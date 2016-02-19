Airport Terminals
Airport Terminals covers the significance of airport terminals and the politics of design. This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 28 chapters that examine the architectural quality of airport terminals.
The first part highlights the basic terminal design principles, including considerations of location, size, capacity, and functional types. The subsequent parts consider the “taxonomy” of aircraft terminal forms and the external landside factors. These topics are followed by descriptions of the policies, layouts, configurations, data sheets, baggage handling, flight information systems, signage, and fire criteria of airport terminals. The final parts look into the external airside factors, such as aircraft docking and loading, as well as the redevelopment of existing airport terminals.
This book will be of use to architects, engineers, and airport terminal managers.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
The Significance of Airport Terminals, and the Politics of Design
Part I Terminal Design Principles
1 An Overview of Airport Terminals
1.1 Pressures on Design: Demands on Designers to Innovate
1.2 The Balancing Act
1.3 Progress
2 Why Airports as we know them?
2.1 Scale: The Reasons for Airport Location and Growth
2.2 Airports as Activity Centers
3 A Cameo
4 A Review of Overall Size Factors and Capacity
4.1 Growth
4.2 Demand and Capacity
4.3 Aircraft Movements
4.4 Aircraft Size
5 Airport Master Planning
5.1 Runways and Terminals
5.2 Stolports
5.3 Heliports
5.4 Landside Access
6 Functional Types of Airport Terminal
6.1 Who Owns it: Airport, Airline or Developer?
6.2 Domestic and International Terminals
6.3 Single-Level and Multi-Level Terminals
6.4 Decentralized Terminals
6.5 Hub Terminals
Part II A Taxonomy of Aircraft Terminal Forms
7 Basic Terminal with Remote Aircraft
7.1 Malta, Luqa
8 Basic Terminals with Mobile Lounges
8.1 Washington Dulles, DC, USA
8.2 Montreal Mirabel, Canada
9 Linear Terminals
9.1 London Heathrow, Terminal 4
9.2 London Gatwick, North Terminal
9.3 Manchester, UK, Terminal 2
10 Piers: Single or Multiple
10.1 Zurich Kloten, Switzerland, Terminal B
10.2 Zurich Kloten, Switzerland, Terminal A New Pier
11 Satellites: Single or Multiple
11.1 Tampa, Florida, USA
11.2 Orlando, Florida, USA
12 Multiple Linear Units
12.1 Hanover Langenhagen, Germany
12.2 Munich 2, Germany
13 Multiple Island Piers
13.1 Atlanta William B. Hartsfield International, Georgia, USA
13.2 London Stansted, UK, New Terminal
14 Hybrids: Combinations of Forms
14.1 Chicago O'Hare, USA, United Airlines Terminal
Part III External Landside Factors
15 Public Transport Interchanges
15.1 The Range of Possibilities
15.2 Railway Stations
15.3 Bus Stations
16 Cars and Roads
Long Term and Short Term Car Parking
Contiguous Parking Structures
Part IV Terminal Design Details
17 Policies
17.1 Security Policy
17.2 Commercial Policy
17.3 Baggage Handling Policy
17.4 Government Controls: Immigration and Customs
17.5 Airline Policy
17.6 Overall Passenger Processing Standards
17.7 Levels of Service
18 Layouts and Configurations
18.1 Overall Relationships
18.2 Check-In, Tickets and Baggage, Central and Gate
18.3 Security
18.4 Outbound and Inbound Immigration
18.5 Baggage Reclaim
18.6 Customs
19 Data Sheets
19.1 Arriving by Car or Bus at the Terminal
19.2 Waiting in Landside Public Concourse
19.3 Checking-In, with or without Baggage
19.4 Pre-Departure Security Check
19.5 Outbound Immigration Check
19.6 Waiting in Airside Public Concourse
19.7 Inbound Immigration Check
19.8 Reclaiming Baggage
19.9 Inbound Customs Clearance
19.10 Waiting in Landside Public Space
19.11 Leaving the Terminal by Car or Bus
19.12 Transit and Transfer Facilities
19.13 Facilities for the Disabled
19.14 CIP and VIP Facilities
20 Baggage Handling
20.1 Baggage Handling Systems
20.2 Manual Sorting Layouts
20.3 Semi-Automatic and Automatic Sorting Systems
21 Flight Information Systems and Signage
22 Conditions, Finishes and Fire Criteria
22.1 Environmental Standards and Control
22.2 Finishes
22.3 Fire Criteria
23 Future Technology in the Terminal
23.1 People Movers
23.2 Baggage
23.3 Information Technology: Passenger Systems
24 Terminal Walkthrough
Part V External Airside Factors
25 Aircraft Taxiway and Parking Standards
25.1 Taxiways
25.2 Aprons
26 Aircraft Docking and Loading
26.1 Aircraft Docking
26.2 Aircraft Loading by Bridges
26.3 Superbuses and Mobile Lounges
Part VI Redevelopment of Existing Airport Terminals
27 Examples
27.1 Bahrain International, Redevelopment
27.2 London Heathrow, Terminal 1 Redevelopment (1978-81)
27.3 Manchester UK, Terminal A Development (1986-89)
27.4 New York, J. F. Kennedy, British Airways Terminal Redevelopment (1988-90)
27.5 London Heathrow, Terminal 3 Redevelopment (1986-90)
Part VII Postscript
28 Reflections on the Future of Airport Terminals
Baggage Handling
Technology in the Service of Air Travel at Airports
Technology in the Air
Technology in the Service of Designers
Conversion Factors
Appendix: Aircraft Dimensions
Bibliography
Index
