the Enzymatically Catalyzed Oxidation of Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate and Lactate
Mechanism of Action of Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Extrapolation of Mechanism Studies on Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase to the Treatment of Avian Muscular Dystrophy
Alcohol and Aldehyde Dehydrogenase
Kinetics and Mechanism of Activated Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Solvent Isotope Effects in the Yeast Alcohol Dehydrogenase Reaction
Kinetics of Native and Chemically Activated Human Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Substrate Specificity and the Hydrophobic Site of Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase (L-ADH)
Properties of Horse Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase SS
Room and Low Temperature Spectral Identification of the Cobalt Bindings Sites in Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Heterogeneity in the Rapidly Exchanging Metals of Horse Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Magnetic Resonance Studies of the Interactions of Imidazole and Other Ligands with Cobalt Substituted Alcohol Dehydrogenase from Liver
Water Proton Relaxation and Spectral Studies of Alcohol Dehydrogenase Partially Substituted with Cobalt
Interaction and Activities of NAD+ and NAD+ Analogs with Four Dehydrogenases
Modification of Tryptophan in Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
Structural and Functional Changes in Different Alcohol Dehydrogenases during Evolution
Metal Ion Effectors of Horse Liver Aldehyde Dehydrogenases
Interaction of Disulfiram with Horse Liver Aldehyde Dehydrogenase
Intracellular Location of 3,4-Dihydroxyphenylacetaldehyde and Acetaldehyde Oxidation in Rat Liver
Localization and Properties of Aldehyde Reductase
Human Liver Aldehyde Dehydrogenase
Inhibition of Rat-Liver Aldehyde Dehydrogenases in Vitro and in Vivo by Disulfiram, Cyanamide, and the Alcohol-Sensitizing Compound Coprine
Correlation between the Activity of Acetaldehyde Dehydrogenase and the Structure of Mitochondria
Induction of Cytosolic Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Isozymes: Influence on Acetaldehyde Metabolism
Subcellular Organelles and their Distribution
The Plastic and Fluid Nature of the Mitochondrial Energy Transducing Membrane
Peroxide Generation in Mitochondria and Utilization by Catalase
Metabolism of HjOj and Fatty Acids by Rat Liver Peroxisomes: ImpHcations for Ethanol Detoxification
Some Effects of Aging and Lipid-Lowering Drugs on Lipid Metabolism and the Hepatic Endoplasmic Reticulum
Peroxisomes and Microsomes
On the Question of Whether Cytochrome P-450 Catalyzes Ethanol Oxidation: Studies with Purified Forms of the Cytochrome from Rabbit Liver Microsomes
Evidence for the Direct Involvement of Hepatic Cytochrome P450 in Ethanol Metabolism
Advantages of Gas Chromatographic Determination of Acetaldehyde in Studies with Ethanol and a Reconstituted Enzyme System Containing Electrophoretically Homogenous Phenobarbital-Inducible Cytochrome P-450 from Rabbit Liver Microsomes
Reconstitution of the Hepatic Microsomal Ethanol Oxidizing System (MEOS) in Control Rats and After Ethanol Feeding
Microsomal Electron Transport Reactions: The Formation and Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide as Related to Alcohol Metabolism
Studies of the Characterization of the Enzyme Components Participating in the Hepatic-Microsomal Oxidation of Aliphatic Alcohols
Quantitation of Pathways Responsible for NADPH-Dependent Methanol, Ethanol, and Butanol Oxidation by Hepatic Microsomes
Catalase and Alcohol Dehydrogenase-Mediated Oxidation of Ethanol in Hepatic Microsomes of Acatalasemic Mice
Analysis of Mitochondrial and Microsomal Cytochromes in Human Liver Biopsy
A Novel Route for the Metabolism of Ethanol: The Oxidation of Ethanol by Hydroxyl Free Radicals
Folate Deficiency and Methanol Poisoning in the Rat
The Monkey as a Model in Methanol Poisoning
Methanol Poisoning: Role of Formate Metabolism in the Monkey
Mitochondrial Injury in Experimental Chronic Alcoholism
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265469