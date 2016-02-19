Air Pollution - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780126666021, 9780323139977

Air Pollution, Volume 2

3rd Edition

The Effects of Air Pollution

Authors: Arthur Stern
eBook ISBN: 9780323139977
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1977
Page Count: 684
@qu:Access to these volumes...is essential for the serious student and practitioner in the field of air pollution and its control. @source:--CLEAN AIR (AUSTRALIA)

Arthur Stern Author

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.

