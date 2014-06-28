Air Pollution - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780126666069, 9780080926056

Air Pollution, Volume 6

3rd Edition

Supplement to Air Pollutants, Their Transformations, Transport, and Effects

Editors: Arthur Stern
eBook ISBN: 9780080926056
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126666069
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 483
Table of Contents

P. Urone, The Pollutants.

D.L. Fox, The Transformation of Pollutants.

D.B. Turner, The Transport of Pollutants.

J.E. Yocom, N.S. Baer, and E. Robinson, Air Pollution Effects on Physical and Economic Systems.

W.W. Heck, A.S. Heagle, and D.S. Shriner, Effects on Vegetation: Native, Crops, Forests.

M. Havas, Effects of Acidic Deposition on Aquatic Ecosystems.

J.R. Goldsmith, Effects on Human Health. Index.

Description

Subjects extensively covered include asbestos, carbon dioxide, lead, nuclear accidents, non-ionizing radiation, stratospheric ozone, and visibility. Major topics discussed are: acidic deposition (acid rain); indoor air pollution; long range transport; risk assessment and management; hazardous and toxic substances. This state-of-the-art compilation will facilitate the work of air pollution control agency personnel, air pollution research scientists, and air pollution consultants. It will also be useful to law firms involved in air pollution litigation and to air pollution equipment and instrument manufacturers.

Readership

Engineers, chemists, atmospheric scientists, and lawyers.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926056
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126666069

Reviews

@qu:"Access to these volumes, ... together with their predecessors, is essential for the serious student and practitioner in the field of air pollution and its control." @source:--CLEAN AIR (AUSTRALIA)

About the Editors

Arthur Stern Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.

