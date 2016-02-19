Aid to Africa
1st Edition
An Appraisal of U.K. Policy for Aid to Africa South of the Sahara
Description
Aid to Africa is concerned with aid to Africa south of the Sahara, excluding the Republic of South Africa, an area containing 188 million persons, only about 13 per cent of the inhabitants of all underdeveloped areas. Particular attention is given to British aid policy, and hence with the fifteen UK and ex-UK territories, which receive almost all British aid to Africa south of the Sahara. They also account for half of the world total of UK aid. The first three chapters deal with certain problems of African economies which need to be appreciated as a background to aid policy. These include population growth and the problem of absorptive capacity. The next four chapters focus on aid and aid policy, covering the use of aid and its supervision, donors' policies, UK aid policy, and technical assistance. The final chapter draws some conclusions. Among these is that the emphasis of aid to Africa needs to shift to agriculture and rural development. Partly for this reason, the UK should enter more closely into the design of projects and the operation of programs.
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter I — The Growth of Population
Chapter II — The Problem of Absorptive Capacity (1)
1 Administrative Weakness
2 The Weakness of Economic Planning
3 The Difficulty of Stimulating Indigenous Enterprise
Chapter III — The Problem of Absorptive Capacity (2)
1 Protection
2 Economic Co-Operation
3 Manufacture for Export
Chapter IV - The Uses of Aid and its Supervision
1 Public Financial Aid from the West
2 Public Aid from the East
3 Western Private Credit for the Sale of Equipment
4 The Supervision of Aid
Chapter V - Donors' Policies
1 Procurement Policies
2 The Terms of Aid
3 The Co-Ordination of Financial Aid
Chapter VI - Financial Aid and U.K. Policy
1 Project versus Plan Aid: The End-Uses of Aid
2 Aid-Tying
3 Aid for Recurrent Expenditure
4 Aid Terms
5 The Legislative Basis of U.K. Aid
6 The Departmental and Administrative Basis of U.K. Aid
Chapter VII - Technical Assistance
1 The Extent and Distribution of Technical Assistance
2 The Evaluation of Technical Assistance
3 Towards an Improvement of Technical Assistance
4 Research
Chapter VIII - Conclusions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158433