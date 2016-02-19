Agricultural Waste Diversity and Sustainability Issues
1st Edition
Sub Saharan Africa as a Case Study
Agricultural Waste Diversity and Sustainability Issues: Sub Saharan Africa as Case Study presents solutions for overcoming limitations, guiding developmental processes, and improving knowledge transfer in agricultural wastes management and development. While no single resource can be sufficiently comprehensive on its own in dealing with waste, each of the chapters is richly annotated and sourced to give the reader ample avenues for further investigation. The book is a contribution to the body of literature that supports agricultural waste management and innovative protocols for achieving sustainability.
The book gives considerable attention to treatment and conversion, with best management practices involving the reduction and elimination of waste volume in its various forms, sectors, and streams. Aspiring to fill an important knowledge gap by providing understanding on the implementation of strategies in agricultural development activities for sustainable gains, the book is split into three different sections and 10 chapters. The first part is an introduction to wastes management in the agriculture and food sector, including methodological approaches in the wastes preparation and processes involved. The second part is a collection of chapters on the most important energy generation techniques and strategies. The third part of the book covers best practices and management; sustainability, associated technologies, accountability, communications, and involvement on diverse stakeholders. It illustrates the use of mathematical model to minimize operational cost in agro-waste management processes, and discusses the application of eco-efficiency. Ultimately the book focusses on the prospect of agro-wastes management, and risk associated in the sub-Saharan African region with inference to Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa as case studies for developing nations worldwide.
- Captures a solutions-based assessment that redresses the challenges created by a poor biodiversity strategy in Sub Saharan Africa to meet present needs in SSA and around the world
- Provides foundational information for agricultural diversity, food waste elimination, clean energy production, and technology emergence
- Enables a greater understanding of the state-of-the-art approach for effective biodegradable waste management
- Inspires further research into sustainable and cost-effective biowastes operations, wastes management models, methodologies for utilization and nascent technologies that are capable of bolstering clean energy generation
Academic institutional libraries globally, to furnish young researchers and students (postgraduate level) a comprehensive understanding of the past, present, and prospects of agricultural waste development, and biodiversity. SMEs interested in start-up projects and who are willing to exploit agricultural wastes for business
1. Waste management and the prospect of biodegradable wastes from agricultural
2. Agricultural wastes and opportunities from food production chain
3. Methodological approaches in agro-waste preparation and processes
4. Sustainable agricultural wastes diversity: advances in green energy and material production
5. Sustainable agro-wastes diversity versus sustainable development goals
6. New approach and future aspects of agro-wastes resources conversion for energy systems performance and development
7. Overview of models for agricultural waste management, and trends for global energy solutions
8. Nascent technologies in resources conservation and sustainable agricultural development
9. Which way forward, agro-waste development, and the fourth industrial revolution appraisal
10. Economics and risk assessment of new technologies in agro-waste diversity
11. Conclusion and perspectives
Peter Onu
Peter Onu works in the Department of Quality and Operations Management, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Department of Quality and Operations Management, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa
Charles Mbohwa
Professor Charles Mbohwa is a Professor in the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment. He is currently Acting Executive Dean, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg and is an established researcher and professor in the field of sustainability engineering and energy. Upon graduating with his BSc Honours in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe in 1986, he was employed as a mechanical engineer by the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He holds a Masters in Operations Management and Manufacturing Systems from University of Nottingham and completed his doctoral studies at Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Technology in Japan. He was a Fulbright Scholar visiting the Supply Chain and Logistics Institute at the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, a Japan Foundation Fellow, is a Fellow of the Zimbabwean Institution of Engineers and is a registered mechanical engineer with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe. He has also visited many countries on research and training engagements including the United Kingdom, Japan, German, France, the USA, Brazil, Sweden, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Mauritius, Austria, the Netherlands, Uganda, Namibia and Australia. He has had several awards including British Council Scholarship, Japanese Foundation Fellowship, Kubota Foundation Fellowship; Fulbright Fellowship.
Department of Quality and Operations Management, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa
