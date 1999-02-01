Agri-Food Quality II
1st Edition
Quality Management of Fruit and Vegetables
Description
As consumer demand for high quality products grows, the quality of our food is increasingly under the spotlight. Agri-food quality II addresses the quality management of plant-based food materials throughout the production chain, from field to table. Developments relating to the improvement of vegetable and fruit quality through plant breeding, genetic manipulation, modification of cultivation technology and optimisation of harvesting and storage techniques, are covered in detail. Furthermore, the concept of functional foods and sustainable production are also discussed.
With contributors from international experts, Agri-food quality II will be of great interest to food scientists, agriculturalists, or indeed anyone involved with part of the food chain, both in academia and industry.
Readership
Food scientists, agriculturalists, or anyone involved with part of the food chain, both in academia and industry
Table of Contents
Quality challenges; Consumer attitudes to improving crop and food quality; Sustainable production; Effects of post-harvest practice on quality; Effects of pre-harvest on quality; Quality assessment; Quality improvements and functional foods.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st February 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737747
About the Author
M Hagg
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre of Metrology and Accreditation
R Ahvenainen
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly VTT Biotechnology, Finland
A M Evers
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Helsinki
K Tiilikkala
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Research Centre of Finland, Finland