Air Traffic Management
1st Edition
Economics, Regulation and Governance
Description
Air Traffic Management: Economics Regulation and Governance provides the latest insights on approaches and issues surrounding the economic regulation and governance of air traffic management (ATM). The book begins by explaining what ATM is, showing its importance within the aviation industry. It then outlines the unique institutional characteristics that govern ATM, also discussing its implications for economic regulation and investment. Technological developments and the issues and approaches to safety regulation are also covered, as are the implications ATM has on airports. The book concludes with an exploration of future directions, including the entry of drones into airspace and the introduction of competition in ATM services
Air traffic management plays a critical role in air transport, impacting both air safety and the efficiency of air services. Yet air navigation services are shifting from government provision to private industry, creating the need for more critical analysis of governance and economic regulation within the ATM industry.
Key Features
- Consolidates the latest economic regulation and reform material regarding air traffic management
- Provides numerous practical examples and real-world case studies drawn from around the globe
- Explores economic regulation in both larger and smaller economies
- Written from an objective, informed and practical perspective by an experienced regulation practitioner and researcher
Readership
Aviation academic researchers and graduate students, Aviation practitioners such as airline and airport managers and consultants, Aviation government policymakers and regulators
Table of Contents
1. The Air Traffic Management Industry
2. Operational and technological background on air traffic management
3. Governance of air traffic management: an international perspective
4. Governance of air traffic management: a national perspective
5. Safety regulation of Air Traffic Management
6. Economic characteristics of Air Traffic Management
7. Economic regulation of air traffic management: principles and approaches
8. Economic regulation of ATM: the structure of ATM charges
9. Economic regulation of ATM: consultation on investment
10. Introducing competition in the provision of ATM services
11. New entrants into airspace - unmanned aircraft (‘drones’) and increased space transportation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128111185
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111192
About the Author
Margaret Arblaster
Margaret Arblaster is a Teaching Fellow in transport economics at the Institute of Transport Studies, Monash University and former senior manager at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). From her experience at the ACCC, Margaret has substantial practical experience with economic regulation and related issues in the transport industry, particularly related to economic regulation of aviation infrastructure. Over a period of 19 years Margaret’s experience at the ACCC, and a predecessor organization, covered a major public inquiry into the Federal Airports corporation, the subsequent privatization of airports, corporatization of Australia’s air navigation service provider, the administration of airport price cap regulation, the introduction of light-handed regulation, the development of a long term pricing arrangement for air navigation services and administration of airport specific access arrangements. This period was associated with some new approaches to the economic regulation of aviation infrastructure, including the adoption of more consultative approaches to regulation of ATM and light-handed regulation of airports, which subsequently influenced the approaches to regulation in some other countries. More recently, Margaret has been an active independent researcher and publisher of journal articles. Margaret has provided consulting advice to the ACCC and to the Victorian Government Department of Transport.
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Australia
Reviews
"Margaret Arblaster is a noted authority in this field, both as an economist and as a regulator with many years of experience in this sector. Her book provides for the first time a comprehensive review of the air traffic management function and an up to date analysis of the technological change that has occurred in this sector. But perhaps the most valuable feature of the book is its analysis of the economics of regulation in this area and the appropriate pricing of air traffic management services." --Stephen Brown -