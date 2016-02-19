Air Pollution, Volume 5
3rd Edition
Air Quality Management
Description
The Third Edition of this standard reference work has grown to keep pace with our expanding knowledge of this vital subject, and will now consist of five volumes. Most chapters which appeared in the Second Edition have been revised. New chapters concern themselves chiefly with aspects of air quality management such as data handling, emission inventory, mathematical modeling, and control strategy analysis; global pollution and its monitoring; and more detailed attention to pollution from automobiles and incinerators. Volume V deals with laws, regulations, and standards pertaining to air pollution; the strategies, procedures, and organization forms for administering them; and the energy and economic ramifications of air pollution controls.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 22nd February 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926049
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126666052
@qu:"Access to these volumes... is essential for the serious student and practitioner in the field of air pollution and its control." @source:--CLEAN AIR (AUSTRALIA)
Arthur Stern Editor
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.