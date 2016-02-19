Agriculture and the Environment
1st Edition
Papers presented at the International Conference, 10-13 November 1991
Description
Until the 1980s, global increases in food production exceeded the concomitant growth of human populations. However, progressively agriculture is becoming unable to meet the world-wide per capita needs for food. Unless there is major international cooperation in addressing the problems associated with population control, it is predicted that the global human population will reach more than 14 billion by the year 2050, with provision of adequate food, fuel and space for such an increased population unachievable.
These problems are accentuated by factors such as world-wide reductions in soil fertility, the accelerating degradation of land that is suitable for food production through soil erosion, the world-wide trend for migration of human populations from rural habitats to cities and extremely rapid rates of global deforestation.
Possible solutions to global sustainability in agriculture and natural resources must involve an integration of ecological, sociological, cultural, and economic considerations, as well as mandated international and national policies. This publication outlines these problems and attempts to seek solutions.
Table of Contents
The global need for sustainability in agriculture and natural resources (C.A. Edwards, M.K. Wali). Issues in global agriculture and environmental sustainability. The efficiency of land and energy use in tropical economies and agriculture (C.A.S. Hall, M.H.P. Hall). Tropical forests and the global carbon cycle: the need for sustainable land-use patterns (S. Brown). Kikuyu agroforestry: an historical analysis (A.P. Castro). Geologic research in support of sustainable agriculture (L.P. Gough, J.R. Herring). Land degradation and sustainability of agricultural growth: some economic concepts and evidence from selected developing countries (F.J. Hitzhusen). Agriculture and global warming (D.W. Orr). Sustainable agriculture and the environment. The concept of agricultural sustainability (N. Schaller). The role of agroecology and integrated farming systems in agricultural sustainability (C.A. Edwards et al.). Designing the future: sustainable agriculture in the US (C.A. Francis). Do we need a new developmental paradigm? (T.L. Grove, C.A. Edwards). The need for a systems approach to sustainable agriculture (J.E. Ikerd). An economic framework for evaluating agricultural policy and the sustainability of production systems (P. Faeth). The sociology of agricultural sustainability: some observations on the future of sustainable agriculture (F.H. Buttel). Water quality and the environment. Managing pesticides for crop production and water quality protection: practical grower guides (A.C. Hornsby, T.M. Buttler, R.B. Brown). The Lake Erie Agroecosystem Program: water quality assessments (D.B. Baker). Non-point programs and progress in the Chesapeake Bay (L.R. Shuyler). Agricultural best management practices for water pollution control: current issues (T.J. Logan). Environmental aspects of integrated pest management. Economic pest injury level concepts and their use in sustaining environmental quality (L.G. Higley, L.P. Pedigo). Reorganizing to facilitate the development and use of integrated pest management (F.G. Zalom). Ethnoscience and biodiversity: key elements in the design of sustainable pest management systems for small farmers in developing countries (M.A. Altieri). Environmental and economic effects of reducing pesticide use in agriculture (D. Pimentel et al.). Effects, constraints and the future of weed biocontrol (P. Harris). Developing an environmentally sound plant protection for cassava in Africa (J.S. Yaninek, F. Schulthess). Author index. Announcement from the Publisher.
- 354
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- 4th November 1993
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444596871
C.A. Edwards
M.K. Wali
D.J. Horn
F. Miller
The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA