Airport, Aircraft, and Airline Security
2nd Edition
Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9781483292168
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st August 1991
Page Count: 424
Description
Airport, Aircraft, and Airline Security, 2ed is a comprehensive study of every aspect of modern aviation security. Topics are presented from a historical perspective and examined through a down-to-earth practical approach to solving current problems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I Attacks against Air Traffic
Chapter 1 The Hijacking Threat
Evolution of "Skyjacking"
Motivation of Hijackers
Government Response
Other Suggestions
Psychological Profile of the Hijacker
Sky Marshal Program
Airport and Airline
Security Proposals
New Carrier Rules
New Airport Rules
The Last Straw
The End Begins
Problems of Implementation
Training Law Enforcement Officers
Funding
Growing Pains
Ah- Carrier Standard Security Program (ACSSP)
Chapter 2 Terrorism
Who are the Terrorists?
The Innocent Victim
International Cooperation among Terrorist Groups Surrogate Warfare
Combating Terrorism
Finances
Where are We Now?
Chapter 3 Terrorism Counteraction
New Strength in U.S. Law
International Law
What is an Attempt?
Foreign Airport Security
What is Reasonable Security for a U.S. Airport?
El Al Security
Chapter 4 Pan Am
Responsibility
The Explosive
Dissemination of Threat Warnings
The Helsinki Threat
Public Notification of Threats
Passenger/Baggage Reconciliation
Other Issues
Recommendations of the President's Commission
Aviation Security
Improvement Act of 1990
Section II Aircraft Security
Chapter 5 Predeparture Screening
Sterile Concourse
Sterile Boarding area
Departure Gate Screening
Screening Checkpoint Enhancements
The Law Enforcement Officer
Screening Passengers
Body Search
Special Situations
Screening Airport and Airline Employees
Screening Diplomats
Screening Carry-On Luggage
Thefts at the Checkpoint
Undetected Weapons
Physical Inspection of Carry-On Luggage
X-Ray Inspection of Carry-On Luggage
Discovery of Contraband during Screening
Special Search Situations
Contract Security Selection and Training
Alternative Security Concept
Human Factors in Security Screening
Testing and Enforcement
Heightened Security
Chapter 7 Screening and the Law
Search and Seizure
The Legal Authority of Private Persons to Search
Police Participation
Inevitable Discovery Exception to the Exclusionary Rule
Who is a Law Enforcement Officer?
Legality of Airport Screening Searches
Passenger's Right to Terminate the Search Process
Failure to Clear Metal Detector
Contraband
Chapter 7 Metal Detectors, X-Ray Inspection, and Explosives Detection
Metal Detectors
Metal Detectors and Computers
X-Ray Inspection Units
Detection of Explosives by X-Ray
X-Ray Safety
X-Ray and Photographic Film
X-Ray and Magnetic Tape
X-Ray and Computers
Plastic Guns
Explosives Detection Systems
Taggants
Chapter 8 Weapons, Prisoners, and Restricted Articles
Weapons
Persons Authorized to Carry Weapons during Flight
Armed Police Officers in the Sterile Concourse
Carriage of Prisoners
Aliens
Restricted Materials
Chapter 9 Baggage, Cargo, and Exempt Flights
Passenger/Baggage Reconciliation
Explosives and Screening
Screening Cargo
Screening Mail
Indirect Air Carriers
Drug Smuggling
Charter Flight Security
Maintaining the Security Level
Chapter 10 Bomb Threat Response Handling the Bomb Threat
Bomb Threat Search Procedures
Use of Search Dogs
Section III Airport Security
Chapter 11 Perimeter Security and Lighting
Posting
Fencing
Exterior Alarm Sensors
Lighting Financial Limits
Chapter 12 Identification for Security
Access Control Cards
Personal Identification and Verification-Biometrics
Photo Identification Badges
Video Badges
Badging of Visitors and Contract Employees
