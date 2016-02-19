Agricultural Statistics: A Handbook for Developing Countries presents the development of agricultural statistics in various countries of Africa and Asia. This book provides a guideline to those in charge of agricultural statistics in developing countries to know their priorities and to have clear objectives.

Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the importance of regular collection of agricultural statistics to the functioning of the community as well as for its agriculture and agricultural development. This text then examines the improvement of methods of collection of existing statistics for greater dependability. Other chapters consider the yield rates and areas of crop production. This book discusses as well the direct estimation of production, which consists of large estates with their processing plants meant for processing their products only. The final chapter deals with the various organizational set-ups for the compilation of agricultural statistics.

This book is a valuable resource for agriculturists and statisticians.