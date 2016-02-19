Agricultural and Industrial Applications Environmental Interactions
1st Edition
An Advanced Treatise
Fungicides, Volume I: Agricultural and Industrial Applications, Environmental Interactions discusses the application, use, and environmental interactions of fungicides. This book is organized into 15 chapters that cover the commercial development of fungicide and the organism's interaction with the environment. After discussing the history of fungicides, the book presents data on world fungicide usage and how this usage is influenced by epidemiology. It then describes procedures and approaches for commercial fungicide development; practical tests and laboratory techniques for agricultural fungicide toxicity; and significance of fungicide formulation that is determined by a variety of factors, including cost and biological efficiency. The following chapters discuss technological evolution, both in chemical fungicides and in the machinery for their application for soil and seed treatment. The application of foliar and postharvest fungicides and the use of other fungicides as industrial and wood preservatives is also tackled. The last four chapters are concerned with the various interactions between fungicides and the environment which may cause them to be more or less effective. The book will be useful to researchers, advanced students, and professional workers in the fungicide field of study who are concerned with the synthesis and development of better fungicides or their mode of action.
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1. History of Fungicides
I. Introduction
II. The First or Sulfur Era (to 1882)
III. The Second or Copper Era (1882-1934)
IV. The Third or Organic Fungicide Era (1934-)
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. World Fungicide Usage
I. Introduction
II. Major Diseases on Major Crops
III. Noncrop Uses of Fungicides
IV. Trends in Fungicide Usage
References
Chapter 3. Epidemiology of Fungicidal Action
I. Introduction
II. Relation between the Amount of Inoculum and the Amount of Disease It Produces
III. The Progress of an Epidemic and the Effect of Fungicides on It
IV. The Fungicide Square: Pathogen, Host, Environment, and Fungicide
References
Chapter 4. Determination and Measurement of Fungitoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Basic Fungitoxicity Tests
III. Practical Fungitoxicity Tests
IV. Assessment of Results
V. Correlation among Basic, Practical, and Field Test Results
References
Chapter 5. Commercial Fungicide Development
I. Starting the Search
II. Some Factors to Study
III. Development Costs
IV. Fungicides and the Law
V. Coordination with Government Research
VI. The Need to Succeed
References
Chapter 6. Formulation
I. Introduction
II. Types of Formulation
III. Compatibility
IV. Evaluation of Physical Properties of Formulations
V. Effect of Formulation on Fungicide Performance
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Application and Use of Soil and Seed-Treatment Fungicides
I. Introduction
II. Soil Treatment
III. Seed Treatment
References
Chapter 8. Application and Use of Foliar Fungicides
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Application
III. Production of Small Particles
IV. Movement toward the Target
V. Deposition on the Target
VI. Distribution on the Target
VII. Spray Cover
VIII. Persistence and Redistribution
IX. Transfer of the Fungicide
X. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Application and Use of Postharvest Fungicides
I. Introduction
II. Etiology of Postharvest Diseases in Relation to Control
III. Objectives of Postharvest Fungicide Treatment
IV. Biological and Environmental Factors Influencing the Effectiveness of the Treatment
V. Methods of Applying Postharvest Fungicide Treatments
VI. Properties and Applications of Specific Fungicides
VII. Current and Future Trends in the Development of Postharvest Fungicides
References
Chapter 10. Application and Use of Fungicides as Industrial Preservatives
I. Introduction
II. Textiles
III. Paper and Pulp
IV. Rubber, Plastics, and Paint
V. Electrical and Electronic Equipment
VI. Petroleum Products
VII. Leather
VIII. Drug and Cosmetic Preservatives
References
Chapter 11. Application and Use of Fungicides in Wood Preservation
I. Introduction
II. Present Status of the Wood Preserving Industry
III. Characteristics of Wood-Attacking Fungi
IV. The Prevention of Decay without the Use of Fungicides
V. Requirements of Wood Preservatives and General Types Used
VI. Oil-Type Preservatives
VII. Waterborne Preservatives
VIII. Relation between Chemical Constitution and Toxicity to Wood-Destroying Fungi
IX. The Effectiveness of Wood Preservatives
X. Conventional Retentions of Wood Preservatives
XI. Methods of Applying Preservatives
References
Chapter 12. Chemical and Physical Interactions
I. Introduction
II. The Actors
III. The Interactions
References
Chapter 13. Fungicides in the Soil Environment
I. Introduction
II. The Fate of Fungicides in Soil
III. Factors Affecting Fungicidal Efficiency
IV. Specific Details Regarding Commercially Used Fungicides
V. Future of Soil Fungicides and Research
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 14. Uptake, Translocation, and Transformations by Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Uptake and Movement of Chemicals
III. Factors Affecting Uptake and Translocation
IV. Transformations of Fungicides within Plants
References
Chapter 15. Microbiological Detoxication and Other Transformations
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Degradations
III. Fungal Degradations
IV. Toxicant Inactivation by Metabolites
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143028