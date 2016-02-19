Air Pollution: Physiological Effects
Air Pollution—Physiological Effects focuses on the physiological effects of air pollution and reviews research findings concerning physiological responses to air pollutants such as oxidant gases, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulates. Topics range from cellular cytotoxicity and lung infections to carbon monoxide toxicity, deposition of aerosols to the respiratory airway, physiological effects of cotton dusts and lead dusts, and workers' exposure to dust at high altitude. This book is organized in three sections and is comprised of 11 chapters. The discussion begins with an overview of cellular cytotoxicity and the biochemical basis of oxidative cell killing. The reader is methodically introduced to the effects of minute concentrations of pollutants on animal respiratory defenses, air pollution by sulfur products, and mechanisms of carbon monoxide toxicity. Consideration is also given to alterations in airway mechanics that occur with exposures to ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, as well as the mechanisms that might be responsible for these changes in breathing mechanics. The rest of the book discusses both particulate (silica, diesel, cotton, and lead dusts) pollution and the special physiological problems posed by working at high altitudes in dusty environments. This book will be useful not only to environmental health scientists but also to students and researchers in areas peripheral to environmental physiology.
Table of Contents
1. The Biochemistry of Cytotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Cytotoxicity
III. Biochemical Mechanism of Cytotoxicity
IV. Physiological Aspects of Peroxidase Activity
V. Concluding Remarks
2. Effects of Gases and Airborne Particles on Lung Infections
I. Introduction
II. The In Vivo Infectivity Model System
III. Effects of Gaseous Pollutants on Host Resistance to Infection
IV. Effects of Airborne Particles on Host Resistance to Respiratory Infection
V. In Vivo Testing by Intratracheal Instillation
VI. Mechanisms of Pollutant Action
VII. Implications of the Animal Model for Human Health Effects
VIII. Summary
3 . Toxic Effects of SO2 on the Respiratory System
I. Sources of SO2
II. Atmospheric Chemistry
III. Present Urban Levels
IV. Standards
V. Health Effects of SO2
VI. Conclusion
4. The Effect of Gaseous Pollutants on Breathing Mechanics and Airway Reactivity
I. Introduction
II. Measurements of Breathing Mechanics
III. Airway (Bronchial) Reactivity
IV. Pollutant-Induced Changes in Breathing Mechanics and Bronchial Reactivity
V. The Role of Airway Damage in Pollutant-Induced Airway Responses
VI. Conclusions
5. Carbon Monoxide Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. O2 Transport in Blood
III. Classical Theory of CO Toxicity
IV. Symptoms of CO Toxicity
V. Determinants of CO Uptake
VI. Treatment of CO Poisoning
VII. New Developments
VIII. Conclusions
6. Physiological Effects of Carbon Monoxide
I. Introduction
II. Direct Effects
III. Cardiovascular Effects
IV. CO at Altitude
V. Chronic Effects
7. Respiratory Airway Deposition of Aerosols
I. Introduction
II. Historical Overview
III. Aerosols and Aerosol Characteristics
IV. Respiratory Fluid Mechanics
V. Aerosol Deposition
VI. Future Research Perspective
8. Mechanisms of Silica and Diesel Dust Injury to the Lung
I. Introduction
II. Hypoxia
III. Sequence of Events Leading to Fibrosis
IV. Mast Cells
V. Alveolar Type II Cells
VI. Fibroblasts
VII. Lipids and Lung Injury
VIII. Lung-Liver Lipogenesis in Lung Injury
IX. Reaction of the Lung to Dust Particles
9. Physiological Effects of Cotton Dusts: Byssinosis
I. Introduction 24
II. Physiology
III. Causative Agent Research
IV. Conclusion
10. Physiological Effects of Lead Dusts
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Pharmacokinetics of Lead
IV. Physiological Responses to Lead of Organ Systems
V. Mechanism of Action of Lead Toxicity
VI. Summary and Conclusions 30
11. Work at High Altitude in Dusty Environments
I. The Hypoxia of High Altitude
II. Reduced Work Capacity
III. The Oxygen Transport System
IV. Long-Term Residents of High Altitude
V. Dust Exposure
