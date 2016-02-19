Agricultural Waste Management
1st Edition
Problems, Processes, and Approaches
Description
Agricultural Waste Management: Problems, Processes, and Approaches is a summary of the processes and approaches applicable to the solution of agricultural waste management problems. This book is organized into three part encompassing 13 chapters that is intended as a bridge between theory and practice as well as between the many disciplines that are involved in agricultural waste management. The primary focus of agricultural waste management is on the obvious problems of odor control and feedlot runoff.
The first part looks into the status of agricultural waste problem and the application of engineering and scientific fundamentals to the management of these wastes. This part also deals with the role of the land in waste management, and then outlines the guidelines for the development of feasible waste management systems. The second part describes the fundamentals, principles, and benefits of various waste management processes, including biological processes, ponds and lagoons, aerobic, anaerobic, physical, and chemical treatments, and nitrogen control; as well as treatment systems, such as ponds, lagoons, and land disposal. The third part examines the integration of the most economical and equitable combination of alternative technologies into feasible waste management approaches.
This work will be of great value to agricultural producers and manufacturers, scientists, and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Problem
1 Current Constraints
Introduction
Legal Constraints
Social Constraints
References
2 Changing Practices in Agriculture
Introduction
Agricultural Productivity
Labor
Livestock and Crop Production
Livestock Processing
Fruit and Vegetable Production
Seafood Production
Fertilizer Production
Pesticides
Livestock, Fruit, and Vegetable Income
Agriculture and the National Economy
References
3 Environmental Impact
Introduction
Water Quality
Bacteria
Air Quality
Other Effects
References
4 Waste Characteristics
Introduction
Food Processing
Livestock Production
Dust and Gases
Other Animals and Agricultural Products
References
Fundamentals And Processes
5 Biological Processes
Introduction
Biochemical Reactions
Basic Biological Processes
Energy Relationships
Microorganisms
Biochemical Transformations
Nutrient Needs
Oxygen Demand Measurements
Temperature
Kinetics
Notation
References
6 Ponds and Lagoons
Introduction
Oxidation Ponds
Aerobic Ponds
Anaerobic Lagoons
Aerated Lagoons
References
7 Aerobic Treatment
Introduction
Aeration Systems
Activated Sludge Processes
Aerobic Digestion
The Oxidation Ditch
Rotating Biological Contactor
Trickling Filters
References
8 Anaerobic Treatment
General
Fundamentals
Basic Anaerobic Processes
Application to Agricultural Wastes
References
9 Utilization of Agricultural Wastes
General
Composting
By-Product Development
Drying and Dehydration
Methane Production
Water Reclamation
Summary
References
10 Land Disposal of Wastes
Introduction
Transformations in the Soil
Fertilizer Applications
Manure Disposal
Liquid Wastes
Application to Agricultural Wastes
Sewage and Sewage Sludges
References
11 Nitrogen Control
Introduction
Nitrification
Denitrification
Algal Systems
Ammonia Stripping
References
12 Physical and Chemical Treatment
Introduction
Disinfection
Chemical Precipitation
Sedimentation
Flotation
Incineration
References
Management Approaches
13 Management
Introduction
Governmental Action
Decision Making
Joint Industrial-Municipal Cooperation
Animal Wastes
Food Processing Wastes
Cropping Patterns and Soil Management
Education and Research
Summary
References
Appendix: Characteristics of Agricultural Wastes
Author Index
Subject Index
