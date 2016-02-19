Agricultural Compendium
1st Edition
For Rural Development in the Tropics and Subtropics
Description
Agricultural Compendium: For Rural Development in the Tropics and Subtropics focuses on the development of rural resources in the tropics and subtropics, as well as climate, water control, and animal production.
The book first offers information on climate and soil and land classification. Topics include phenomena relevant to agricultural meteorology, classification of climate, parent materials of soils, soil fertility and description, land evaluation, and systems of soil classification. The text then takes a look at geodesy, as well as aerial photography, instruments and accessories, measuring methods, and calculation of surfaces.
The publication elaborates on water control and land improvement, including surface water and groundwater hydrology, drainage, irrigation, land clearing and leveling, reclamation of saline and alkali soils, and soil improvement. The text then examines agriculture, animal production, fisheries, and farm economics.
The manuscript is highly recommended for agriculturists and readers interested in the development of rural resources in the tropics and subtropics.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
List of Figures
Preface
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Arrangement of the Compendium
Chapter 1 Climate
1.1 Classification of Climate
1.1.1 Köppen's Classification
1.1.2 Thornthwaite's Second Classification
1.2 Phenomena Relevant to Agricultural Meteorology
1.2.1 Temperature
1.2.2 Wind
1.2.3 Evaporation
1.2.4 Dew
1.2.5 Precipitation
1.3 Data Collection
1.3.1 General
1.3.2 Measurements and Instrumentation
1.4 References
Chapter 2 Soil and Land Classification
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Land and Soil
2.1.2 Land and Soil Classification
2.2 Parent Materials of Soils
2.2.1 Definitions
2.2.2 Parent Rock Classification
2.2.3 Parent Material
2.2.4 Mineralogy
2.3 Essential Soil Properties
2.3.1 Soil Texture
2.3.2 Soil Consistency
2.3.3 Soil Structure
2.3.4 Soil Physical Definitions
2.3.5 Soil Reaction
2.3.6 Alkaline-Earth Carbonates in Soils
2.3.7 Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC) and Base Saturation Percentage (BSP)
2.3.8 Salinization and Alkalinization
2.3.9 Unripe Mineral and Organic Soils
2.4 Soil Fertility
2.4.1 Introduction
2.4.2 Potential Fertility
2.4.3 Actual Soil Fertility
2.4.4 Soil-Induced Deficiency
2.4.5 Soil Samples for Fertility Analyses
2.5 Soil Description
2.5.1 Description Technique
2.5.2 Soil Horizon Nomenclature
2.6 Diagnostic Nomenclature Used in the Present U.S. Taxonomy
2.6.1 Diagnostic Horizons
2.6.2 Analytic-Criterion Parameters Needed for the Present U.S. System of Soil Taxonomy
2.6.3 Analytical Methods Used to Determine Analytic-Criterion Parameters
2.6.4 FAO Definitions
2.7 Systems of Soil Classification
2.7.1 Introduction
2.7.2 Discussion of the Various Systems
2.8 The Field Survey
2.8.1 Introduction
2.8.2 Presentation: the Map
2.8.3 Map Scale and Accuracy
2.8.4 Kind of Map to Be Drawn
2.8.5 Interpretation of Aerial Photographs
2.8.6 Some Practical Indications
2.8.7 Collecting and Handling of Soil Samples
2.8.8 Survey Performance
2.8.9 Soil-Survey Equipment
2.9 Land Evaluation
2.9.1 Definition and Scope
2.9.2 Relevant Types of Land Use
2.9.3 Types of Land Suitability Classification
2.9.4 Data and Assumptions Underlying Land Evaluation
2.9.5 Land Suitability Categories
2.9.6 Land Properties to Be Considered
2.9.7 Presentation of Results
2.9.8 Survey Intensity
2.9.9 Procedures Involved in Land Evaluation
2.9.10 Check-List of Basic Data for Land Evaluation
2.10 References
Chapter 3 Geodesy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Measuring Methods
3.2.1 Altimetry
3.2.2 Angular Measurements
3.2.3 Telemetry
3.2.4 Tacheometry
3.2.5 Sounding
3.3 Instruments and Accessories
3.3.1 Altimetry
3.3.2 Angular Measurements
3.3.3 Telemetry
3.3.4 Tacheometry
3.4 Adjustment of Instruments
3.4.1 Conventional Level without Tilting Screw
3.4.2 Theodolite
3.4.3 Self-Reducing Tacheometers and Electromagnetic Instruments
3.5 The Geometric Framework
3.5.1 Inventory of Existing Information
3.5.2 Methods for Determination of Geodetic Framework
3.5.3 Measurements and Measuring Techniques
3.6 Processing, Checking and Adjustment of Measurements
3.6.1 Line-Leveling
3.6.2 Longitudinal Profiles, Cross-Sections and/or Site Leveling
3.6.3 Angular Measurements
3.7 Aerial Photography
3.7.1 Image Scale
3.7.2 Control Points
3.7.3 Air Photomosaics
3.7.4 Line Maps
3.8 Maps: Types, Scales and Degrees of Accuracy
3.9 Calculation of Surfaces
3.10 References
Chapter 4 Water Control
4.1 Hydraulics
4.1.1 General
4.1.2 Flow Formula for Channels and Pipes
4.1.3 Hydraulic Section
4.1.4 Canal Structures
4.1.5 Pipe Systems
4.2 Surface Water Hydrology
4.2.1 General
4.2.2 Long-Period Runoff Data
4.2.3 Few Runoff Data, Long-Period Rainfall Data
4.2.4 No Runoff Data - No Rainfall Data
4.2.5 Hydrometry
4.2.6 Statistics, Probability Analysis
4.3 Groundwater Hydrology
4.3.1 Basic Concepts and Occurrence
4.3.2 Groundwater Exploration
4.3.3 Groundwater Quality
4.3.4 Quantitative Groundwater Flow
4.3.5 Groundwater Exploitation
4.4 Drainage
4.4.1 Introduction
4.4.2 Principles of Subsurface Drainage
4.4.3 Principles of Surface Drainage
4.4.4 Subsurface Drainage Criteria
4.4.5 Criteria for Surface Drainage
4.4.6 Surveys and Investigations
4.4.7 Implementation of Subsurface Drainage System
4.5 Irrigation
4.5.1 Introduction
4.5.2 Water Uptake By Crops
4.5.3 Water Quality
4.5.4 Irrigation Water Requirements
4.5.5 Field Irrigation Methods
4.5.6 Irrigation Projects
4.5.7 Tertiary Unit
4.6 Miscellaneous Hydraulic Structures
4.6.1 Introduction
4.6.2 Pumping Stations for Surface
4.6.3 Dikes
4.6.4 Channel Improvements and River Training
4.7 Operation and Maintenance
4.7.1 Introduction
4.7.2 Project Organizations
4.7.3 Operation
4.7.4 Maintenance
4.8 References
Chapter 5 Land Improvement
5.1 Land Clearing
5.1.1 General
5.1.2 Land Use
5.1.3 Condition of the Area to Be Cleared
5.1.4 Methods of Operation and Equipment
5.2 Land Leveling
5.2.1 General
5.2.2 Needs for Land Leveling
5.2.3 Factors to Be Considered
5.2.4 Topographical Survey
5.2.5 Calculation of the Future Land Surface
5.2.6 Calculation of Volumes
5.2.7 Summary of Calculation Procedure
5.2.8 Composite Operations
5.2.9 Construction
5.3 Reclamation of Saline and Alkali Soils
5.3.1 De-Salinization and De-Alkalinization
5.3.2 Reclamation of Saline Soil and Leaching Curve
5.3.3 Leaching Method and Period
5.3.4 Re-Salinization
5.3.5 Salinity Control, Salt Balance and Leaching Requirements
5.3.6 Application and Interpretation of the Salt Balance and LR Relationship
5.3.7 De-Alkalinization
