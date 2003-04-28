Aircraft Design Projects
1st Edition
For Engineering Students
Description
Written with students of aerospace or aeronautical engineering firmly in mind, this is a practical and wide-ranging book that draws together the various theoretical elements of aircraft design - structures, aerodynamics, propulsion, control and others - and guides the reader in applying them in practice. Based on a range of detailed real-life aircraft design projects, including military training, commercial and concept aircraft, the experienced UK and US based authors present engineering students with an essential toolkit and reference to support their own project work.
All aircraft projects are unique and it is impossible to provide a template for the work involved in the design process. However, with the knowledge of the steps in the initial design process and of previous experience from similar projects, students will be freer to concentrate on the innovative and analytical aspects of their course project.
The authors bring a unique combination of perspectives and experience to this text. It reflects both British and American academic practices in teaching aircraft design. Lloyd Jenkinson has taught aircraft design at both Loughborough and Southampton universities in the UK and Jim Marchman has taught both aircraft and spacecraft design at Virginia Tech in the US.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how basic aircraft design processes can be successfully applied in reality
- Case studies allow both student and instructor to examine particular design challenges
- Covers commercial and successful student design projects, and includes over 200 high quality illustrations
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students of Aeronautical engineering; Engineers in the aerospace industry; Hobbyist home-builders and designers of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and PFA (Popular Flying Association) types of aircraft.
Table of Contents
Preface; Acknowledgements; Introduction; Design methodology; Preliminary design; Introduction to the project studies; Project study - scheduled long-range business jet; Project study - military training system; Project study - electric-powered racing aircraft; Project study - advanced deep interdiction aircraft; Project study - high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) uninhabited aerial surveillance vehicle (UASV); Project study - a general aviation amphibian aircraft; Design organization and presentation; Appendices; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 28th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750657723
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498959
About the Author
Lloyd R. Jenkinson
Senior Lecturer, Loughborough University, UK
Jim Marchman
Professor of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, Virginia Tech, USA
Reviews
'Therefore, this book is a very valuable one since it establishes some rules and procedures and gives a rich account of study cases also of interest for experienced designers... Finally it must be said, that it is difficult to encompass the full richness of this fascinating book. The reviewer enjoyed reading it.' Prof Korner, German Aerospace Center, DLR 'Written for students of aeronautical engineering, and based on a range of detailed aircraft design projects, this wide-ranging book draws together the elements of aircraft design and will support any aircraft design project. Written by experienced UK and US-based authors this is a unique resource that opens up the initial design process, explores the experience of others on similar projects, and clarifies the processes that are behind the equations and calculations used in aircraft design. Armed with this knowledge, readers will be freer to concentrate on the innovative and analytical aspects of their own project work.' Aerospace America, October, 2004