Agricultural Waste Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124552500, 9780323145060

Agricultural Waste Management

1st Edition

Problems, Processes, and Approaches

Authors: Raymond Loehr
eBook ISBN: 9780323145060
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 590
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Agricultural Waste Management: Problems, Processes, and Approaches is a summary of the processes and approaches applicable to the solution of agricultural waste management problems. This book is organized into three part encompassing 13 chapters that is intended as a bridge between theory and practice as well as between the many disciplines that are involved in agricultural waste management. The primary focus of agricultural waste management is on the obvious problems of odor control and feedlot runoff. The first part looks into the status of agricultural waste problem and the application of engineering and scientific fundamentals to the management of these wastes. This part also deals with the role of the land in waste management, and then outlines the guidelines for the development of feasible waste management systems. The second part describes the fundamentals, principles, and benefits of various waste management processes, including biological processes, ponds and lagoons, aerobic, anaerobic, physical, and chemical treatments, and nitrogen control; as well as treatment systems, such as ponds, lagoons, and land disposal. The third part examines the integration of the most economical and equitable combination of alternative technologies into feasible waste management approaches.
This work will be of great value to agricultural producers and manufacturers, scientists, and engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Problem

1 Current Constraints

Introduction

Legal Constraints

Social Constraints

References

2 Changing Practices in Agriculture

Introduction

Agricultural Productivity

Labor

Livestock and Crop Production

Livestock Processing

Fruit and Vegetable Production

Seafood Production

Fertilizer Production

Pesticides

Livestock, Fruit, and Vegetable Income

Agriculture and the National Economy

References

3 Environmental Impact

Introduction

Water Quality

Bacteria

Air Quality

Other Effects

References

4 Waste Characteristics

Introduction

Food Processing

Livestock Production

Dust and Gases

Other Animals and Agricultural Products

References

Fundamentals And Processes

5 Biological Processes

Introduction

Biochemical Reactions

Basic Biological Processes

Energy Relationships

Microorganisms

Biochemical Transformations

Nutrient Needs

Oxygen Demand Measurements

Temperature

Kinetics

Notation

References

6 Ponds and Lagoons

Introduction

Oxidation Ponds

Aerobic Ponds

Anaerobic Lagoons

Aerated Lagoons

References

7 Aerobic Treatment

Introduction

Aeration Systems

Activated Sludge Processes

Aerobic Digestion

The Oxidation Ditch

Rotating Biological Contactor

Trickling Filters

References

8 Anaerobic Treatment

General

Fundamentals

Basic Anaerobic Processes

Application to Agricultural Wastes

References

9 Utilization of Agricultural Wastes

General

Composting

By-Product Development

Drying and Dehydration

Methane Production

Water Reclamation

Summary

References

10 Land Disposal of Wastes

Introduction

Transformations in the Soil

Fertilizer Applications

Manure Disposal

Liquid Wastes

Application to Agricultural Wastes

Sewage and Sewage Sludges

References

11 Nitrogen Control

Introduction

Nitrification

Denitrification

Algal Systems

Ammonia Stripping

References

12 Physical and Chemical Treatment

Introduction

Disinfection

Chemical Precipitation

Sedimentation

Flotation

Incineration

References

Management Approaches

13 Management

Introduction

Governmental Action

Decision Making

Joint Industrial-Municipal Cooperation

Animal Wastes

Food Processing Wastes

Cropping Patterns and Soil Management

Education and Research

Summary

References

Appendix: Characteristics of Agricultural Wastes

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
590
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323145060

About the Author

Raymond Loehr

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.