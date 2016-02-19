Airport Terminals covers the significance of airport terminals and the politics of design. This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 28 chapters that examine the architectural quality of airport terminals.

The first part highlights the basic terminal design principles, including considerations of location, size, capacity, and functional types. The subsequent parts consider the “taxonomy” of aircraft terminal forms and the external landside factors. These topics are followed by descriptions of the policies, layouts, configurations, data sheets, baggage handling, flight information systems, signage, and fire criteria of airport terminals. The final parts look into the external airside factors, such as aircraft docking and loading, as well as the redevelopment of existing airport terminals.

This book will be of use to architects, engineers, and airport terminal managers.