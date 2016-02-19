Agricultural Engineering Soil Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880802, 9780444601018

Agricultural Engineering Soil Mechanics, Volume 10

1st Edition

Authors: E. McKyes
eBook ISBN: 9780444601018
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st September 1989
Table of Contents

1. Origins and Classification of Soils. Origins of soils. Classification of soils. Soil phases. Problems. 2. Soil Shear Strength. Coulomb's law of friction and cohesion. The Mohr circle of stresses at a point. The Mohr-Coulomb circle of stresses at failure. The method of stress characteristics. Total and intergranular (effective) stresses. Laboratory methods of soil strength measurement. Field strength tests. Problems. 3. Shallow Foundations. Bearing capacity. Foundation settlement. Pressure distribution under foundations. Tower silo foundations. Pile foundations. Problems. 4. Water Flow in Soils. Consolidation and settlement rates. Water flow in saturated soil. Problems. 5. Slope Stability. Slope stability determination. Stability of watercourse banks. Erosion of banks. Stability of small earthdams. Problems. 6. Lateral Earth Pressures. Active and passive wall pressures. Design of retaining walls. Passive soil resistance. Pressures on bin and silo walls. Pressures on buried pipes and conduits. Problems. 7. Soil Erosion and Protection. Water erosion. The universal soil loss equation (USLE). Modified universal soil loss equation. The soil loss estimator for southern Africa (SLEMSA). Design of soil conservation practices and structures. Wind erosion. Problems. 8. Soil Cutting and Tillage. Cutting forces. Volume of soil cut. Soil loosening. Problems. 9. Soil Compaction. Compaction for earthwork construction. Compaction of agricultural soils. Problems. 10. Geotextiles. Use of geotextiles. Design of geotextile applications. Problems. 11. Soil Freezing. Frost penetration. Frost heave pressures. Problems. References. Appendices. 1. Bearing capacity factors for shallow foundations. 2. Design requirements of extended silo ring foundations. 3. Wall pressure factors in frictional soils. 4. Consolidation time factors. 5. Passive soil cutting factors. 6. Selected values of soil mechanical properties. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

This book provides an introduction to classical soil mechanics and foundation engineering, and applies these principles to agricultural engineering situations. Theoretical design formulae are given, plus tables and graphs dealing with bearing capacity factors, wall pressure factors, soil cutting numbers and soil mechanical properties. Many example problems of design and analysis are solved in the text, and there are unsolved problems given for each chapter.

The text begins with descriptions of soil origins and classification systems, including agricultural classification schemes, and then introduces classical concepts of soil strength and strength measurement techniques in the laboratory and in the field. Soil mechanics is applied to the design of shallow foundations, and the design formulae as well as tables of bearing capacity factors for design use are provided. New research and design findings in the specialized area of tall and heavy farm silos are also given, in addition to deep pile foundation design for heavy structures on very soft soils. Water flow in soils is treated, together with stability of ditch bank slopes and small earth dams, design of retaining walls and pressure pressures in bins and silos, soil erosion and protection methods, soil cutting and tillage design methods, soil compaction analysis, the use of geotextiles and problems of soil freezing.

The book is directed primarily at professional university students in Agricultural Engineering, but will also be of interest to scientists working in other engineering branches, landscape architecture, soil physics and the like.

About the Authors

E. McKyes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Agricultural Engineering, Macdonald College of McGill University, Ste. Anne de Bellevue, Quebec, Canada

