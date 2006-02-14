Agriculture's Ethical Horizon
1st Edition
Description
What are the goals of agricultural science? What should the goals of agricultural science be? How do and how should the practitioners of agriculture address complex ethical questions? These questions are explored in this monumental book so that those in agriculture will begin an open dialoge on the ethics of agriculture.
Discussion of foundational values, of why we practice agriculture as we do, should become a central, rather than peripheral, part of agricultural practice and education. If agricultural scientists do not venture forth to understand and shape the ethical base of the future, it will be imposed by others. Largely autobiographical, this book covers topics such as scientific truth and myth, what agricultural research should be done, an introduction to ethics, moral confidence in agriculture, the relevance of ethics to agriculture, sustainability, and biotechnology.
Key Features
- Written by an expert who has been engaged in agricultural education and research for over 35 years
- Content is easily understandable by non-philosophers
- The concepts of scientific truth and myth are contrasted and compared
- Chapter sidebars highlight important concepts and can be used to engage students in further discussion
Readership
Anyone engaged in agriculture including students, researchers, and professionals in environmental studies, horticulture, plant science, and soil science. Those involved in associated regional and county offices, farmers and ranchers, agricultural chemical companies, and all those employed by other phases of the agricultural industry.
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: The Horizon of Agricultural Ethics
- SCIENTIFIC TRUTH AND MYTH
- Chapter 2: The Conduct of Agricultural Science
- WHAT RESEARCH OUGHT TO BE DONE?
- Chapter 3: When Things Go Wrong—Balancing Technology’s Safety and Risk
- THE DEVELOPMENT OF HERBICIDES
- PROGRESS OF WEED SCIENCE
- CHALLENGES
- THE CONTINUING DEBATE
- Chapter 4: An Introduction to Ethics
- SCIENCE AND EMOTION
- UNIVERSAL VALUES
- ETHICS IN AGRICULTURE
- CONTEMPORARY NORMATIVE ETHICS
- ETHICAL THEORIES RELEVANT TO AGRICULTURE
- APPLYING ETHICS IN AGRICULTURE AND AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
- Chapter 5: Moral Confidence in Agriculture
- THE BENEFITS AND COSTS OF MODERN AGRICULTURE
- GOALS FOR AGRICULTURE
- EXPANDING AGRICULTURE’S MORAL SCOPE
- CONCLUSION
- Chapter 6: The Relevance of Ethics to Agriculture and Weed Science
- Chapter 7: Agricultural Sustainability
- THE PRESENT AGRICULTURAL SITUATION: THE EXAMPLE OF WEED MANAGEMENT
- THE MORAL CASE FOR SUSTAINABILITY
- WHAT IS SUSTAINABILITY?
- WHY MUST SUSTAINABILITY BE ACHIEVED?
- A CONCLUDING COMMENT ON SUSTAINABLE WEED SCIENCE
- Chapter 8: Biotechnology
- THE DEBATE
- TECHNOLOGICAL PROBLEMS
- REGULATION
- ARGUMENTS IN FAVOR OF AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
- ARGUMENTS OPPOSED TO AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
- THE MORAL ARGUMENTS
- Chapter 9: How to Proceed
- WATER LOGGING AND SALINIZATION
- DESERTIFICATION
- DEPLETION OF WATER RESOURCES
- SOIL EROSION
- POLLUTION
- LOSS OF FARMERS
- POPULATION GROWTH
- DOMINANT SCIENTIFIC MYTHS
- MISSION STATEMENTS
- THE ROLE OF THE UNIVERSITY
- SUSTAINABILITY AS A GOAL
- CONCLUSION
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 14th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461120
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123705112
About the Author
Robert L Zimdahl
Robert L. Zimdahl is a Professor of Weed Science at Colorado State University. He received his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Oregon State University. Among his many honors and awards, Dr. Zimdahl was elected a Fellow of the Weed Science Society of America in 1986 and currently serves as editor of that society’s journal, Weed Science. He has been a member of several international task forces and has authored a number of books and articles on the subject of weed science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Dept of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA
Reviews
"This book takes on the largest scientific and ethical challenge of our past and present and does so in an engaging manner." - Wes Jackson, President, The Land Institute "Agriculture's Ethical Horizon is both a competent review of value conflicts in agriculture and a striking tale of the intellectual, even spiritual, transformation of an agriculturalist who was a leader in one agriculture's most dramatic technical revolutions, the development of chemical weed control. Everyone will find something to criticize. No alert reader will be left unaffected and most will have responses which, in their sense of being intellectually cool, they will have to admit are profoundly emotional--one way or the other. I predict that whole conferences will be based on this book. Historians of environmental sciences should pay particular attention." - Stanislaus J. Dundon, California State University, Sacramento