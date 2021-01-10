AI and cloud computing, Volume 120
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. A Deep-forest based Approach for Detecting Fraudulent Online Transaction
Zhaohui Zhang
2. Design of Cyber-Physical-Social Systems with Forensic-awareness Based on Deep Learning
Bin Yang
3. Review on Privacy-preserving Data Comparison Protocols in Cloud Computing
Xingming Sun
4. Provably Secure Verifier-based Password Authenticated Key Exchange from Lattices
Yongli Tang
5. Fingerprint Liveness Detection Using an Improved CNN with the Spatial Pyramid Pooling Structure
Q.M. Jonathan Wu
6. Protecting Personal Sensitive Data Security in the Cloud with Blockchain
Zhen Yang
Description
Advances in Computers series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Computers series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the AI and Cloud Computing
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Advances in Computers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 10th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211472
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ali Hurson
A. R. Hurson is currently a professor and Chair of Computer Science department at Missouri S&T. Before joining Missouri S&T, he was a professor of Computer Science and Engineering department at The Pennsylvania State University. His research for the past 30 years has been directed toward the design and analysis of general as well as special purpose computer architectures. His research has been supported by NSF, DARPA, the Department of Education, the Air Force, the Office of Naval Research, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NCR Corp., General Electric, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Pennsylvania State University, and Missouri S & T. He has published over 300 technical papers in areas including multidatabases, global information sharing and processing, application of mobile agent technology, object oriented databases, mobile and pervasive computing environment, sensor and ad-hoc networks, computer architecture and cache memory, parallel and distributed processing, dataflow architectures, and VLSI algorithms. Dr. Hurson served as the Guest Co-Editor of special issues of the IEEE Proceedings on Supercomputing Technology, the Journal of Parallel and Distributed Computing on Load Balancing and Scheduling, the journal of integrated computer-aided engineering on multidatabase and interoperable systems, IEEE Transactions on Computers on Parallel Architectures and Compilation Techniques, Journal of Multimedia Tools and Applications, and Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing. He is the co-author of the IEEE Tutorials on Parallel Architectures for Database Systems, Multidatabase systems: An advanced solution for global information sharing, Parallel architectures for data/knowledge base systems, and Scheduling and Load Balancing in Parallel and Distributed Systems. He is also the guest Editor of advances in computers for Parallel, Distributed, and Pervasive Computing. Hurson is the Co-founder of the IEEE Symposium on Parallel and Distributed Processing (currently IPDPS) and IEEE conference on Pervasive Computing and Communications. Professor Hurson has been active in various IEEE/ACM Conferences and has given tutorials and invited lectures for various conferences and organizations on global information sharing, database management systems, supercomputer technology, data/knowledge-based systems, dataflow processing, scheduling and load balancing, parallel computing, and Pervasive computing. He served as a member of the IEEE Computer Society Press Editorial Board, an IEEE Distinguished speaker, editor of IEEE transactions on computers, editor of Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing, and IEEE/ACM Computer Sciences Accreditation Board. Currently, he is serving as an ACM distinguished speaker, area editor CSI Journal of Computer Science and Engineering, and Co-Editor-in-Chief Advances in Computers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO, USA
Sheng Wu
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.