Aging with a Physical Disability, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718607

Aging with a Physical Disability, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 21-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Jensen Ivan Molton
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718607
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2010
Description

Articles in this issue include: A Biopsychosocial Perspective; Aging with a Physical Disability: Maintainance and Transition in Employment, Benefits, and Insurance; Psychological Functioning; Exercise and Physical Activity; Communication Issues; Pain, Fatigue, and Sleep Dysruption; Assistive Technology; Mobility and Falls Cognitions; Aging and Disabilties: Conceptual Issues; Aging with a Physical Disability: Bridging the Aging and Disability Nexus; Aging with Spinal Cord Injury; Aging with Multiple Sclerosis; Aging with Post-Polio Syndrome and Muscular Dystrophy; Aging with Cerebral Palsy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718607

About the Authors

Mark Jensen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine

Ivan Molton Author

