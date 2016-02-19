Aid to Africa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080109381, 9781483158433

Aid to Africa

1st Edition

An Appraisal of U.K. Policy for Aid to Africa South of the Sahara

Authors: I. M. D. Little
eBook ISBN: 9781483158433
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 88
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aid to Africa is concerned with aid to Africa south of the Sahara, excluding the Republic of South Africa, an area containing 188 million persons, only about 13 per cent of the inhabitants of all underdeveloped areas. Particular attention is given to British aid policy, and hence with the fifteen UK and ex-UK territories, which receive almost all British aid to Africa south of the Sahara. They also account for half of the world total of UK aid. The first three chapters deal with certain problems of African economies which need to be appreciated as a background to aid policy. These include population growth and the problem of absorptive capacity. The next four chapters focus on aid and aid policy, covering the use of aid and its supervision, donors' policies, UK aid policy, and technical assistance. The final chapter draws some conclusions. Among these is that the emphasis of aid to Africa needs to shift to agriculture and rural development. Partly for this reason, the UK should enter more closely into the design of projects and the operation of programs.

Table of Contents


Preface and Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter I — The Growth of Population

Chapter II — The Problem of Absorptive Capacity (1)

1 Administrative Weakness

2 The Weakness of Economic Planning

3 The Difficulty of Stimulating Indigenous Enterprise

Chapter III — The Problem of Absorptive Capacity (2)

1 Protection

2 Economic Co-Operation

3 Manufacture for Export

Chapter IV - The Uses of Aid and its Supervision

1 Public Financial Aid from the West

2 Public Aid from the East

3 Western Private Credit for the Sale of Equipment

4 The Supervision of Aid

Chapter V - Donors' Policies

1 Procurement Policies

2 The Terms of Aid

3 The Co-Ordination of Financial Aid

Chapter VI - Financial Aid and U.K. Policy

1 Project versus Plan Aid: The End-Uses of Aid

2 Aid-Tying

3 Aid for Recurrent Expenditure

4 Aid Terms

5 The Legislative Basis of U.K. Aid

6 The Departmental and Administrative Basis of U.K. Aid

Chapter VII - Technical Assistance

1 The Extent and Distribution of Technical Assistance

2 The Evaluation of Technical Assistance

3 Towards an Improvement of Technical Assistance

4 Research

Chapter VIII - Conclusions

Glossary


Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158433

About the Author

I. M. D. Little

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.