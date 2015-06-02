Airway Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323388764, 9780323388771

Airway Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: Lynette Mark
eBook ISBN: 9780323388771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323388764
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2015
Description

Airway management is the medical process of ensuring there is an open pathway between a patient’s lungs and the outside world, as well as reducing the risk of aspiration. Airway management is a primary consideration in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, anesthesia, emergency medicine, intensive care medicine and first aid. Difficult airway (defined as more than three attempts, or taking longer than 10 minutes) is the major factor in anesthesia morbidity.

About the Authors

Lynette Mark Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Department of Anesthesiology & Critical Care Medicine, Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Johns Hopkins University Baltimore MD

