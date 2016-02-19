Air Pollution presents the fundamental mechanisms whereby pollution is diffused and transported in the atmosphere. This book aims to provide practitioners a correct basis for their decisions. Organized into seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the diurnal variation of heat received and lost by the ground under clear sky. This text then describes the concept and interesting effects of fumigation, which is the sudden increase in low level pollution in the morning. Other chapters examine the mechanism of high level inversions, which set a limit to the upward dispersal of pollution and influence the effects of large sources of pollution. This book discusses as well the effects caused by valleys and sloping ground in low level accumulation of pollution. The final chapter deals with the repercussions of air pollution on health and damage to materials. This book is a valuable resource for industrial engineers, environmentalists, and scientists.