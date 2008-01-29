Albert & Jakobiec's Principles & Practice of Ophthalmology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416000167, 9781437721119

Albert & Jakobiec's Principles & Practice of Ophthalmology

3rd Edition

4-Volume Set (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: Daniel Albert Joan Miller Dimitri Azar Barbara Blodi
eBook ISBN: 9781437721119
eBook ISBN: 9780323313575
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th January 2008
Page Count: 5502
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Inside the 3rd edition of this esteemed masterwork, hundreds of the most distinguished authorities from around the world provide today's best answers to every question that arises in your practice. They deliver in-depth guidance on new diagnostic approaches, operative technique, and treatment option, as well as cogent explanations of every new scientific concept and its clinical importance. With its new streamlined, more user-friendly, full-color format - as well as access to the complete contents online - this 3rd edition makes reference much faster, easier, and more versatile. More than ever, it's the source you need to efficiently and confidently overcome any clinical challenge you may face.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, authoritative, and richly illustrated coverage of every scientific and clinical principle in ophthalmology ensures that you will always be able to find the guidance you need to diagnose and manage your patients' ocular problems and meet today's standards of care.

Details

No. of pages:
5502
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437721119
eBook ISBN:
9780323313575

About the Author

Daniel Albert

Affiliations and Expertise

F.A. Davis Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Founding Director, University of Wisconsin McPherson Eye Research Institute, Madison, WI, USA

Joan Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Henry Willard Williams Professor of Ophthalmology, Chief and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA Professor of Ophthalmology, Chairman of Ophthalmology Harvard Medical School

Dimitri Azar

Affiliations and Expertise

B.A. Field Chair of Ophthalmologic Research, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Chicago, IL, USA

Barbara Blodi

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI, USA Associate Professor, Specialist in Retinal Disease

Reviews

"This is a wonderful set of volumes with top quality in their coverage of current ophthalmology, a valuable addition to the library of all ophthalmologists."
Graefe's Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, September 2009

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.