Alberta Infant Motor Scale Score Sheets (AIMS) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721647210

Alberta Infant Motor Scale Score Sheets (AIMS)

1st Edition

Package of 50 Score Sheets

Authors: Martha Piper Johanna Darrah
Paperback ISBN: 9780721647210
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th February 1994
Page Count: 8
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
8
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780721647210

About the Author

Martha Piper

Affiliations and Expertise

President, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Johanna Darrah

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.