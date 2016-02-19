Air Pollution: Physiological Effects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124838802, 9780323138505

Air Pollution: Physiological Effects

1st Edition

Authors: James Mcgrath
eBook ISBN: 9780323138505
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 353
Description

Air Pollution—Physiological Effects focuses on the physiological effects of air pollution and reviews research findings concerning physiological responses to air pollutants such as oxidant gases, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulates. Topics range from cellular cytotoxicity and lung infections to carbon monoxide toxicity, deposition of aerosols to the respiratory airway, physiological effects of cotton dusts and lead dusts, and workers' exposure to dust at high altitude. This book is organized in three sections and is comprised of 11 chapters. The discussion begins with an overview of cellular cytotoxicity and the biochemical basis of oxidative cell killing. The reader is methodically introduced to the effects of minute concentrations of pollutants on animal respiratory defenses, air pollution by sulfur products, and mechanisms of carbon monoxide toxicity. Consideration is also given to alterations in airway mechanics that occur with exposures to ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, as well as the mechanisms that might be responsible for these changes in breathing mechanics. The rest of the book discusses both particulate (silica, diesel, cotton, and lead dusts) pollution and the special physiological problems posed by working at high altitudes in dusty environments. This book will be useful not only to environmental health scientists but also to students and researchers in areas peripheral to environmental physiology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. The Biochemistry of Cytotoxicity

I. Introduction

II. Cellular Cytotoxicity

III. Biochemical Mechanism of Cytotoxicity

IV. Physiological Aspects of Peroxidase Activity

V. Concluding Remarks

References

2. Effects of Gases and Airborne Particles on Lung Infections

I. Introduction

II. The In Vivo Infectivity Model System

III. Effects of Gaseous Pollutants on Host Resistance to Infection

IV. Effects of Airborne Particles on Host Resistance to Respiratory Infection

V. In Vivo Testing by Intratracheal Instillation

VI. Mechanisms of Pollutant Action

VII. Implications of the Animal Model for Human Health Effects

VIII. Summary

References

3 . Toxic Effects of SO2 on the Respiratory System

I. Sources of SO2

II. Atmospheric Chemistry

III. Present Urban Levels

IV. Standards

V. Health Effects of SO2

VI. Conclusion

References

4. The Effect of Gaseous Pollutants on Breathing Mechanics and Airway Reactivity

I. Introduction

II. Measurements of Breathing Mechanics

III. Airway (Bronchial) Reactivity

IV. Pollutant-Induced Changes in Breathing Mechanics and Bronchial Reactivity

V. The Role of Airway Damage in Pollutant-Induced Airway Responses

VI. Conclusions

References

5. Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. O2 Transport in Blood

III. Classical Theory of CO Toxicity

IV. Symptoms of CO Toxicity

V. Determinants of CO Uptake

VI. Treatment of CO Poisoning

VII. New Developments

VIII. Conclusions

References

6. Physiological Effects of Carbon Monoxide

I. Introduction

II. Direct Effects

III. Cardiovascular Effects

IV. CO at Altitude

V. Chronic Effects

References

7. Respiratory Airway Deposition of Aerosols

I. Introduction

II. Historical Overview

III. Aerosols and Aerosol Characteristics

IV. Respiratory Fluid Mechanics

V. Aerosol Deposition

VI. Future Research Perspective

References

8. Mechanisms of Silica and Diesel Dust Injury to the Lung

I. Introduction

II. Hypoxia

III. Sequence of Events Leading to Fibrosis

IV. Mast Cells

V. Alveolar Type II Cells

VI. Fibroblasts

VII. Lipids and Lung Injury

VIII. Lung-Liver Lipogenesis in Lung Injury

IX. Reaction of the Lung to Dust Particles

References

9. Physiological Effects of Cotton Dusts: Byssinosis

I. Introduction 24

II. Physiology

III. Causative Agent Research

IV. Conclusion

References

10. Physiological Effects of Lead Dusts

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Pharmacokinetics of Lead

IV. Physiological Responses to Lead of Organ Systems

V. Mechanism of Action of Lead Toxicity

VI. Summary and Conclusions 30

References

11. Work at High Altitude in Dusty Environments

I. The Hypoxia of High Altitude

II. Reduced Work Capacity

III. The Oxygen Transport System

IV. Long-Term Residents of High Altitude

V. Dust Exposure

References

Index




About the Author

James Mcgrath

