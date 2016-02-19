Agricultural Waste Diversity and Sustainability Issues: Sub Saharan Africa as Case Study presents solutions for overcoming limitations, guiding developmental processes, and improving knowledge transfer in agricultural wastes management and development. While no single resource can be sufficiently comprehensive on its own in dealing with waste, each of the chapters is richly annotated and sourced to give the reader ample avenues for further investigation. The book is a contribution to the body of literature that supports agricultural waste management and innovative protocols for achieving sustainability.

The book gives considerable attention to treatment and conversion, with best management practices involving the reduction and elimination of waste volume in its various forms, sectors, and streams. Aspiring to fill an important knowledge gap by providing understanding on the implementation of strategies in agricultural development activities for sustainable gains, the book is split into three different sections and 10 chapters. The first part is an introduction to wastes management in the agriculture and food sector, including methodological approaches in the wastes preparation and processes involved. The second part is a collection of chapters on the most important energy generation techniques and strategies. The third part of the book covers best practices and management; sustainability, associated technologies, accountability, communications, and involvement on diverse stakeholders. It illustrates the use of mathematical model to minimize operational cost in agro-waste management processes, and discusses the application of eco-efficiency. Ultimately the book focusses on the prospect of agro-wastes management, and risk associated in the sub-Saharan African region with inference to Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa as case studies for developing nations worldwide.