Agri-Food Industry Strategies for Healthy Diets and Sustainability

Section I: Introduction

1. Nutrition, Public Health and Sustainability. An overall overview of the current challenges and future perspectives

2. Strategies to achieve a healthy diet (Consumption of fruits and vegetables; Bioactive compounds and health)

Section II. Reduction of caloric intake

3. Strategies to reduce fat consumption

4. Reduction of trans fat and saturated fatty acids

5. Sugar reduction

Section III. Salt reduction and development of new foods

6. Current and future strategies to reduce salt consumption

7. New Foods: Manufacturing, Safety and Toxicology

Section IV. Labelling, nutritional education and new strategies

8. Labelling and nutritional education

9. Nutrigenomics and Public Health

10. Nutrition, Public Health Politics and Dietary Tools

Section V. Sustainability and Public Health: Use of waste and by-products

11. Valorisation of waste and by-products from the food industry through the use of innovative technologies

12. Kitchen and food waste