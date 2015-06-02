Airway Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 33-2

Airway management is the medical process of ensuring there is an open pathway between a patient’s lungs and the outside world, as well as reducing the risk of aspiration. Airway management is a primary consideration in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, anesthesia, emergency medicine, intensive care medicine and first aid. Difficult airway (defined as more than three attempts, or taking longer than 10 minutes) is the major factor in anesthesia morbidity.