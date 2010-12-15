Airworthiness
2nd Edition
An Introduction to Aircraft Certification
Airworthiness: An Introduction to Aircraft Certification, Second Edition, offers a practical guide to the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The discussions include the concepts of flight safety and airworthiness; the ICAO and civil aviation authorities; airworthiness requirements; type certifications and the type-certification process; production of products, parts, and appliances; certifications of airworthiness; and rules for “spaceworthiness.”
The book will be a valuable resource for certification engineers engaged in professional training and practical work in regulatory agencies and aircraft engineering companies.
- The only airworthiness guide available—a unique single reference covering the requirements of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), FAA (the US Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency)
- Demystifies the relevant European and US regulations and helps anyone involved in the manufacture, flying and maintenance of aircraft to understand this complex yet essential topic
Aerospace engineers and designers, aircraft maintenance engineers, pilots, aircraft operators and owners. Students taking courses on aircraft performance and safety as part of aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering programs
1 Flight Safety
2 Airworthiness
3 The ICAO and the Civil Aviation Authorities
4 Airworthiness Requirements
5 Type Certification
6 The Type-Certification Process
7 Production of Products, Parts, and Appliances
8 Certificates of Airworthiness
9 Continued Airworthiness and Operation
10 From Airworthiness to “Spaceworthiness”?
368
- 368
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
15th December 2010
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
9780080968032
- 9780080968032
9780080968025
- 9780080968025
Filippo De Florio
Previously Director of the Italian RAI-ENAC Type Certification Division 1992-2000. Also a member of the JAA Certification Committee. As a member of the JAR 22 and JAR-VLA Study Groups since the 1970s, he had a key role in the creation and development of such standards.
Dr. De Florio has been a sailplane and aeroplane pilot for over 25 years and currently remains a member of the OSTIV Sailplane Development Panel and Honorary Member of UVS International. In June 2008, he was awarded the 1st UAS Pioneer Award instituted 'to honour and thank individuals for their exceptional and dedicated services to the international UAS community'.
Aeronautical Engineer, Flight Test Engineer (Ret.)
"...introduces aerospace engineering students and engineers into this world consisting, on the one hand, of designers, manufacturers and operators, and on the other, of airworthiness authorities, in two disciplines that should work in unison, because they should aim at a common goal: flight safety. The book discusses certification regulations, the agencies that write them and the agencies that verify they are followed from aircraft design to construction." --Aviation Safety World
"A veteran pilot and aircraft certification professional, De Florio emphasizes that this is not a certification manual, but an introduction to the principles of airworthiness as they are articulated by the European Aviation Safety Agency and other international organizations. His topics include flight safety, airworthiness requirements, the type-certification process, continued airworthiness and operation, and from airworthiness to spaceworthiness." --SciTech Book News