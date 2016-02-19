Air Pollution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122755, 9781483136721

Air Pollution

1st Edition

Meteorology Division

Authors: R. S. Scorer
Editors: R. S. Scorer
eBook ISBN: 9781483136721
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 164
Description

Air Pollution presents the fundamental mechanisms whereby pollution is diffused and transported in the atmosphere. This book aims to provide practitioners a correct basis for their decisions. Organized into seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the diurnal variation of heat received and lost by the ground under clear sky. This text then describes the concept and interesting effects of fumigation, which is the sudden increase in low level pollution in the morning. Other chapters examine the mechanism of high level inversions, which set a limit to the upward dispersal of pollution and influence the effects of large sources of pollution. This book discusses as well the effects caused by valleys and sloping ground in low level accumulation of pollution. The final chapter deals with the repercussions of air pollution on health and damage to materials. This book is a valuable resource for industrial engineers, environmentalists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Pollution over Flat Country

Chapter 2. Dilution: Formula and Mechanisms

Chapter 3. High Level Inversions

Chapter 4. Ground and Valley Inversions

Chapter 5. Wet and Colored Plumes and Natural Pollution

Chapter 6. Separation

Chapter 7. Some Effects of Air Pollution

Chapter 8. Repercussions

Index

