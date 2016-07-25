Airworthiness
3rd Edition
An Introduction to Aircraft Certification and Operations
Description
Airworthiness: An Introduction to Aircraft Certification and Operations, Third Edition, once again proves to be a valuable, user-friendly reference guide for certification engineers engaged in professional training and practical work in regulatory agencies and aircraft engineering companies. The discussions reflect the recent changes in the EASA-FAA regulations and also include the concepts of flight safety and airworthiness; the ICAO and civil aviation authorities; airworthiness requirements; type certifications and the type-certification process; production of products, parts, and appliances; certifications of airworthiness; and rules for spaceworthiness.
Since publication of the second edition, airworthiness regulation and certification around the world have gone through significant changes. For example, EASA structure has completely changed, FAA rules are no longer applicable, substantial changes have been made in the international airworthiness regulations and certification procedures, and unmanned aircraft have evolved technically and operationally. The changes in airworthiness regulations in the last five years have been striking, changing the way in which we look at airworthiness and certification processes around the world.
Key Features
- Includes updates throughout to reflect changes to the airworthiness regulations of the two most influential ruling authorities—EASA and FAA
- Includes an update on remotely piloted air systems as well as space vehicles
- Provides guidelines to shape a comprehensive ‘certification map’ including comparisons, explanations, and backgrounds of institutions and processes
- Features a new chapter "Certificates of Airworthiness and Permits to Fly" that provides an overall description of the requirements governing the certificates of airworthiness
Readership
Aerospace engineers and designers, aircraft maintenance engineers, pilots, aircraft operators and owners. Students taking courses on aircraft performance and safety as part of aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering programs
Table of Contents
1. Flight Safety
1.1. Flight safety factors
1.1.1. The machine
2. Airworthiness
2.1 Definition of Airworthiness
2.2 Airworthiness in this book
3. The ICAO and the Civil Aviation Authorities
3.1 The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
3.2 The Civil Aviation Authorities
3.3 The Joint Aviation Authorities (JAA)
3.4 The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
3.5 The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) 3.6 "One world, one goal: aviation safety"
4. Airworthiness Requirements
4.1 Requirements, regulations, and standards
4.2 JARs, FARs and EASA Regulations
4.3 The FAA Regulations
4.4 EASA Regulations
4.5 General considerations on Airworthiness Regulations
5. Type Certification
5.0 The ICAO Type Certification
5.1 Type certification of aircraft, engines and propellers
5.2 Approval of parts and appliances
5.3 Type certification of imported products and articles
6. The Type Certification Process
6.1 The ICAO Procedures for Type Certification
6.2 The EASA Type-Certification Process
6.3 The FAA Type-Certification Process
7. Production of Products, Parts and Appliances
7.1 The EASA Production Organisation
7.2 The FAA Production Approval
8. Certificates of Airworthiness and Permits to Fly
8.1 EASA Certificates of Airworthiness and Restricted Certificate of Airworthiness
8.2 EASA Permit to Fly
8.3 FAA Airworthiness Certificates
9. Air operation regulations
9.0 ICAO operational standards
9.1 FAA operational standards
9.2 EASA operational standards
9.3 Additional airworthiness requirements for operations
10. Continuing airworthiness and air operator’s certification
10.0 General
10.1 FAA maintenance/continued airworthiness
10.2 EASA maintenance/continued airworthiness
10.3 Ageing aircraft
10.4 Air operators certification
10.5 Extended operations
10.6 Airworthiness Directives (ADs)
10.7 The master minimum equipment list (MMEL) / minimum equipment list (MEL)
10.8 Safety assessment of foreign aircraft
10.9 Safety Management System (SMS)
11. Airworthiness of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)
11.1 General
11.2 Airworthiness standards
11.2.1 Basic criteria for airworthiness standards
11.3 The state-of-the-art
12. From Airworthiness to ‘Spaceworthiness’?
12.1 General
12.2 The new FAA rules
12.3 A look into the future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 25th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081008881
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009406
About the Author
Filippo De Florio
Previously Director of the Italian RAI-ENAC Type Certification Division 1992-2000. Also a member of the JAA Certification Committee. As a member of the JAR 22 and JAR-VLA Study Groups since the 1970s, he had a key role in the creation and development of such standards.
Dr. De Florio has been a sailplane and aeroplane pilot for over 25 years and currently remains a member of the OSTIV Sailplane Development Panel and Honorary Member of UVS International. In June 2008, he was awarded the 1st UAS Pioneer Award instituted 'to honour and thank individuals for their exceptional and dedicated services to the international UAS community'.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aeronautical Engineer, Flight Test Engineer (Ret.)