Airport Capacity Constraints and Strategies for Mitigation: A Global Perspective analyzes airport capacity constraints using empirical methods that forecast future capacities and their shortfalls. The book analyzes cross-sectional time-series data to provide greater insights into the problems of airport crowding and over-capacity, going beyond mere strategies to derive capacity with the inclusion of estimates for comparable capacities and constraints. As expanding current airports becomes increasingly difficult and time consuming—especially for hubs—the study of current and future airport capacity constraints becomes even more critical. Large international airports are especially essential to the global air transport network.

The book provides insights into how to correctly assess and quantify the problem of limited airport capacity while also offering strategies to overcome these issues for a healthy global air traffic network.