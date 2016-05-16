Agricultural Law and Economics in Sub-Saharan Africa
1st Edition
Cases and Comments
Description
Agricultural Law in Sub-Saharan Africa: Cases and Comments introduces the subject of agricultural law and economics to researchers, practitioners, and students in common law countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, and presents information from the legal system in Botswana, Gambia, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The law and economics approach entails the use of quantitative methods in research. This is consistent with the expectations in an applied economics field such as agricultural economics.
Covering the general traditional law topics in contracts, torts, and property, the book goes further to introduce cutting-edge and region-relevant topics, including contracts with illiterate parties, contract farming, climate change, and transboundary water issues. The book is supported by an extensive list of reference materials, as well as study and enrichment exercises, to deepen readers’ understanding of the principles discussed in the book. It is a learning tool, first and foremost, and can be used as a stand-alone resource to teach the subject matter of agricultural law and economics to professionals new to the subject area as well as to students in law school, agricultural economics, economics, and inter-disciplinary classes.
Key Features
- Offers research findings on such topics as food safety, climate change, transboundary natural resources, international sale of goods, patents, and trademarks to highlight the future sources of pressure on the agriculture industry
- Uses case-studies to provide real-world insights into the challenges and considerations of appropriate agricultural law development
- Challenges readers to carry out their own research in their areas of study, and to gain some understanding of the relationship between law, economics, and statistics
- Includes extensive resources, such as chapter summaries, study questions, and challenge questions at the end of each chapter to assist instructors and students in gaining full benefits from using the book
- Provides separate instructor and student study guides, a test bank, and test bank answers, in hardcopy and electronic formats
Readership
Professionals, students and researchers in traditional economics, Agricultural economics, law school, interdisciplinary social science courses, or at an international organization research center.
Table of Contents
- Table of Cases
- Chapter 1 – What Is Agricultural Law?
- Chapter 2 – Contracts
- Chapter 3 – Contract Farming
- Chapter 4 – Agricultural Production and Share Contracts
- Chapter 5 – Contracts Involving Illiterate Parties
- Chapter 6 – Commercial Law
- Chapter 7 – Trademarks and Patents
- Chapter 8 – Cooperatives in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Chapter 9 – Contracts Governed by International Conventions or Treaties
- Chapter 10 – Tort Law
- Chapter 11 – Eminent Domain
- Chapter 12 – Forest Resources
- Chapter 13 – Wildlife Resources
- Chapter 14 – Water Resources
- Chapter 15 – Environmental Law
- Chapter 16 – Transboundary Water Resources and Wetlands
- Chapter 18 – Food Safety Regulation
- About the Author
- Preface
- About the Book
- Sources of Court Cases Used in the Book
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. What Is Agricultural Law?
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Law and Economics Approach
- 1.3 Sources of Law in SSA Common Law Countries
- 1.4 Written and Unwritten Law
- 1.5 Pressures on the Legal System
- 1.6 Court Process in Sub-Saharan Africa
- 1.7 The Law and Economics of Evidence
- Notes
- Questions
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 2. Contracts
- Abstract
- 2.1 The Law and Economics of Agricultural Contracts
- 2.2 Elements of a Valid Contract—Competent Parties, Proper Subject Matter, Offer, Acceptance, Consideration, Counter-Offers, Writing Requirement
- 2.3 The Writing Requirement—Statute of Frauds
- 2.4 Breach of Contract and Excuses for Nonperformance
- 2.5 Remedies for Breach of Contract
- Notes
- Questions
- Problems
- References
- Chapter 3. Contract Farming
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The Law and Economics of Contract Farming
- Notes
- Questions
- Challenge Question
- References
- Chapter 4. Agricultural Production and Share Contracts
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Law and Economics of Sharecropping
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 5. Contracts Involving Illiterate Parties
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 6. Commercial Law
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Commercial Courts in SSA Countries
- 6.3 Sale of Goods
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 7. Trademarks and Patents
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Law and Economics of Trade Marks and Patents
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 8. Cooperatives in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 The Law and Economics of the Cooperative Organization
- Notes
- Questions
- Challenge Questions
- References
- Chapter 9. Contracts Governed by International Conventions or Treaties
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG)
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 10. Tort Law
- Abstract
- 10.1 The Economics of Tort Law
- 10.2 Negligence
- 10.3 Strict Liability
- 10.4 Intentional Tort—Trespass
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 11. Eminent Domain
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The Economics of Eminent Domain
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 12. Forest Resources
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 The Economics of Forest Resource Management
- 12.3 The Legal and Regulatory Framework of the Forest Sector in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 13. Wildlife Resources
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Economics of Wildlife Management and Conservation
- 13.3 Approaches to Estimating the Benefits of Wildlife Preservation
- 13.4 The Safe Minimum Standard (SMS) and the Precautionary Principle
- 13.5 Poaching, Illegal Wildlife Trade, and Invasive Species
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 14. Water Resources
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Urban Water Use
- 14.3 Irrigation
- 14.4 Legal and Regulatory Regime Governing Water Resources in SSA
- 14.5 Case Law on Water Resource Use and Quality Control
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 15. Environmental Law
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Environmental Law and Economics
- 15.3 The Law and Regulatory Scheme
- 15.4 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
- 15.5 Addressing Environmental Problems
- 15.6 Regulatory Approaches
- 15.7 Public Enforcement of Environmental Laws and Regulations
- 15.8 Private Enforcement of Environmental Laws
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 16. Transboundary Water Resources and Wetlands
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Law and Economics of Transboundary Water Resources
- 16.3 River Basin Organizations
- 16.4 Role of Development Partners
- 16.5 Benefit Sharing
- 16.6 Wetlands
- 16.7 The Law and Economics of Wetlands
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 17. Climate Change
- Abstract
- 17.1 The Science of Climate Change and Law
- 17.2 Climate Change Impacts on SSA
- 17.3 Law and Climate Change
- 17.4 Science, Law, and Adaptation
- 17.5 Science, Law, and Mitigation
- 17.6 Law and Benefits from Environmental Resources
- 17.7 What Is the Carbon Market?
- 17.8 Climate Change Litigation
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Chapter 18. Food Safety Regulation
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Economics of Food Safety
- 18.3 Using Liability and Regulatory Approaches in Setting Food Standards
- 18.4 The Precautionary Principle
- Notes
- Questions
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 16th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018453
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128017715
About the Author
Frederick Boadu
Dr. Boadu holds advanced degrees in Agricultural Economics and law. He has taught a survey of Agricultural law course for over 22 years in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas. He has also presented lectures on legal aspects of water resources, climate change, agricultural biosecurity, and bioenergy in the United States and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Dr. Boadu is a member of the State Bar of Texas committee on continuing legal education in agricultural law. He has extensive international development experience and has worked with diverse stakeholders including governments, bilateral and multilateral development institutions, voluntary organizations and private sector entities. He is a Diplomacy and Risk Policy Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and the recipient of several teaching and research awards. He has published widely in law and agricultural economics journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Agricultural Economics, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA