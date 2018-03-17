Aging, Technology and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128112724, 9780128112731

Aging, Technology and Health

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Pak Anne Mclaughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780128112731
Paperback ISBN: 9780128112724
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th March 2018
Page Count: 318
Description

Aging, Health and Technology takes a problem-centered approach to examine how older adults use technology for health. It examines the many ways in which technology is being used by older adults, focusing on challenges, solutions and perspectives of the older user. Using aging-health technology as a lens, the book examines issues of technology adoption, basic human factors, cognitive aging, mental health, aging and usability, privacy, trust and automation. Each chapter takes a case study approach to summarize lessons learned from unique examples that can be applied to similar projects, while also providing general information about older adults and technology.

Key Features

  • Discusses human factors design challenges specific to older adults
  • Covers the wide range of health-related uses for technology—from fitness to leading a more engaged life
  • Utilizes a case study approach for practical application
  • Envisions what the future will hold for technology and older adults
  • Employs a roster of interdisciplinary contributors

Readership

Researchers and students in psychology, human factors, human-computer interaction, computer science, gerontology, and engineering

Table of Contents

1. Rethinking Technology Development for Older Adults: A Responsible Research and Innovation Duty
Wiktoria Wilkowska, Philipp Brauner, and Martina Ziefle
2. Challenges Associated with Online Health Information Seeking Among Older Adults
Sara Czaja and Ronald W. Berkowsky 
3. Improving Older Adults Comprehension and Use of Patient Portal-Based Health Information
Renato Ferreira Leitão Azevedo and Daniel G. Morrow
4. Bringing Older Drivers up to Speed with Technology: Cognitive Changes, Training, and Advances in Transportation Technology
Robert Sall, HeeSun Choi, and Jing Feng
5. Technological Supports to Increase Nature Contact for Older Adults
Dina Battisto, Ellen Vincent, and Cheryl J. Dye
6. Technological interventions for aging and motor control
Jacob Sosnoff
7. Checking-in with My Friends: Results from an In-situ Deployment of Peer-to-Peer Aging in Place Technologies
Yifang Li, Subina Saini, Kelly Caine and Kay Connelly
8. Enhancing Social Engagement of Older Adults through Technology
Michael T. Bixter, Kenneth A. Blocker, and Wendy A. Rogers
9. Virtual Cognitive Training in Healthy Aging and Mild Cognitive Impairment
Chandramallika Basak and Shuo Qin 
10. Social Agents for Aging-in-Place: A Focus on Health Education and Communication
Jenay M. Beer and Otis L. Owens
11. Design of Human Centered Augmented Reality for Managing Chronic Health Conditions
Anne Collins McLaughlin, Laura Ann Matalenas, and Maribeth Gandy Coleman

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128112731
Paperback ISBN:
9780128112724

About the Editor

Richard Pak

Richard Pak is Associate Professor at Clemson University Department of Psychology. His research looks at how age-related changes in cognition affect people’s ability to use technology. He is the lab director of the Cognition, Aging, and Technology Lab at Clemson. He is author of the book Designing Displays for Older Adults (2010) and co-edits the Human Factors Blog (http://humanfactorsblog.org/).

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Clemson University, Clemson, SC, USA

Anne Mclaughlin

Anne Collins-McLaughlin, an Associate Professor at North Carolina State University Department of Psychology, is the lab director of the Learning, Aging, and Cognitive Ergonomics Lab, and co-directs the Gains Through Gaming Lab. Her research looks at the motivation for cognitively complex activities, age-related changes in cognitive abilities, training to use technology, and cognitive ergonomics. She is author of the book Designing Displays for Older Adults (2010) and co-edits the Human Factors Blog (http://humanfactorsblog.org/).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA

Reviews

"The distinguished contributing authors in this volume are engaged in promising research programs essential to establishing technology efficacy and effectiveness for healthy aging." -- Neil Charness, Florida State University, Gerontologist, 2019, Vol. 59, No. 1, 190–193

