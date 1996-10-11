Air Bubble Entrainment in Free-Surface Turbulent Shear Flows - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121681104, 9780080526898

Air Bubble Entrainment in Free-Surface Turbulent Shear Flows

1st Edition

Authors: Hubert Chanson
eBook ISBN: 9780080526898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121681104
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1996
Page Count: 348
Description

This book develops an analysis of the air entrainment processes in free-surface flows. These flows are investigated as homogeneous mixtures with variable density. Several types of air-water free-surface flows are studied: plunging jet flows, open channel flows, and turbulent water jets discharging into air. Experimental observations reported by the author confirm the concept that the air-water mixture behaves as a homogeneous compressible fluid in each case. This book will be of great interest to professionals working in many fields of engineering: chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical, mining, metallurgy, and nuclear.

Key Features

  • Covers new information on the air-water flow field: air bubble distributions, air-water velocity profiles, air bubble sizes and bubble-turbulence interactions
  • Features new analysis is developed for each flow configuration and compared successfully with model and prototype data
  • Includes over 372 references and more than 170 figures with over 60 photographs
  • Presents useful information for design engineers and research-and-development scientists who require a better understanding of the fluid mechanics of air-water flows

Readership

Postgraduates, researchers, and professionals working in Chemical, Civil, Environmental, Mechanical, Mining, Metallurgy, and Nuclear Engineering

Table of Contents

PART I: Introduction: Mechanisms of Air Bubble Entrainment. Similitude and Experimental Studies. Air-Water Gas Transfer. PART II: Plunging Jet Flows: Presentation. Air Entrainment by Plunging Jets. Air Entrainment in Hydraulic Jumps. Air Entrainment in Plunging Jet Flows: Related Cases and Gas Transfer. PART III: Self Aerated Open Channel Flows: Self-Aerated Flows - Presentation. Air Entrainment in Steep Chute Flows. Air Entrainment in Small-Slope Waterways. Air Entrainment in Partially-filled Conduits. Air Entrainment in Open Channels: Discussion. PART IV: High-Velocity Water Jets and Related Air-Water Flows: Introduction to High-Velocity Water Jets Discharging into the Atmosphere. Air Entrainment in High-Velocity Water Jets. Ventilated Cavity Flows. Spillway Application: Aeration Devices. Part V: Summary and Conclusion. Appendices. Subject Index. Author Index.

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526898
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121681104

About the Author

Hubert Chanson

Hubert Chanson is a reader in fluid mechanics, hydraulics and waterengineering at the University of Queensland, Australia. His research interests include hydraulic engneering, design of hydraulic structures, two-phase gas-liquid flows, mixing and dispersion in coastal and estuarine zones. He has had over 200 international refereed papers, written 7 books and has been an active consultant for both governmental agencies and private organizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Queensland, Australia

