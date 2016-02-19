Agricultural Chemical Products
1st Edition
Description
Describes more than 800 currently available agricultural chemical products covering a wide variety of uses. Only the most recent information has been included. Products range from pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to plant growth regulators, animal repellents, nematicides, soil penetrants, seed treatments, composting aids, micronutrients, and specialty fertilizers.
Readership
Agriculture industry, from small farms top factory farms.
Table of Contents
Company Name Product Category Trade Name Product Number Product Description Formulation EPA Registration Number Trade Name Index Suppliers' Addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1989
- Published:
- 31st December 1989
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516125
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511748
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer