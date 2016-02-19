Agrarian Development in Peasant Economies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080105611, 9781483138008

Agrarian Development in Peasant Economies

1st Edition

Some Lessons from Kenya

Authors: Eric Clayton
Editors: M. Mcg. Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9781483138008
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 164
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Agrarian Development in Peasant Economies: Some Lessons from Kenya examines agrarian development in peasant, agricultural economies by focusing on Kenya and the lessons that can be learned from its experience. Topics covered include the beginnings of rural progress in Kenya; post-war agricultural policies and developments; the agrarian revolution; and the economics of peasant agriculture. Problems associated with agrarian reform are also discussed. This volume is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a historical background on Kenya's peasant agriculture, paying particular attention to the government's initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural production and controlling soil erosion. The next chapter deals with the country's agricultural policies after World War II, including the implementation of a ten-year development plan and introduction of incentives to improve farming. Subsequent chapters look at the agrarian revolution in Kenya; certain features of peasant agriculture, including indigenous farming systems; the economics of the farm and the agricultural sector; and the policies pursued by the government to achieve agrarian development. The final chapter considers some of the issues affecting agrarian reform, including smallholding and rights of ownership and financing of rural development, in part by taxation.
This monograph will be of interest to farmers and agriculturists as well as agricultural and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

List of Figures

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. The Beginnings of Rural Progress

Increasing Agricultural Production

Problems of Soil Erosion

Erosion Countermeasures and Control

Chapter 2. Post-War Policies and Developments

The Ten-Year Development Plan

Encouragement by Incentive

Group Farming

Early Enclosures

Chapter 3. The Agrarian Revolution

Land Consolidation and Farm Planning

Progress and Achievement

Initial Problems and Limitations

Chapter 4. Certain Features of Peasant Agriculture

The Failure of Imposed Systems

Some Indigenous Fanning Systems

Costs in Peasant Production

Chapter 5. The Economics of Peasant Agriculture

Economics of the Farm

Economics of the Agricultural Sector

Chapter 6. Government and Agrarian Development

Cash-Crop Development and Processing Policy

Pricing and the Processing Monopoly

Cash Crops and Quality Maintenance

Regional Specialization and Development

Chapter 7. Further Problems of Agrarian Reform

The Smallholding and Rights of Ownership

Financing Rural Development

Taxing to Sustain Rural Development

Summary

Appendix

Kenya: Area and Population

Index

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138008

About the Author

Eric Clayton

About the Editor

M. Mcg. Cooper

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.