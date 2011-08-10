Aging Facial Skin: Lasers and Related Spectrum Technologies, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-2
1st Edition
Authors: David Ellis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706495
eBook ISBN: 9781455709182
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th August 2011
Page Count: 232
Description
Topics include: Skin histology, physiology, and pathology, aging; Laser wavelength interface with the skin; Photography for skin’s surface ; CO2 ablative lasers; YSGG ablative lasers; Erbium ablative lasers; Photodynamic therapy; Treatment of Acne Scarring; Treatment of Skin Texture and Fine Line Etching; Cutaneous facial vascular lesions; Treatment of hyperpigmentation; Treatment of facial hair and body hair; RadioFreqency: Ellman; RadioFrequency: Thermage; Infrared (Titan); SmartLifting; Lasers in Latino skin; Lasers in Black skin; Lasers in Asian skin; Complications in the use of laser skin technologies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 10th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455706495
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709182
About the Authors
David Ellis Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.