5.3.8 Soil Amendments Used in Reclamation
5.3.9 Reclamation and Fertilizers
5.4 Soil Improvement
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Chemical Amendments
5.4.3 Physical Soil Improvement
5.5 Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation
5.5.1 Definitions
5.5.2 Forms and Causes
5.5.3 Types of Erosion
5.5.4 Soil Conservation
5.5.5 Equipment
5.5.6 Research
5.6 Rural Roads
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Design
5.6.3 Construction Methods
5.6.4 Engineering Surveys
5.7 Capacity Standards for Construction
5.7.1 General
5.7.2 Manual Labor
5.7.3 Machine Capacities
5.8 References
Chapter 6 Agriculture
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 The Climate
6.1.2 The Soil
6.1.3 Selection of Suitable Crops
6.2 Crops
6.2.1 Food Crops
6.2.2 Fiber-Producing Crops
6.2.3 Beverage Crops
6.2.4 Industrial Crops
6.2.5 Stimulant Crops
6.2.6 Fodder Crops
6.3 Land Use
6.3.1 General
6.3.2 Arable Cropping
6.3.3 Cropping Pattern, Cropping Intensity and Crop Rotation
6.3.4 Land-Use Planning
6.3.5 Anticipated Cropping Pattern and Cropping Intensities in Agricultural Development Projects
6.4 Yields
6.4.1 Present and Past Crop Yields
6.4.2 Yield Projections
6.5 Water Requirements
6.5.1 Agricultural Considerations
6.5.2 Consumptive Use Estimates
6.5.3 Application of Consumptive Use Values
6.5.4 'Full Delta' Irrigation versus Under-Irrigation
6.5.5 Excess Water
6.5.6 Groundwater Tables
6.6 Chemical Fertilizers
6.6.1 Introduction
6.6.2 Specific Aspects of Fertilizer Usage in Developing Countries
6.6.3 Fertilizer Materials
6.6.4 The Use of Complete Mixtures
6.6.5 Chemical Soil Amendments
6.6.6 Trace Elements
6.6.7 Mode of Application of Solid Fertilizers
6.6.8 Estimation of Fertilizer Requirements
6.7 Organic Manures
6.7.1 General Information
6.7.2 Specific Aspects of Organic Manuring in Developing Countries
6.7.3 Organic Manures and Their Composition
6.7.4 Application Rates
6.8 Pest Control
6.8.1 Harmful Insects
6.8.2 Nematodes
6.8.3 Rodents
6.8.4 Plant Diseases
6.8.5 Precautions When Applying Pesticides and Fungicides
6.9 Weed Control
6.9.1 Effect of Weeds on Crops
6.9.2 Spreading of Weeds
6.9.3 Weed Control Research
6.9.4 Control Measures
6.10 Mechanization
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.2 Steps in Mechanization
6.10.3 Time and Power Requirements Involved for Several Frequently Occurring Activities
6.10.4 Cost Calculation
6.11 Storage
6.11.1 Cereals, Oilseeds, Pulses, Cassava and Yams
6.11.2 Fruits
6.11.3 Storage of Vegetables
6.12 Seed Production
6.12.1 Introduction
6.12.2 Seed Legislation
6.12.3 Seed Multiplication
6.12.4 Harvesting, Storage and Distribution
6.12.5 Seed Trade
6.12.6 Breeding
6.12.7 Variety Research
6.12.8 Variety Index and List of Varieties
6.12.9 Inspection and Certification
6.13 Climatic and Soil Requirements
6.13.1 Annual Crops
6.13.2 Perennial Crops
6.13.3 Summaries of the Ecological Requirements
6.14 Labor Requirements in Crop Production
6.15 Nutritional Composition of Foods
6.16 References
Chapter 7 Animal Production and Fisheries
Part A-Animal Production
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cattle
7.3 Water Buffaloes
7.4 Sheep and Goats
7.5 Horses, Donkeys and Mules (Equines)
7.6 Camels and Llamas
7.7 Pigs
7.8 Animal Power
7.9 Poultry
7.10 Breeding
7.11 Nutrition and Feeding
7.12 Grasses and Legumes
7.13 Grassland Utilization
7.14 Animal Diseases and Sanitation
