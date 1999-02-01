Agri-Food Quality II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737747, 9781845698140

Agri-Food Quality II

1st Edition

Quality Management of Fruit and Vegetables

Authors: M Hagg R Ahvenainen A M Evers K Tiilikkala
eBook ISBN: 9781845698140
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737747
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st February 1999
Page Count: 378
Description

As consumer demand for high quality products grows, the quality of our food is increasingly under the spotlight. Agri-food quality II addresses the quality management of plant-based food materials throughout the production chain, from field to table. Developments relating to the improvement of vegetable and fruit quality through plant breeding, genetic manipulation, modification of cultivation technology and optimisation of harvesting and storage techniques, are covered in detail. Furthermore, the concept of functional foods and sustainable production are also discussed.

With contributors from international experts, Agri-food quality II will be of great interest to food scientists, agriculturalists, or indeed anyone involved with part of the food chain, both in academia and industry.

Readership

Food scientists, agriculturalists, or anyone involved with part of the food chain, both in academia and industry

Table of Contents

Quality challenges; Consumer attitudes to improving crop and food quality; Sustainable production; Effects of post-harvest practice on quality; Effects of pre-harvest on quality; Quality assessment; Quality improvements and functional foods.

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698140
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737747

About the Author

M Hagg

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre of Metrology and Accreditation

R Ahvenainen

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly VTT Biotechnology, Finland

A M Evers

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Helsinki

K Tiilikkala

Affiliations and Expertise

Agricultural Research Centre of Finland, Finland

