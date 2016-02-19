Agrarian Development in Peasant Economies
1st Edition
Some Lessons from Kenya
Description
Agrarian Development in Peasant Economies: Some Lessons from Kenya examines agrarian development in peasant, agricultural economies by focusing on Kenya and the lessons that can be learned from its experience. Topics covered include the beginnings of rural progress in Kenya; post-war agricultural policies and developments; the agrarian revolution; and the economics of peasant agriculture. Problems associated with agrarian reform are also discussed.
This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a historical background on Kenya's peasant agriculture, paying particular attention to the government's initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural production and controlling soil erosion. The next chapter deals with the country's agricultural policies after World War II, including the implementation of a ten-year development plan and introduction of incentives to improve farming. Subsequent chapters look at the agrarian revolution in Kenya; certain features of peasant agriculture, including indigenous farming systems; the economics of the farm and the agricultural sector; and the policies pursued by the government to achieve agrarian development. The final chapter considers some of the issues affecting agrarian reform, including smallholding and rights of ownership and financing of rural development, in part by taxation.
This monograph will be of interest to farmers and agriculturists as well as agricultural and economic policymakers.
Table of Contents
List of Plates
List of Figures
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. The Beginnings of Rural Progress
Increasing Agricultural Production
Problems of Soil Erosion
Erosion Countermeasures and Control
Chapter 2. Post-War Policies and Developments
The Ten-Year Development Plan
Encouragement by Incentive
Group Farming
Early Enclosures
Chapter 3. The Agrarian Revolution
Land Consolidation and Farm Planning
Progress and Achievement
Initial Problems and Limitations
Chapter 4. Certain Features of Peasant Agriculture
The Failure of Imposed Systems
Some Indigenous Fanning Systems
Costs in Peasant Production
Chapter 5. The Economics of Peasant Agriculture
Economics of the Farm
Economics of the Agricultural Sector
Chapter 6. Government and Agrarian Development
Cash-Crop Development and Processing Policy
Pricing and the Processing Monopoly
Cash Crops and Quality Maintenance
Regional Specialization and Development
Chapter 7. Further Problems of Agrarian Reform
The Smallholding and Rights of Ownership
Financing Rural Development
Taxing to Sustain Rural Development
Summary
Appendix
Kenya: Area and Population
Index
