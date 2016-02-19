Agricultural Statistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080233888, 9781483279633

Agricultural Statistics

1st Edition

A Handbook for Developing Countries

Authors: N. M. Idaikkadar
eBook ISBN: 9781483279633
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 152
Description

Agricultural Statistics: A Handbook for Developing Countries presents the development of agricultural statistics in various countries of Africa and Asia. This book provides a guideline to those in charge of agricultural statistics in developing countries to know their priorities and to have clear objectives.

Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the importance of regular collection of agricultural statistics to the functioning of the community as well as for its agriculture and agricultural development. This text then examines the improvement of methods of collection of existing statistics for greater dependability. Other chapters consider the yield rates and areas of crop production. This book discusses as well the direct estimation of production, which consists of large estates with their processing plants meant for processing their products only. The final chapter deals with the various organizational set-ups for the compilation of agricultural statistics.

This book is a valuable resource for agriculturists and statisticians.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

1.1 Background

1.2 Definition

1.3 Basic and Current Statistics

1.4 Development of Statistics

1.5 Treatment of the Subject

2. Methodology of Development

2.1 Scope

2.2 Stages of Development

2.3 Objective Methods and Use of Sampling

2.4 Objective Methods and Pilot Surveys

2.5 Gaps in Data Collection

3. Agricultural Production — General Ideas

3.1 Importance

3.2 Crops

3.3 Direct Estimation

4. Agricultural Production — Crop Yields

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Crop Yield Surveys

4.3 Example (Temporary Crop)

4.4 Example (Permanent Crop)

5. Agricultural Production (Crops) — Area

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reporting System

5.3 Guidelines for Development

5.4 Area Measurements

5.5 Priorities

5.6 Mixed Cropping

5.7 Permanent Crops

6. Agricultural Production (Crops) — Forecasting

6.1 Need

6.2 The Two Components

6.3 Crop Yields

7. Agricultural Production — Livestock and Livestock Products

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Livestock Inventory

7.3 Livestock Products

8. Index Numbers of Agricultural Production

8.1 General Remarks

8.2 Concept of Production

8.3 Weights

8.4 Formula Used

8.5 Indices Used

8.6 Example

9. Supply/Utilization Accounts (Food Balance Sheets)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Purpose and Use

9.3 Commodity Coverage

9.4 Concepts and Definitions

9.5 Guidance on Filling the Balance Sheets

9.6 Example

10. Census of Agriculture

10.1 General Remarks

10.2 Objectives

10.3 Scope and Coverage

10.4 Concepts and Definitions

10.5 Planning and Procedure

10.6 Analysis, Tabulation and Final Report

11. Survey and Sampling Methods

11.1 Scope

11.2 Surveys

11.3 Sampling Methods

12. Price Statistics

12.1 Importance

12.2 Some Characteristics

12.3 Types of Agricultural Prices

12.4 Collection

12.5 Users

13. Statistics for Agricultural Planning

13.1 Inclusion in Existing Data Collection

13.2 Land Utilization

13.3 Irrigation

13.4 Fertilizer

13.5 Employment in Agriculture

13.6 Agricultural Power and Machinery

13.7 Agricultural Credit

13.8 Market Intelligence

13.9 Cost of Production

14. Staff and Organization

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Staff

14.3 Selection and Training

14.4 Staff Management

14.5 Field Organization

Appendices

Typical Form for Data Collection — Cost of Production

Typical Form for Data Collection — Reporting System

Relevant Publications

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279633

N. M. Idaikkadar

