Airway Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 33-2
1st Edition
Authors: Lynette Mark
eBook ISBN: 9780323388771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323388764
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2015
Description
Airway management is the medical process of ensuring there is an open pathway between a patient’s lungs and the outside world, as well as reducing the risk of aspiration. Airway management is a primary consideration in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, anesthesia, emergency medicine, intensive care medicine and first aid. Difficult airway (defined as more than three attempts, or taking longer than 10 minutes) is the major factor in anesthesia morbidity.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 2nd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388771
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323388764
About the Authors
Lynette Mark Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Anesthesiology & Critical Care Medicine, Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Johns Hopkins University Baltimore MD
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.