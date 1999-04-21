Air Pollution and Health
1st Edition
Description
Concern about the impact of air pollution has led governments and local authorities across the world to regulate, among other things, the burning of fossil fuels, industrial effluence, cigarette smoke, and aerosols. This legislation has often followed dramatic findings about the impact of pollution on human health. At the same time there have been significant developments in our ability to detect and quantify pollutants and a proliferation of urban and rural air pollution networks to monitor levels of atmospheric contamination.
Air Pollution and Health is the first fully comprehensive and current account of air pollution science and it impact on human health. It ranges in scope from meteorology, atmospheric chemistry, and particle physics to the causes and scope of allergic reactions and respiratory, cardiovascular, and related disorders. The book has substantial international coverage and includes sections on cost implications, risk assessment, regulation, standards, and information networks. The multidisciplinary approach and the wide range of issues covered makes this an essential book for all concerned with monitoring and regulating air pollution as well as those concerned with its impact on human health.
Key Features
- Only comprehensive text covering all the important air pollutants and relating these to human health and regulatory bodies
- Brings together a wide range of issues concerning air pollution in an easily accessible format
- Contributions from government agencies in the US and UK provide information on public policy and resource networks in the areas of health promotion and environmental protection
Readership
Postgraduate, postdoctoral, and senior researchers in asthma, cardiology, pulmonary/respiratory topics, and pollution; epidemiologists; public health specialists; and medical practitioners.
Table of Contents
Introduction, D.V. Bates. Air Pollution and Health History, P. Brimblecombe.
Geographical, Atmospheric and Ground Determinants of Air Pollution: Basic Meterology, G.R. McGregor. Atmospheric Chemistry, R.G. Derwent. Measurements of Concentrations of Air Pollutants, R.M. Harrison. Patterns of Air Pollution in Developing Countries, M. Krzyzanowski and D. Schwella. Sources of Air Pollution, C. Holman. Exposure Assessment, H. Ozkaynak.
Respiratory Tract Determinants of Air Pollution Effects: Animal Models to Study for Pollutant Effects, U.P. Kodavantri and D.L. Costa. Novel Approaches to Study Nasal Responses to Air Pollution, L. Calderon-Garciduenas, T.L. Noah and H.S. Koren. Effects of Cigarette Smoke and Air Pollutants on the Lower Respiratory Tract, P.K. Jeffrey. Structure-Function Relationships, P.A. Bromberg. Deposition and Clearance of Inhaled Particles, W.M. Foster. Respiratory Reflexes, J. Widdicombe. Antioxidant Defences in the Extracellular Compartment of the Human Lung, F.J. Kelly and R. Richards. Air Pollutants: Modulators of Pulmonary Host Resistance Against Infection, P.T. Thomas and J.T. Zelikoff. Carcinogenic Responses to Air Pollutants, R.O. McClellan and T.E. Jackson.
General Methodological Agents of Air Pollutant Health Effects: Biomarkers of Exposure, M.C. Madden and J.E. Gallagher. The Epidemiological Approach to Investigating Outdoor Air Pollution, J.M. Samet and J.J.K. Jaakkola. Health Effects of Air Pollution Episodes, H.R. Anderson.
Ozone: Epidemiological Studies of Ozone Exposure Effects, G.D. Thurston and K. Ito. Controlled Exposure to Ozone, Nitrogen Oxides and Acids, M.J. Hazucha. Acute and Chronic Effects of Ozone in Animal Models, R.C. Paige and C.G. Plopper.
Oxides of Nitrogen and Sulfur: Epidemiological Effects of Oxides of Nitrogen, Especially NO2, U. Ackermann-Liebrich and R. Rapp. Toxicology of Sulfur Oxides, R.B. Schleisinger. Acid Sulfate Aerosols and Health, F.E. Speizer.
Suspended Particulates: Composition of Air Pollution Particles, F.D. Pooley and M. Milne. Metals and Air Pollution Particles, A.J. Ghio and J.M. Samet. Particulate Air Pollution: Injurious and Protective Mechanisms in the Lungs, W. MacNee and K. Donaldson. Epidemiology of Particle Effects, C.A. Pope III and D.W. Dockery. The Health Effects of Diesel Exhaust: Laboratory and Epidemiologic Studies, A.J. Cohen and K. Nikula.
Carbon Monoxide, Lead and Air Toxics: Carbon Monoxide, R.L. Maynard and R. Waller. Lead, A. Wadge. Selected Organic Chemicals, L. Rushton and K. Cameron.
