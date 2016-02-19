Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution, Volume 10

This volume contains most of the scientific contributions to the workshop Prediction of Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution: Model Selection and Application'' held in Venice, in the historic Ca' Vendramin Calergi, in June, 1984. Other contributions of specialists who were not able to attend the workshop have also been included in an attempt to make the work more complete.

It is hoped that this collection will be useful to planners who operate in the field of agricultural diffuse source pollution, since several contributions are state-of-the-art presentations and others are specialized studies by American and European researcher.