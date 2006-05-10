Airworthiness: An Introduction to Aircraft Certification
1st Edition
A Guide to Understanding JAA, EASA and FAA Standards
Description
Understanding airworthiness is central to maintaining and operating aircraft safely. While no book can replace the published FAR/JAR documentation for airworthiness, this unique guide provides readers with a single reference to understanding and interpreting the airworthiness requirements of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), FAA (the US Federal Aviation Authority) and EASA (European Aircraft Safety Agency). Setting these requirements in a real-world context, the book is an essential contribution to the safety management system of anyone involved in the design, maintenance and operation of aircraft for business or pleasure.
Key topics covered include: • Considerations of airworthiness standards for all classes, including large and small aircraft, rotor craft, gliders and unmanned aircraft • JAR/FAR 21 • Type certification of aircraft, engines, and propellers and the type certification process • Parts and appliances approval • Joint certifications and national certifications • Special classes of certificates of airworthiness • Airworthiness and flight operations
Key Features
- The only airworthiness guide available: a real contribution to understanding flight safety
- Covers European and US requirements and helps anyone involved in the manufacture, flying and maintenance of aircraft to understand this complex yet essential topic
- No aircraft can fly without the correct certificate of airworthiness
Readership
Manufacturers, parts suppliers, engineers, maintenance personnel, pilots, aircraft operators and owners; Small and large airplane companies and OEM (original equipment manufacturing) companies; Maintenance engineering students and library market
Table of Contents
Flight Safety Airworthiness The ICAO and the Civil Aviation Authorities Airworthiness Requirements Type Certification The Type Certification Process Production of Products, Parts, and Appliances Certificates of Airworthiness Flight Operation - Continued Airworthiness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462011
About the Author
Filippo De Florio
Previously Director of the Italian RAI-ENAC Type Certification Division 1992-2000. Also a member of the JAA Certification Committee. As a member of the JAR 22 and JAR-VLA Study Groups since the 1970s, he had a key role in the creation and development of such standards.
Dr. De Florio has been a sailplane and aeroplane pilot for over 25 years and currently remains a member of the OSTIV Sailplane Development Panel and Honorary Member of UVS International. In June 2008, he was awarded the 1st UAS Pioneer Award instituted 'to honour and thank individuals for their exceptional and dedicated services to the international UAS community'.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aeronautical Engineer, Flight Test Engineer (Ret.)
Reviews
“ ... introduces aerospace engineering students and engineers into this world consisting, on the one hand, of designers, manufacturers and operators, and on the other, of airworthiness authorities, in two disciplines that should work in unison, because they should aim at a common goal: flight safety. The book discusses certification regulations, the agencies that write them and the agencies that verify they are followed from aircraft design to construction.” — Aviation Safety World, November 2006