Agricultural Sustainability
1st Edition
Progress and Prospects in Crop Research
Description
Collaboratively written by top international experts and established scientists in various fields of agricultural research, this book focuses on the state of food production and sustainability; the problems with degradation of valuable sources of land, water, and air and their effects on food crops; the increasing demand of food resources; and the challenges of food security worldwide. The book provides cutting edge scientific tools and methods of research as well as solid background information that is accessible for those who have a strong interest in agricultural research and development and want to learn more on the challenges facing the global agricultural production systems.
Key Features
- Provides cutting edge scientific tools and available technologies for research
- Addresses the effects of climate change and the population explosion on food supply and offers solutions to combat them
- Written by a range of experts covering a broad range of agriculture-related disciplines
Readership
Scientists and Researchers in industry and academia working in the field of agricultural research; Graduate and postgraduate students doing research projects; Policy makers, Administrators, Funding bodies, and Research bodies.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Section I: Agricultural Biodiversity, Organic Farming, and New Crops
Chapter 1. Functional Agrobiodiversity: The Key to Sustainability?
1. Introduction
2. Agricultural Sustainability at the Onset of the Third Millennium
3. Agrobiodiversity: A Conceptual Framework
4. From Agrobiodiversity to Functional Agrobiodiversity
5. Functional Agrobiodiversity in Practice
6. Functional Agrobiodiversity: Opportunities and Bottlenecks
7. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Chapter 2. Organic Agriculture—Driving Innovations in Crop Research
1. Introduction
2. Soil Fertility and Organic Farming in the Tropics—Challenges and the Way Forward
3. Plant Breeding Strategies for Organic and Low External Input Farming
4. Functional Biodiversity and Pest Management in Organic Farming
5. Agricultural Innovation—The Need for Transdisciplinary Research and Development
6. Outlook
Acknowledgements
Chapter 3. Guar: An Industrial Crop from Marginal Farms
1. Introduction
2. Origin, Genetics, and Breeding
3. Water and Salt Stress
4. Seed Composition
5. Galactomannan Properties, Biosynthesis, and Degradation
6. Preparation and Applications of Guar Gum
7. Biotechnology for Guar Gum Modification
8. Summary and Future Prospects
Section II: Effective Management of Resources (Nutrients and Water) and Crop Modelling
Chapter 4. Nitrogen Use as a Component of Sustainable Crop Systems
1. Introduction
2. Principles of Crop Sustainability in Rainfed Farming
3. Improving Nue and On-Site N Management
4. Targeting Crop Sustainability
Acknowledgement
Chapter 5. Potential of Management Practices and Amendments for Preventing Nutrient Deficiencies in Field Crops under Organic Cropping Systems
1. Introduction
2. Management Practices
3. Agricultural Organic Amendments
4. Industrial Organic Products/Byproducts
5. Mineral Amendments
6. Summary of Research Findings, Gaps, and Future Needs
7. Conclusions
Chapter 6. Effective Management of Scarce Water Resources in North-West India
1. Introduction
2. The Development of Water Scarcity for Irrigation
3. Reasons for Ground Water Depletion in Nw India
4. “Real” Water Savings
5. Improving Management of Water Resources
6. Conclusions
Chapter 7. Modeling for Agricultural Sustainability: A Review
1. Introduction
2. Major Simulation Models
3. Outlook
Section III: Molecular, Biotechnological, and Industrial Approaches for Enhancement of Crop Production and Quality
Chapter 8. Biotechnological Approaches for Increasing Productivity and Sustainability of Rice Production
1. Advances in Rice Biotechnology
2. Approaches for Increasing Yield Potential of Rice
3. Mapping Genes/QTLs and Marker-Assisted Breeding in Rice
4. Broadening the Gene Pool of Rice Through Wide Hybridization
5. Role of Anther Culture in Rice Breeding
6. Genetic Engineering Approaches for Sustainable Rice Production and Enhanced Nutritional Qualities
7. Advances in Functional Genomics Support Rice Breeding
Chapter 9. Biofortification of Staple Crops
1. Introduction
2. Biofortification: A New Tool to Reduce Micronutrient Malnutrition
