AIDS Therapy e-dition - 3rd Edition

AIDS Therapy e-dition

3rd Edition

Book with Online Updates

Authors: Raphael Dolin Henry Masur Michael Saag
eBook ISBN: 9781437720532
eBook ISBN: 9780323246125
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th November 2007
Page Count: 1204
Description

AIDS treatments continues to evolve. Now, so does the definitive reference on this complex and challenging subject! "AIDS Therapy, 3rd Edition" not only brings you comprehensive guidance on the latest treatments for HIV/AIDS and the full range of related disorders and syndromes, but also comes with access to updates online—so you can always tap into the most current therapy guidelines. Written by a "who's who" of leading global experts, the new edition of this classic reference is a must for any clinician who manages patients with HIV/AIDS.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive coverage available on AIDS treatment equips you to meet any clinical challenge.
  • Contributions from a large cast of noted international authorities put global "best practices" at your fingertips.
  • Advice from some of the most respected experts in the field helps you manage your patients confidently.

Table of Contents

  1. Establishing the Diagnosis of HIV Infection, Bernard M. Branson, J. Steven McDougal

    2. Primary Care In Developed Countries, David H. Spach, Kenneth H. Mayer

    3. Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) and Comprehensive HIV Care in Resource-Limited Settings, Moses R. Kamya, Jonathan Mermin, Jonathan E. Kaplan

    4. Strategic Use of Antiretroviral Therapy, Michael S. Saag

    5. Zidovudine, Jeffrey L. Lennox, Margaret A. Fischl

    6. Didanosine, Raphael Dolin

    7. Zalcitabine, John A. Bartlett

    8. Stavudine, Andrew T. Pavia

    9. Lamivudine, James H. Willig, Joseph J. Eron, Jr.

    10. Emtricitabine, Michael J. Mugavero, Melissa F. Wellons

    11. Abacavir, Victoria A. Johnson

    12. Delavirdine, Lisa M. Demeter, Richard C. Reichman

    13. Nevirapine, Marianne Harris, Carlos Zala, Robert Hogg, Julio S.G. Montaner

    14. Efavirenz, Schlomo Staszewski

    15. Saquinavir, Anton Posniak

    16. Ritonavir, Sven A. Danner

    17. Indinavir, Roy Gulick

    18. Nelfinavir, Miguel A. Goicoechea, Richard H. Haubrich

    19. Fosamprenavir and Amprenavir, Roger Paredes, Lidia Ruiz, Bonaventura Clotet

    20. Lopinavir, Steven C. Johnson, Daniel R. Kuritzkes

    21. Atazanavir, Graeme Moyle

    22. Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate, Craig J. Hoesley

    23. Enfuvirtide, J. Michael Kilby

    24. Inhibiting the Entry of R5 and X4 HIV-1 Phenotypic Variants, Shawn E. Kuhmann, Roy M. Gulick, John P. Moore

    25. Tipranavir, Véronique Joly, Patrick Yeni

    26. Darunavir, Jose Gatell

    27. New Agents, Martin S. Hirsch

    28. General Immune-based Therapies in the Management of HIV Infected Patients, Irini Sereti, Joseph A. Kovacs

    29. Therapeutic Vaccines, Anna R. Thorner, Dan H. Barouch

    30. Pharmacogenetics of Antiretroviral Agents, Catia Marzolini, Richard Kim, Amalio Telenti

    31. Complementary and Alternative Therapies, Jason Tokumoto, Donald I. Abrams

    32. Acute HIV Infection, Martin Markowitz

    33. Occupational and Nonoccupational Exposure Management, Adelisa L. Panlilio, Lisa A. Grohskopf

    34. HIV Resistance Testing in Clinical Practice, Clive Loveday

    35. Managing Pregnant Patients, James McIntyre

    36. Pneumocystosis, Laurence Huang, Henry Masur

    37. Toxoplasmosis, José M. Miró, Henry W. Murray

    38. Cryptosporidia, Isospora, and Cyclospora Infections, Timothy P. Flanigan, Christine A. Wanke

    39. Microsporidiosis, Louis M. Weiss

    40. Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, Thomas E. Dobbs, Michael E. Kimerling

