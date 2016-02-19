Air Pollution - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780126666052, 9780080926049

Air Pollution, Volume 5

3rd Edition

Air Quality Management

Editors: Arthur Stern
eBook ISBN: 9780080926049
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126666052
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 1978
Page Count: 700
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
44300.00
37655.00
485.00
412.25
315.00
267.75
515.00
437.75
395.00
335.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Third Edition of this standard reference work has grown to keep pace with our expanding knowledge of this vital subject, and will now consist of five volumes. Most chapters which appeared in the Second Edition have been revised. New chapters concern themselves chiefly with aspects of air quality management such as data handling, emission inventory, mathematical modeling, and control strategy analysis; global pollution and its monitoring; and more detailed attention to pollution from automobiles and incinerators. Volume V deals with laws, regulations, and standards pertaining to air pollution; the strategies, procedures, and organization forms for administering them; and the energy and economic ramifications of air pollution controls.

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926049
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126666052

Reviews

@qu:"Access to these volumes... is essential for the serious student and practitioner in the field of air pollution and its control." @source:--CLEAN AIR (AUSTRALIA)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Arthur Stern Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.