3. Micronutrient Concentration and Grain Yield
4. Conclusion
Chapter 10. Nutrient-focused Processing of Rice
1. Introduction
2. Nutrient Composition of Rice Fractions
3. Health Problems in Rice Core Regions
4. Rice Processing
5. Potential usages of Edible Co-products
6. Future Scenarios of Nutrient-Focused Rice Processing
Acknowledgements
Chapter 11. Virus Resistance Breeding in Cool Season Food Legumes: Integrating Traditional and Molecular Approaches
1. Cool Season Food Legumes
2. Methods of Detecting Plant Virus Diseases
3. Source of Resistance to Viruses in CSFLs
4. Molecular Tools for Accelerating Virus Resistance Breeding
Acknowledgements
Section IV: Expert Advice on Policy and Developmental Aspects
Chapter 12. Talking Agricultural Sustainability Issues—an Interview with Dr. Gurdev Khush
Chapter 13. Economics and Politics of Farm Subsidies in India
1. Consumer Subsidies
2. Agricultural Subsidies
3. Policy Prescriptions
Chapter 14. Public-Private Partnership and Policy Reforms for Effective Agricultural Research, Development, and Training: A Viewpoint
1. The Issue
2. Strengths and Weaknesses of Public, Private, and Ngo Sectors
3. International Collaboration
4. Mechanism(S) for Establishing Public, Private, and NGO Partnership
5. Policy Support
Chapter 15. Contract-Farming for Production and Procurement of Mint—Lessons from Personal Experience
1. Introduction
2. Effective Communication—Foundation for a Good Start
3. Start on a Low Scale and Build Confidence in the Community Before Expanding
4. Cluster Approach for Expansion
5. Overcoming our Own Inhibitions for Expansion
6. Expansion was Required to Conquer Opposition from Within the Company
7. Balancing Company’s and Farmers’ Interests
8. Research and Development Support for Quick Expansion
9. Farmers First
10. Meeting Quality Goals
11. Advisory and Extension Services
12. Synergy with Other Organizations
13. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046085
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124045606
About the Editor
Gurbir Bhullar
Dr. Gurbir S. Bhullar is a farming systems experts. In his role as the theme leader for ‘sustainable agriculture in the tropics’ at the ‘Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Switzerland’. He is leading a Long-Term Farming Systems Comparison (SysCom) Program, comprising a series of LTEs across tropical countries focussed on comparing different farming systems for their agronomic, economic and ecological performance. This offers him first-hand experience and expertise in long-termfarming systems research in context to the contemporary challenges faced by the small holder farming communities, particularly in less-privileged parts of the world. In 2018, these field trials, located in Kenya, India and Bolivia, complete 12 years of their existence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland
Navreet Bhullar
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland
Reviews
"There is something here for everyone with a serious interest in agricultural sustainability; each of the 15 chapters delves deeply into its specific topic, but the next begins anew in a tangential fashion. The book is unusual in its coverage of such diverse topics and deserves to be recognized for it…Some chapters were written to inspire readers, and the authors were definitely successful in accomplishing their goal. Summing Up: Highly recommended."--CHOICE Reviews Online, January 2014
"The book is highly topical given current concerns regarding food security, water security and climate change. The book provides the opportunity to develop a clear understanding of how agriculture needs to meet global food, fibre and energy demands whilst ensuring the maintenance of ecosystems and protection of biodiversity…[it] is a well-written, detailed, concise and informative book that I would recommend to students and colleagues."--Soil Use and Management, October 11, 2013
"Among specific topics are whether agrobiodiversity is the key to sustainability, the effective management of scarce water resources in northwestern India, biofortifying staple crops, integrating traditional and molecular approaches in breeding virus resistance into cool season food legumes, and lessons from personal experience regarding contract farming for producing and procuring mint."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013