Airport Capacity Constraints and Strategies for Mitigation
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
Description
Airport Capacity Constraints and Strategies for Mitigation: A Global Perspective analyzes airport capacity constraints using empirical methods that forecast future capacities and their shortfalls. The book analyzes cross-sectional time-series data to provide greater insights into the problems of airport crowding and over-capacity, going beyond mere strategies to derive capacity with the inclusion of estimates for comparable capacities and constraints. As expanding current airports becomes increasingly difficult and time consuming—especially for hubs—the study of current and future airport capacity constraints becomes even more critical. Large international airports are especially essential to the global air transport network.
The book provides insights into how to correctly assess and quantify the problem of limited airport capacity while also offering strategies to overcome these issues for a healthy global air traffic network.
Key Features
- Focuses on airport capacity constraints in the global air traffic network and their implications for the future of air traffic development
- Features empirical and model-based approaches that forecast airport capacities and capacity shortcomings
- Provides over capacity mitigation strategies based on sound and reliable data and methodology
- Addresses capacity constraints at hub airports, providing insight into how to correctly assess and quantify limited capacity for these important players in the global air transportation network
- Applies econometric models for the implication of restraining factors on the future volume and structure of air traffic
Readership
Transportation researchers, professors and graduate students, State and federal policy decision makers, Employees of government agencies such as DOT, FAA
Table of Contents
- Introduction and motivation of research
2. Concepts of capacity and methods of estimation
3. Traffic distribution at airports
4. Traffic distribution between airports
5. Some strategies for mitigation of airport capacity constraints
6. A model of annual service volume of an airport
7. A model of airport capacity expansion and capacity expansion delays/limits
8. A model of aircraft size development
9. Analysis of global airport capacity situation and capacity utilisation
10. Summary and conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126578
About the Author
Marc Gelhausen
His research interests include mathematical and econometric modelling, in particular airport and access mode choice of air travelers, airport capacity constraints and air transport forecast. He developed a model of air travelers’ airport and access mode choice for Germany based on discrete choice theory, which is used by Deutsche Bahn for their strategic network planning. He won the Neil Mansfield Award of the European Transport Conference, with papers on modelling air passengers’ airport choice and airport capacity constraints. He has authored and co-authored journal articles for Elsevier’s Journal of Air Transport Management, and others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research associate, DLR Institute of Air Transport and Airport Research
Peter Berster
He’s also analyzed constraints at international airports, and has studied questions regarding the effects of modal shifts due to new high speed rail services in Europe for the EU. Peter has worked on development of the Forecasting Statistics and Data Management Project (FSDM) for EUROCONTROL, and has authored and co-authored research papers and referred journal articles in journals such as Elsevier’s Journal of Air Transport Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research associate, DLR Institute of Air Transport and Airport Research
Dieter Wilken
He founded an air transport research group at the DLR, and is a member of the scientific staff. He analyzes and forecasts air transport demand and supply worldwide. Prior to DLR, he worked with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on developing a European model for forecasting passenger transport. He has authored and co-authored numerous scientific reports, contributed books, and reviewed papers and journal articles, including Elsevier’s Journal of Air Transport Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director, DLR Institute of Air Transport and Airport Research