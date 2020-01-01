Agricultural Internet of Things and Decision Support for Precision Smart Farming

Raj Khosla is Robert Gardner Professor of Precision Agriculture. His main research focus has been on “Management of in-field soil and crop spatial variability using innovative technologies for variable rate precision nutrient and water management. He has generated many discoveries in precision agriculture, most widely recognized among them is the innovative technique of quantifying variability of spatially diverse soils using satellite based remote sensing to create management zones, which is currently being used by farmers in Colorado, across US and in other countries around the world. In 2012, he was named the Jefferson Science Fellow by the National Academy of Sciences and previously in 2008, he was named the Colorado State University Monfort Professor. He is the Fellow of (i) American Society of Agronomy; (ii) Soil Science Society of America; (iii) Soil and Water Conservation Society and (iv) Honorary Life Fellow of International Society of Precision Agriculture. Dr. Khosla is the Founder and Past-President of the International Society of Precision Agriculture. Dr. Khosla is involved with quantifying and managing spatial variability of soils by precise crop input management in an environmentally sensible manner. Currently, Dr. Khosla is evaluating different techniques of delineating and managing “production level management zones”. In addition, he is evaluating remote sensing techniques to quantify crop stress conditions for nitrogen in irrigated corn, and detecting weeds in dryland no-till fields.