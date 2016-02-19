Alcohol and Abnormal Protein Biosynthesis
Alcohol and Abnormal Protein Biosynthesis: Biochemical and Clinical focuses on the methods for measuring protein metabolism and the effects of alcohol and altered protein intake as they affect the heart, liver, skeletal muscle, and the brain.
Organized into six sections, this book begins with an overview on malnutrition and alcoholism, as well as available techniques for the study of protein synthesis. Subsequent section details the adaptation of protein synthesis and transport to alcohol and malnutrition. Section three discusses the skeletal and cardiac muscle protein metabolism.
The last three sections describe the reaction of hepatic protein synthesis to malnutrition and alcohol; effects of alcohol on brain RNA metabolism; and alcohol associated cardiac and hepatic disease.
Section One Introduction and Methods
1. Malnutrition and Alcoholism—An Overview
2. Available Techniques for the Study of Protein Synthesis
3. In Vitro Analysis of Hepatic Plasma Protein Synthesis
Section Two Protein Synthesis and Transport: Adaptation to Alcohol and Malnutrition
4. Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Relation to Amino Acid Supply—A Review
5. Metabolic Adaptations to Protein Deficiency
6. Effect of Ethanol on Intestinal Amino Acid Transport
7. Cellular Protein Transport
Section Three Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle Protein Metabolism
8. Cardiac Morphologic Changes Produced by Ethanol
9. The Action of Ethanol Upon the Contractility of Normal Ventricular Myocardium
10. Diet and Protein Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle
11. The Control of Protein Turnover in the Isolated Perfused Rat Heart
12. Metabolic Adaptation to Alcohol in the Heart
13. Stress and Myocardial Protein Synthesis: The Effect of Alcohol and Acetaldehyde
Section Four Hepatic Protein Synthesis—Reaction to Malnutrition and Alcohol
14. Morphologic Studies of Alcoholic Liver Injury
15. Metabolic Adaptation to Alcohol in the Liver and Transition to Tissue Injury, Including Cirrhosis
16. The Influence of Alcohol and Altered Nutrition on Albumin Synthesis
17. The Effect of Ethanol on Albumin and Fibrinogen Synthesis In Vivo and in Hepatocyte Suspensions
18. Hepatic Blood Flow and Protein Synthesis
19. The Nutritional Potential of Enterohepatically Recycled Urea Nitrogen in Man
Section Five Effects of Alcohol on Brain RNA Metabolism
20. Chronic Ethanol Ingestion by Rodents: Effects on Brain RNA
21. Cerebral Metabolic Abnormalities in Thiamine Deficiency
Section Six Alcohol Associated Cardiac and Hepatic Disease
22. Alcoholic Cardiovascular Disease
23. Alcoholic Liver Disease
24. Therapy of Alcoholic Liver Disease
Index
