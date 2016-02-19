Agricultural Chemical Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511748, 9780815516125

Agricultural Chemical Products

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815516125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511748
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 347
Description

Describes more than 800 currently available agricultural chemical products covering a wide variety of uses. Only the most recent information has been included. Products range from pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to plant growth regulators, animal repellents, nematicides, soil penetrants, seed treatments, composting aids, micronutrients, and specialty fertilizers.

Readership

Agriculture industry, from small farms top factory farms.

Table of Contents

Company Name Product Category Trade Name Product Number Product Description Formulation EPA Registration Number Trade Name Index Suppliers' Addresses

Details

No. of pages:
347
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516125
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511748

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

