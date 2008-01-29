Albert & Jakobiec's Principles & Practice of Ophthalmology
3rd Edition
4-Volume Set (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Inside the 3rd edition of this esteemed masterwork, hundreds of the most distinguished authorities from around the world provide today's best answers to every question that arises in your practice. They deliver in-depth guidance on new diagnostic approaches, operative technique, and treatment option, as well as cogent explanations of every new scientific concept and its clinical importance. With its new streamlined, more user-friendly, full-color format - as well as access to the complete contents online - this 3rd edition makes reference much faster, easier, and more versatile. More than ever, it's the source you need to efficiently and confidently overcome any clinical challenge you may face.
Key Features
- Comprehensive, authoritative, and richly illustrated coverage of every scientific and clinical principle in ophthalmology ensures that you will always be able to find the guidance you need to diagnose and manage your patients' ocular problems and meet today's standards of care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 5502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 29th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721119
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313575
About the Author
Daniel Albert
Affiliations and Expertise
F.A. Davis Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Founding Director, University of Wisconsin McPherson Eye Research Institute, Madison, WI, USA
Joan Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Henry Willard Williams Professor of Ophthalmology, Chief and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA Professor of Ophthalmology, Chairman of Ophthalmology Harvard Medical School
Dimitri Azar
Affiliations and Expertise
B.A. Field Chair of Ophthalmologic Research, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Chicago, IL, USA
Barbara Blodi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI, USA Associate Professor, Specialist in Retinal Disease
Reviews
"This is a wonderful set of volumes with top quality in their coverage of current ophthalmology, a valuable addition to the library of all ophthalmologists."
Graefe's Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, September 2009