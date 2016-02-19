Agriculture and the Environment

Until the 1980s, global increases in food production exceeded the concomitant growth of human populations. However, progressively agriculture is becoming unable to meet the world-wide per capita needs for food. Unless there is major international cooperation in addressing the problems associated with population control, it is predicted that the global human population will reach more than 14 billion by the year 2050, with provision of adequate food, fuel and space for such an increased population unachievable.

These problems are accentuated by factors such as world-wide reductions in soil fertility, the accelerating degradation of land that is suitable for food production through soil erosion, the world-wide trend for migration of human populations from rural habitats to cities and extremely rapid rates of global deforestation.

Possible solutions to global sustainability in agriculture and natural resources must involve an integration of ecological, sociological, cultural, and economic considerations, as well as mandated international and national policies. This publication outlines these problems and attempts to seek solutions.