    41. Mycobacterium Avium Complex and Other Atypical Mycobacterial Infections, Constance A. Benson, Judith S. Currier

    42. Bartonellosis, Jane E. Koehler

    43. Cryptococcosis, Judith A. Aberg, William G. Powderly

    44. Histoplasmosis, L. Joseph Wheat

    45. Coccidioidomycosis, Neil M. Ampel

    46. Candidiasis, Peter G. Pappas, Carl J. Fichtenbaum

    47. Mycoses Caused by Moulds, Thomas F. Patterson, John R. Graybill

    48. Herpes Simplex Virus Infections, Kimberly Y. Smith, Harold A. Kessler

    49. Varicella-Zoster Virus Infections, John W. Gnann, Jr.

    50. Cytomegalovirus Disease, Paul D. Griffiths, Michael A. Polis

    51. Human Herpesvirus-6 and Herpesvirus-7 Infections, David W. Kimberlin

    52. Protozoal and Helminthic Infections, Roberto Badaro

    53. Epstein-Barr Virus and Kaposi’s Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus M, Eric Johannsen

    54. Hepatitis B and G, Ruth Berggren

    55. Hepatitis C Virus, Mark S. Sulkowski

    56. Sexually Transmitted Human Papillomavirus Infection, William Bonnez

    57. JC Virus Neurologic Infection, Sunil Chauhan, Colin D. Hall

    58. Sexually Transmitted Infections, L. B. Strick, C. M. Marra, C. L. Celum

    59. Kaposi’s Sarcoma, Susan E. Krown

    60. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Richard F. Little, Stefania Pittaluga, Robert Yarchoan

    61. Wasting Syndrome, Jens J. Kort, Fred. R. Sattler

    62. Neurological Disease, Serena S. Spudich, Richard W. Price

    63. AIDS Psychiatry, Alex Thompson, Benjamin C. Silverman, Andrew Angelino, Glenn J. Treisman

    64. Dermatologic Disease, Richard Johnson

    65. Oropharyngeal Disease, Jeffery D. Hill

    66. Ophthalmologic Disease, Douglas A. Jabs, Jennifer E. Thorne

    67. Hematologic Disease, Richard D. Moore

    68. Cardiovascular Disease in HIV, Jens D. Lundgren, Anette Sjol

    69. Respiratory Disease, Laurence Huang

    70. HIV-Related Renal Disease, Jonathan A. Winston, Paul E. Klotman

    71. Diabetes and Insulin Resistance, Colleen Hadigan, Steven Grinspoon

    72. Lipid Disorders, Peter Reiss, Marc van der Valk

    73. Abnormalities of Fat Distribution in HIV Infection, Carl Grunfeld

    74. Lactic Acidosis and Other Mitochondrial Disorders Associated with HIV Therapy, David Nolan, Simon Mallal

    75. Bone Disorders, Pablo Tebas

    76. Adrenal, Gonadal, and Thyroid Disorders, Joan C. Lo

    77. Diseases of the Esophagus and Stomach and Bowel, C. Mel Wilcox

    78. Hepatic and Hepatobiliary Diseases, Nicole M. Martin, Raymond T. Chung, Kenneth E. Sherman

    79. Drug Interactions and Administration, Charles Flexner, Paul A. Pham

    80. AIDS-Related Medications, Alice K. Pau, Sarah Robertson

    81. HIV/AIDS Related Internet Resources, Richard A. Colvin

    82. Antiretroviral Dosing Guidelines, Alice K. Pau

Details

No. of pages:
1204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781437720532
eBook ISBN:
9780323246125

About the Author

Raphael Dolin

Raphael Dolin, MD, Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Maxwell Finland Professor of Medicine (Microbiology & Molecular Genetics), Harvard Medical School; Attending Physician, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Henry Masur

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Critical Care Division, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

Michael Saag

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, UAB Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA

