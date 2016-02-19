Agricultural Statistics
1st Edition
A Handbook for Developing Countries
Description
Agricultural Statistics: A Handbook for Developing Countries presents the development of agricultural statistics in various countries of Africa and Asia. This book provides a guideline to those in charge of agricultural statistics in developing countries to know their priorities and to have clear objectives.
Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the importance of regular collection of agricultural statistics to the functioning of the community as well as for its agriculture and agricultural development. This text then examines the improvement of methods of collection of existing statistics for greater dependability. Other chapters consider the yield rates and areas of crop production. This book discusses as well the direct estimation of production, which consists of large estates with their processing plants meant for processing their products only. The final chapter deals with the various organizational set-ups for the compilation of agricultural statistics.
This book is a valuable resource for agriculturists and statisticians.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 Background
1.2 Definition
1.3 Basic and Current Statistics
1.4 Development of Statistics
1.5 Treatment of the Subject
2. Methodology of Development
2.1 Scope
2.2 Stages of Development
2.3 Objective Methods and Use of Sampling
2.4 Objective Methods and Pilot Surveys
2.5 Gaps in Data Collection
3. Agricultural Production — General Ideas
3.1 Importance
3.2 Crops
3.3 Direct Estimation
4. Agricultural Production — Crop Yields
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Crop Yield Surveys
4.3 Example (Temporary Crop)
4.4 Example (Permanent Crop)
5. Agricultural Production (Crops) — Area
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Reporting System
5.3 Guidelines for Development
5.4 Area Measurements
5.5 Priorities
5.6 Mixed Cropping
5.7 Permanent Crops
6. Agricultural Production (Crops) — Forecasting
6.1 Need
6.2 The Two Components
6.3 Crop Yields
7. Agricultural Production — Livestock and Livestock Products
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Livestock Inventory
7.3 Livestock Products
8. Index Numbers of Agricultural Production
8.1 General Remarks
8.2 Concept of Production
8.3 Weights
8.4 Formula Used
8.5 Indices Used
8.6 Example
9. Supply/Utilization Accounts (Food Balance Sheets)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Purpose and Use
9.3 Commodity Coverage
9.4 Concepts and Definitions
9.5 Guidance on Filling the Balance Sheets
9.6 Example
10. Census of Agriculture
10.1 General Remarks
10.2 Objectives
10.3 Scope and Coverage
10.4 Concepts and Definitions
10.5 Planning and Procedure
10.6 Analysis, Tabulation and Final Report
11. Survey and Sampling Methods
11.1 Scope
11.2 Surveys
11.3 Sampling Methods
12. Price Statistics
12.1 Importance
12.2 Some Characteristics
12.3 Types of Agricultural Prices
12.4 Collection
12.5 Users
13. Statistics for Agricultural Planning
13.1 Inclusion in Existing Data Collection
13.2 Land Utilization
13.3 Irrigation
13.4 Fertilizer
13.5 Employment in Agriculture
13.6 Agricultural Power and Machinery
13.7 Agricultural Credit
13.8 Market Intelligence
13.9 Cost of Production
14. Staff and Organization
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Staff
14.3 Selection and Training
14.4 Staff Management
14.5 Field Organization
Appendices
Typical Form for Data Collection — Cost of Production
Typical Form for Data Collection — Reporting System
Relevant Publications
Index
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279633