Lost Badges
Enforcement of Identification Program
U.S. Customs Badging
Vehicle Identification and Marking
Chapter 13 Terminal and Ramp Security
Keys
Locks
Electric Locks Systems
Alarm System Sensors
Security of Parked Aircraft
Chapter 14 Law Enforcement, Communications, and Contingency Planning
Law Enforcement Function at Airports
Jurisdictional Problems
Airport Communications
Emergency Power
Bomb Threat Contingency Planning
Chapter 15 General Aviation Security
Corporate Aircraft
In-Transit Ramp Security Aircraft and Avionics Thefts
Drug Smuggling
Hijacking
Section IV Airline Security
Chapter 16 Investigation Management
Objectives of an Investigation
Credit and Criminal Checks
Cellular and Cordless Phones
Employee Privacy in the Information Age
Searches
Interviews and Interrogations
Recording Interviews
Truth Verification Devices
Integrity Tests
Prosecution
Restitution
Drugs in the Workplace
Drug Testing
Alcohol
The Future
Chapter 17 Ticket Fraud
Ticket Thefts
Use of Stolen Tickets
Ticket Consolidators
Frequent Flyer Tickets
Overbooking and Denied Boarding Compensation
Unreported Ticket Sales
Counterfeit Tickets
Altered Tickets
Miscellaneous Charges Orders (MCOs)
Ticket-By-Mail (TBM) Fraud
Prepaid Ticket Advice (PTA) Fraud
Refund Fraud
Prosecution and Legislation
Chapter 18 Ticket Stock Security
Printing Plant Security
Liability Agreement
Ticket Warehouses and Distribution Centers
City Ticket Offices
Control of Inventory Exposure
Automated Ticket and Boarding Pass
Airport Ticket Counters
Travel Agencies
Satellite Ticket Printers
Document Security Resolution
Chapter 19 Credit Card Fraud
Stolen and Altered Credit Cards
Credit Card Fraud Act of 1984
Preventive Measures
Card Embossing and Mailing Security
Chapter 20 Baggage Handling and Security
Check-In
Baggage Handling
Damaged Bags
Theft Deterrence
Identifying Baggage Thieves
Baggage Claim
Baggage Liability
Baggage Claims Investigation
Disposition of Unclaimed Baggage
Chapter 21 Misappropriation
Flight Kitchens and Commissaries
In-Flight Sales
Liquor
Tickets
Headset Rentals
Theft of Airline Property
The Dishonest Few
Section V Air Freight Security
Chapter 22 Air Cargo Security Problems
Growth of Cargo Carriage
What Cargo Goes by Air?
Inherent Security Problems
Emergence of
Cargo Theft Problems
Government Response
Primary Prevention
Chapter 23 Physical Security of the Freight Terminal
Employee Parking
Dock Security
Terminal Access
Gate Houses
Security Review of New Construction
Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV)
Guard Force Operations
Conclusion
Chapter 24 Security Procedures for Air Cargo Handling
Accountability
Deterrents to Pilferage by Count
Truck Seals
Collusion
Fraudulent Pickups
Protection of Documentation
Containerization and Security
Packaging
Damaged Cartons
Carrier Transfer Vehicle Supervision
Container Seals Rough Handling and Delay
Chapter 25 High-Value Shipments
Articles of Extraordinary Value
Attractive Merchandise
High-Value Security Cage
Chapter 26 The "People Factor" in Cargo Theft
Personnel Screening
Procedures for New Employees
Promotion on Seniority
Supervision
Chapter 27 A Management Approach to Cargo Security
Selling Cargo Security to Management
Selling by the Numbers
Avoiding the Loss Opportunity
Retaining Management Support
Chapter 28 Cargo Theft Investigation
Six Serving Men
Who is Stealing Air Cargo?
Where are the Thefts Taking Place?
How is it being Stolen?
Information and Intelligence
What is Being Stolen?
Why are Employees Stealing
When Do the Thefts Occur?
Security Surveys
Assigning Responsibility
Chapter 29 Control by Audit and Survey
Guidelines for Security Inspection of Air Freight Terminals
Security Awareness
Appendix Significant Incidents
Index
About the Author
Author Unknown
