Aging Facial Skin: Lasers and Related Spectrum Technologies, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455706495, 9781455709182

Aging Facial Skin: Lasers and Related Spectrum Technologies, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Ellis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706495
eBook ISBN: 9781455709182
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th August 2011
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Topics include: Skin histology, physiology, and pathology, aging; Laser wavelength interface with the skin; Photography for skin’s surface ; CO2 ablative lasers; YSGG ablative lasers; Erbium ablative lasers; Photodynamic therapy; Treatment of Acne Scarring; Treatment of Skin Texture and Fine Line Etching; Cutaneous facial vascular lesions; Treatment of hyperpigmentation; Treatment of facial hair and body hair; RadioFreqency: Ellman; RadioFrequency: Thermage; Infrared (Titan); SmartLifting; Lasers in Latino skin; Lasers in Black skin; Lasers in Asian skin; Complications in the use of laser skin technologies.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455706495
eBook ISBN:
9781455709182

About the Authors

David Ellis Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.