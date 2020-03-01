Agri-Food Industry Strategies for Healthy Diets and Sustainability
1st Edition
New Challenges in Nutrition and Public Health
Description
Agri-Food Industry Strategies for Healthy Diets and Sustainability: New Challenges in Nutrition and Public Health provides an overview of the challenges and future perspectives related to nutrition, public health and sustainability. The book addresses strategies to reduce fat, trans fat, saturated fat, sugar, and salt consumption, while also exploring the manufacturing, safety and toxicology of new food manufacturing. Sections examine commercial labeling and nutritional education, nutrigenomics and public health, as well as coverage of the valorization of waste and byproducts from the food industry. These methods are useful via innovative technology as well as kitchen and food waste.
Nutrition researchers and practitioners, food scientists, technologists, engineers, agronomists, food product developers, medical and public health professionals, and post-graduate students focused in food science and nutrition are sure to find this reference work a welcomed addition to their libraries.
Key Features
- Contains innovative strategies to achieve a healthy diet through the design of new food products
- Provides comprehensive information related to agriculture, nutrition, food industry, government and sustainable waste management
- Explores the ways in which innovative approaches used to valorize and give an added value to agri-food waste and by-products ensure the sustainability of the production process
- Presents nutritive education about reducing empty calories by lowering consumption of fats, sugars and other high-calorie nutrients
- Delineates the roles of food industry and government in shaping the best policies for the general public and the design of new products
Readership
Nutrition researchers and practitioners, food scientists, food technologists, food engineers, agronomists, food product developers, medical and public health professionals, students of post-graduate courses focused on food science and nutrition
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction
1. Nutrition, Public Health and Sustainability. An overall overview of the current challenges and future perspectives
2. Strategies to achieve a healthy diet (Consumption of fruits and vegetables; Bioactive compounds and health)
Section II. Reduction of caloric intake
3. Strategies to reduce fat consumption
4. Reduction of trans fat and saturated fatty acids
5. Sugar reduction
Section III. Salt reduction and development of new foods
6. Current and future strategies to reduce salt consumption
7. New Foods: Manufacturing, Safety and Toxicology
Section IV. Labelling, nutritional education and new strategies
8. Labelling and nutritional education
9. Nutrigenomics and Public Health
10. Nutrition, Public Health Politics and Dietary Tools
Section V. Sustainability and Public Health: Use of waste and by-products
11. Valorisation of waste and by-products from the food industry through the use of innovative technologies
12. Kitchen and food waste
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172261
About the Editor
Francisco Barba
Dr. Francisco J. Barba is an assistant professor in Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain. He holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology at University of Valencia and he hold degrees in Pharmacy, Food and Technology. He has performed a postdoctoral stay in the Université de Technologie de Compiègne (UTC), Département de Génie des Procédés Industriels, Laboratoire Transformations Intégrées de la Matière Renouvelable (Compiegne, France) and nowadays he is doing a postdoctoral stay (Marie Curie IEF) in the Department of Food Chemistry (University of Copenhagen) to explore different non-thermal applications for preserving and extracting bioactive compounds from plant food materials and by products. Prior to his current appointment, he was also engaged as a visiting researcher in the Department of Food Biotechnology and Food Process Engineering in Technological University of Berlin, Germany. His research focus is on non-thermal processing for preservation and/or extraction of bioactive compounds from liquid and solid food. He has more than 100 publications, including 60 published or accepted peer reviewed papers in international journals in the Food Science and Technology area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain
Predrag Putnik
Dr. Predrag Putnik is a researcher with a background in applied laboratory work, information technology, and teaching. Recently he worked as scientific associate and project coordinator at University in Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia and as expert assistant, Food Safety and Quality Directorate, Zagreb, Croatia. As a “grade A” graduate researcher at the University of Connecticut, he has gained invaluable knowledge and technical skills in epidemiology, statistics, molecular nutrition, public health, and applied research in community nutrition and diabetes, and was awarded with a Master of Science degree in nutrition. He has around 50 published or accepted peer reviewed manuscripts, 2 book chapters, and around 20 presentations in conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia
Danijela Bursac Kovacevic
Dr. Danijela Bursać Kovačević earned her PhD (2010) in Food Science and Technology from the University of Zagreb, Faculty of Food Technology and Biotechnology (Croatia). She is currently Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Food Technology and Biotechnology, University of Zagreb. Her main research activities include innovative and emerging technologies in both liquid and solid food processing as well as in monitoring of stability of biologically active compounds during processing. A particular focus relates to non-thermal extraction technologies for extraction of biomolecules from food and plant matrices. Results of her work have been published in over 60 papers with most of them in high impact factor journals in the Food Science and Technology area, 2 book chapters, and over 90 presentations at conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia