Aging with a Physical Disability, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 21-2
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Jensen Ivan Molton
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718607
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2010
Description
Articles in this issue include: A Biopsychosocial Perspective; Aging with a Physical Disability: Maintainance and Transition in Employment, Benefits, and Insurance; Psychological Functioning; Exercise and Physical Activity; Communication Issues; Pain, Fatigue, and Sleep Dysruption; Assistive Technology; Mobility and Falls Cognitions; Aging and Disabilties: Conceptual Issues; Aging with a Physical Disability: Bridging the Aging and Disability Nexus; Aging with Spinal Cord Injury; Aging with Multiple Sclerosis; Aging with Post-Polio Syndrome and Muscular Dystrophy; Aging with Cerebral Palsy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 21st June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718607
About the Authors
Mark Jensen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine
Ivan Molton Author
