Air Pollution and Its Effects
2nd Edition
Air Pollution
Air Pollution, Second Edition, Volume I: Air Pollution and Its Effects discusses the cause, effect, transport, measurement, and control of air pollution. The volume covers the nature of air pollution; mechanism of the dispersal of air pollution by meteorological factors and from stacks; and its effect upon plants, animals, humans, materials, and visibility. The classification and extent of air pollution problems; air pollution effects on urban atmospheric and weather conditions; and the effects of air pollution on materials and the economy are discussed as well. Engineers, physicians, meteorologists, economists, sociologists, agronomists, and toxicologists will find the book a valuable reference material.
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Part I. Air Pollution
1. Classification and Extent of Air Pollution Problems
I. Natural History of the Air Pollution Problem
II. Historical Perspective
III. Primary Concepts of Air Pollution
IV. Types of Effects Associated With Air Pollution
V. Air Pollution as a Problem of the Future
2. Gaseous Pollutants in the Air
I. Introduction
II. Carbon-Containing Gases
III. Sulfur-Containing Gases
IV. Nitrogen-Containing Gases
V. Ozone and Oxidants
VI. Fluorine and Hydrogen Fluoride
References
3. Nonviable Particles in the Air
Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. Particle Parameters
III. Particle Dynamics in the Atmosphere
IV. Physical and Chemical Properties of Particles in the Air
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Viable Particles in the Air
I. Viable Particles in the Air
II. Factors Influencing the Quantity and Kinds of Viable Particles in the Air
III. Effects on Man, Animals, and Plants
IV. Methods of Control of Viable Particles in the Air
References
5. Sources of Radioactive Pollution
I. Natural Radioactivity
II. Properties of Fission and Activation Products
III. Nuclear Reactors
IV. Reprocessing of Spent Fuel
V. Nuclear Weapons
VI. Aerospace Applications of Nuclear Energy
References
6. Atmospheric Reactions and Scavenging Processes
I. Principles of Atmospheric Reactions
II. Atmospheric Reactions in Air Pollution
III. Atmospheric Scavenging Processes
References
Part II. Air Pollution Meteorology
7. Meteorology and Air Pollution
I. Introduction
II. Vertical Temperature Structure
III. Wind Structure
IV. Topographic Effects
V. Large-Scale Wind and Temperature
VI. Application to Air Pollution Problems
VII. Nonturbulent Dispersal
VIII. Mathematical Models of Urban Air Pollution
References
8. Atmospheric Dispersion of Stack Effluents
Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Stack Plumes
III. Analytical Methods for Prediction of Plume Characteristics
IV. Experimental Methods for the Prediction of Plume Characteristics
References
9. Air Pollution Climatology
I. Introduction
II. Weather Elements
III. Air Quality
References
10. Meteorological Management of Air Pollution
Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. The Usefulness of Mathematical Models in Air Pollution Management
III. The Meteorological Factor in Source Configurations
IV. The Meteorological Factor in Source Control
V. Signs and Portents—The Meteorologist in Air Pollution Management Today and Tomorrow
References
Part III. Effects of Air Pollution
11. Effect on the Physical Properties of the Atmosphere
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Air Pollution on Visibility
III. Mathematical Concepts of Visibility
IV. Air Pollution Effects on Urban Atmospheric and Weather Conditions
V. Effect of Air Pollution on Atmospheric Constituents
References
12. Effects of Air Pollutants on Vegetation
I. Introduction
II. Symptoms of Air Pollution Injury to Vegetation
III. Factors Affecting Response of Vegetation to Air Pollutants
IV. The Use of Plants for Pollutant Identification and Field Monitoring
V. Economic Evaluation of Response
VI. Reduction of Air Pollution Injury to Vegetation
References
13. Biologic Effects of Air Pollutants
I. Introduction
II. Inorganic Gases
III. Organic Vapors
IV. Particulates
V. Mixtures
VI. Carcinogenic Materials
VII. Real and Synthetic Atmospheres
VIII. Air Pollution Effects on Livestock
IX. Conclusions
References
14. Effects of Air Pollution on Human Health
I. Introduction
II. Acute Air Pollution Episodes
III. Experimental Exposures of Animals and Man
IV. Dilemmas
V. Air Pollution as a Causal Factor in Chronic Pulmonary Disease
VI. Effects of Air Pollution on Children
VII. Effects of Carbon Monoxide on Transport of Oxygen by the Blood
VIII. Health Effects of Exposure to Atmospheric Lead
IX. Sensory Irritation
X. Prevention and Treatment of Air Pollution Effects
References
15. Effects of Air Pollution on Materials and the Economy
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Deterioration in Polluted Atmospheres
III. Factors That Influence Atmospheric Deterioration
IV. Methods of Measuring Atmospheric Deterioration
V. Materials Damage
VI. Economic Estimates
References
Author Index
Subject Index
