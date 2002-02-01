Air Pollution Meteorology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563938, 9781782424369

Air Pollution Meteorology

1st Edition

Authors: R R Scorer
eBook ISBN: 9781782424369
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563938
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 2002
Page Count: 160
Description

Written by a distinguished international scientist, who has made fundamental contributions on the climatic relationship between air pollution and meteorology, the book provides a compendium of realistic examples of air pollution behaviour. After commencing with a general survey he takes us through a study of diffusion mechanisms including pollution from industrial chimneys and road traffic. Air pollution meteorology covers boundary layer scaling, pre-processing meteorological data, air quality management, urban meteorology, and atmospheric chemistry (oxides of nitrogen are central to ozone chemistry) with accounts of typical air pollution episodes and a brief dictionary of air pollutants.

Key Features

  • Provides a compendium of realistic examples of air pollution behaviour
  • Includes a comprehensive study of diffusion mechanisms, including pollution from industrial chimneys and road traffic
  • Covers boundary layer scaling, pre-processing meteorological data, air quality management, urban meteorology, air pollution and atmospheric chemistry

Readership

Undergraduate and technical program students

Table of Contents

The meteorological scene; Chimneys: Purpose and design; Dispersal in theory and practice; Acid rain and development of gas washing; Environmental costs and benefits: A matrix for comparison of sources; Technical dictionary of air pollutants; References and index.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782424369
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563938

About the Author

R R Scorer

Richard R. Scorer, Imperial College, London University, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College, London University, UK

Reviews

The outstanding feature of this book is its extensive collection of photographs showing a variety of conditions that relate to pollution distribution in the air. ...Recommended for undergraduates, technical program students and general readers, Choice