7.15 Nomadism
7.16 Housing
Part B - Fisheries
7.17 Introduction
7.18 Marine Fisheries
7.19 Inland Fisheries
7.20 Glossary
7.21 References
Chapter 8 Farm Economics
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 General
8.1.2 The Contribution of Farm Economics to the Development Process
8.2 Data Collection
8.2.1 Techniques
8.2.2 Data Required
8.3 Data Processing and Analysis
8.3.1 Introduction
8.3.2 Type and Size of Farming
8.3.3 Production Functions
8.3.4 Costing
8.3.5 Farmer's Income
8.4 Farm Planning
8.4.1 Farm Planning at Farm Level
8.4.2 Farm Planning at Government Level
Annex - Brief Guidelines for Project Studies
8.5 Glossary
8.6 References
Chapter 9 Economic and Financial Appraisal of Projects
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 The Difference Between Economic and Financial Appraisals
9.2 Whe Economic Appraisal
9.2.1 Market Prices and Economic Values
9.2.2 Project Costs and Benefits
9.2.3 With and without the Project
9.2.4 Discounting Procedures
9.2.5 Comparison of Benefits and Costs
9.2.6 Valuation Problems
9.2.7 Priority Ranking and Maximization of Project Results
9.3 the Financial Appraisal
9.3.1 The Financial Appraisal in General
9.3.2 The Financial Appraisal of Multi-Purpose Projects
9.4 Sensitivity and Risk Analysis
9.5 Income Growth and Income Distribution
9.6 Annex-Compound Interest Factors
9.7 Glossary
9.8 References
Chapter 10 Sociology
10.1 Sociology and Rural Development
10.1.1 Introduction
10.1.2 The Inward Orientation of Traditional Agriculture
10.1.3 Incorporation in Modern Equipment
10.1.4 Consequences of Incorporation for Rural Communities
10.1.5 Consequences of Incorporation at the Regional and Higher Levels
10.1.6 Views on Agricultural Development
10.2 Development as an Object of Sociological Analysis
10.2.1 Planning as a Social Phenomenon
10.2.2 Factors Which Influence the Objectives of Development Projects
10.2.3 the Analysis of the Situation
10.2.4 Social Change as a Result of Development
10.2.5 Limiting Factors and Factors Open to Manipulation
10.3 Development and Social Changes
10.3.1 Social Change
10.3.2 The Impact of a Rural Infrastructure
10.3.3 Adjusting Processes of Change
10.3.4 Curbing Or Bending Social Changes
10.3.5 Planned Development
10.4 Social Aspects of Physical Planning
10.4.1 General
10.4.2 Sectoral Planning
10.4.3 Levels of Planning
10.4.4 Requirements
10.4.5 The Procedure of Physical Planning
10.4.6 The Role of the Sociologist
10.5 Settlement and Resettlement
10.5.1 General
10.5.2 The Existing Settlement Pattern and Its Changes
10.5.3 Research Prior to the Planning and Implementation of (Re)Settlement
10.5.4 Settlement Planning
10.5.5 Planning of Implementation
10.6 Reallocation of Rights and Resources
10.6.1 General
10.6.2 Aims and Terminology
10.6.3 Traditional Land and Water Rights
10.6.4 The Genesis of Reallocation of Rights and Resources
10.6.5 Tenancy Reform
10.6.6 Land Reform
10.6.7 Land Reallocation
10.6.8 Supplementary Programs
10.7 Transfer of Knowledge
10.7.1 Education for Agricultural Development
10.7.2 Agricultural Extension
10.7.3 The Training of Cadre Personnel for Agricultural Services
10.8 References
Chapter 11 Tables and Supporting Data
11.1 Tables
11.2 Supporting Data
11.2.1 Hydrochloric Acid
11.2.2 Prevention of Excessive Humidity Damage
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 778
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277936