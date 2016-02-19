Alcohol and Abnormal Protein Biosynthesis: Biochemical and Clinical focuses on the methods for measuring protein metabolism and the effects of alcohol and altered protein intake as they affect the heart, liver, skeletal muscle, and the brain. Organized into six sections, this book begins with an overview on malnutrition and alcoholism, as well as available techniques for the study of protein synthesis. Subsequent section details the adaptation of protein synthesis and transport to alcohol and malnutrition. Section three discusses the skeletal and cardiac muscle protein metabolism. The last three sections describe the reaction of hepatic protein synthesis to malnutrition and alcohol; effects of alcohol on brain RNA metabolism; and alcohol associated cardiac and hepatic disease.

Table of Contents



Section One Introduction and Methods

1. Malnutrition and Alcoholism—An Overview

2. Available Techniques for the Study of Protein Synthesis

3. In Vitro Analysis of Hepatic Plasma Protein Synthesis

Section Two Protein Synthesis and Transport: Adaptation to Alcohol and Malnutrition

4. Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Relation to Amino Acid Supply—A Review

5. Metabolic Adaptations to Protein Deficiency

6. Effect of Ethanol on Intestinal Amino Acid Transport

7. Cellular Protein Transport

Section Three Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle Protein Metabolism

8. Cardiac Morphologic Changes Produced by Ethanol

9. The Action of Ethanol Upon the Contractility of Normal Ventricular Myocardium

10. Diet and Protein Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle

11. The Control of Protein Turnover in the Isolated Perfused Rat Heart

12. Metabolic Adaptation to Alcohol in the Heart

13. Stress and Myocardial Protein Synthesis: The Effect of Alcohol and Acetaldehyde

Section Four Hepatic Protein Synthesis—Reaction to Malnutrition and Alcohol

14. Morphologic Studies of Alcoholic Liver Injury

15. Metabolic Adaptation to Alcohol in the Liver and Transition to Tissue Injury, Including Cirrhosis

16. The Influence of Alcohol and Altered Nutrition on Albumin Synthesis

17. The Effect of Ethanol on Albumin and Fibrinogen Synthesis In Vivo and in Hepatocyte Suspensions

18. Hepatic Blood Flow and Protein Synthesis

19. The Nutritional Potential of Enterohepatically Recycled Urea Nitrogen in Man

Section Five Effects of Alcohol on Brain RNA Metabolism

20. Chronic Ethanol Ingestion by Rodents: Effects on Brain RNA

21. Cerebral Metabolic Abnormalities in Thiamine Deficiency

Section Six Alcohol Associated Cardiac and Hepatic Disease

22. Alcoholic Cardiovascular Disease

23. Alcoholic Liver Disease

24. Therapy of Alcoholic Liver Disease

Index