Estimating Health and Cost Impacts: Air Pollution and Lung Cancer, J.M. Samet and A.J. Cohen. Controlled Exposures of Asthmatics to Air Pollutants, D.B. Peden. Risk Assessment and Air Pollution, J.M. Samet. Estimating the Effects of Air Pollutants on the Population: Human Health Benefits of Sulfate Aerosol Reductions Under Title IV of the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment, B.D. Ostro, L.G. Chestnut, D.M. Mills, and A.M. Watkins. Costing the Health Effects of Poor Air Quality, D. Maddison and D. Pearce.
Air Quality Standards and Information Networks: Technology and Costing of Air Pollution Abatement, W.F. Dimmick and A.H. Wehe. United States and International Approaches to Establishing Air Standards and Guidelines, L.D. Grant, C.R. Shoaf and J.M. Davis. Air Quality Guidelines and Standards, M. Lippman and R.L. Maynard. Informing the Public about Air Pollution, R.L. Maynard and S.M. Coster. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1065
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 21st April 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526928
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123523358
About the Editor
Robert Maynard
Dr. Robert L. Maynard is the Senior Medical Officer for the Department of Health in London, UK BSc MB BCh FRCP FRCPath FFOM FBTS FRSB Honorary Professor, Institute of Public Health, Birmingham University, UK Honorary Principal Fellow, Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, National Heart and Lung Institute, London • Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology 1990 • Member of the Royal College of Pathologists 1991 awarded after assessment of published works; Fellow 1999 • Member of the Royal College of Physicians (by distinction) 1996 • Fellow of the Faculty of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Royal College of Physicians (by distinction) 1997 • Royal College of Physicians: Fellowship by election – May 2002 • Fellow of the British Toxicological Society 2008
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor in the Institute of Public Health, Birmingham University, United Kingdom
Stephen Holgate
Stephen T. Holgate is a Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology at Southampton General Hospital.
Affiliations and Expertise
Southampton General Hospital, U.K.
Hillel Koren
Dr. Hillel S. Koren is the Director of the Human Studies Division of the National Health & Environmental Effects Laboratory in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Health & Environmental Effects Laboratory, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Jonathan Samet
Jonathan M. Samet is the Chair of the Department of Epidemiology for the School of Hygiene & Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Robert Maynard
Dr. Robert L. Maynard is the Senior Medical Officer for the Department of Health in London, UK BSc MB BCh FRCP FRCPath FFOM FBTS FRSB Honorary Professor, Institute of Public Health, Birmingham University, UK Honorary Principal Fellow, Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, National Heart and Lung Institute, London • Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology 1990 • Member of the Royal College of Pathologists 1991 awarded after assessment of published works; Fellow 1999 • Member of the Royal College of Physicians (by distinction) 1996 • Fellow of the Faculty of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Royal College of Physicians (by distinction) 1997 • Royal College of Physicians: Fellowship by election – May 2002 • Fellow of the British Toxicological Society 2008
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor in the Institute of Public Health, Birmingham University, United Kingdom
Reviews
"...contains updated information on all issues related to ambient air pollution providing a useful tool for readers interested in the overall implications of this problem." --WATER, AIR, AND SOIL POLLUTION (2001)
"This is an excellent book which covers an enormous amount of information... Each chapter has a very useful list of relevant references... the chapters have been put together with great skill and it is a pleasure to read. This large volume should be available for reference in all medical libraries... I recommend this volume most highly. I shall be surprised if 'Air Pollution and Health' does not become a standard work which will require regular updating." --Barbara Clayton, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON, U.K., Past President of the National Society for Clean Air (1999)
"This text is a needed addition to the field of air pollution and environmental health. It is likely the most comprehensive book to date on this important subject... The wide range of topics will appeal to physicians, immunologists, public health advocates, and others interested in details of the human response to air pollution... Among the contributors there are many leading authorities who not only share their experience and perspective, but deliver well-written chapters... Physicians, toxicologists (in pulmonary or public health), and epidemiologists will appreciate this text for different reasons--most certainly for its depth and extensive references to current literature..." --James Harris, MD, for DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS (1999)
"...Editors offer a chapter-by-chapter survey of the current knowledge about the health effects of each major type of air pollutant, covering the range from sources and measurement through health effects and epidemiology, to cost estimates and air standards. The result is an authoritative and comprehensive review that should be extremely useful to professionals in the field as well as students with some background." --H.E. Pence, SUNY College at Oneanta for CHOICE Magazine
"...the book is an outstanding contribution to air pollution science." --Nigel E. Holmes in CLEAN AIR AND ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY